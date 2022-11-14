ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s Track Announces 2023 Early Signees

LEXINGTON, Va. – VMI Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Zack Scott announced the 2023 early signees for the women's track and field program Wednesday afternoon. The current signing class features three prep stars hailing from the state of Virginia. Evelyn Anderson – Eastern View HS –...
Ace Frehley of Kiss to play in Rocky Mount; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Harvester Performance Center will welcome Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ace Frehley to the stage Friday, Feb. 3. Best known as the original lead guitarist of the hard...
Award-winning author to be in Moneta for book signing

Award-winning Author Shane Svorec of New Jersey will be at a book signing and purchase event at Mama Ann’s in Moneta on Friday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Svorec is no stranger to Smith Mountain Lake. Some of her best memories have been made with her husband and three children while visiting her in-laws, who are SML residents. In addition to hot summer days and lazy summer nights, it’s tradition for Svorec to make the trek to SML for Thanksgiving, where she and her family spend the holiday with her husband’s parents. This year though, after Thanksgiving, Svorec will stop at Mama Ann’s to sign books and visit with customers.
Gov. Youngkin orders flags at half staff

Governor Youngin by email has ordered all flags of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia at half staff today Nov. 15. The flags will be at half staff at all local, state and federal buildings until sunset today Nov. 15 in respect and memory of the victims of the University of Virginia shooting.
Flu cases “very high” and still increasing in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Commonwealth is seeing very high levels of “influenza-like activity” and it is still increasing according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. Because cases of influenza are not reportable, the health district does not know how widespread the flu is in...
New solar farm launches in Campbell County

A new solar farm is up and running in Campbell County. On November 3, officials from Appalachian Power, Campbell County, and solar industry developer hep Petra held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new facility, Depot Solar, located near Rustburg. The project, according to Teresa Hall from Appalachian Power’s Corporate...
Flu, respiratory illness hitting central Shenandoah Valley, Virginia hard

Rockingham County Public Schools urged parents last week not to send their children to school with flu-like symptoms as cases of the virus climb across the area and region. Meanwhile, Sentara RMH is seeing more patients with flu-like and respiratory illnesses this fall than in the past couple flu seasons, said Rebecca Brubaker, a nurse with Sentara RMH Medical Center Infection Prevention and Control.
Two Amherst County schools closed Friday due to ‘water issues’

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Two schools in Amherst County will be closed Friday, Nov. 17, due to “water issues,” according to school officials. Timothy Hoden, Chief Operations Officer for Amherst County Public Schools told 10 News Central Elementary and Amherst Middle will both be closed on Friday due to water issues.
Does it snow less than it used to? We’re crunching the numbers

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. Our yearly Winter Weather Outlook comes out on Thursday. We will be releasing our preseason forecast for the winter ahead, breaking down snowfall totals zone-by-zone. As part of the special, each meteorologist (Jeff Haniewich, Chris Michaels, Marshall Downing and...
Charlotte County: Two-vehicle crash on U.S. 360 kills two people

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 360 in Charlotte County at 7:52 p.m. Sunday. A 1983 Oldsmobile Cutlass was traveling west on U.S. 360 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the road a second time and struck a parked 2017 Kenworth tractor-trailer.
