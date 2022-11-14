Read full article on original website
vmikeydets.com
Women’s Track Announces 2023 Early Signees
LEXINGTON, Va. – VMI Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Zack Scott announced the 2023 early signees for the women's track and field program Wednesday afternoon. The current signing class features three prep stars hailing from the state of Virginia. Evelyn Anderson – Eastern View HS –...
WDBJ7.com
Former WDBJ7 employees share memories of Robin Reed, wishing him well in retirement
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Before stepping into the anchor chair, Robin Reed was the face of weather in Southwest Virginia. He was part of the top-rated 6:00 team that included longtime evening anchor Keith Humphry. “Once upon a time, three young men went to work for a medium market television...
NBC Washington
Gov. Youngkin Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Virginia After UVA Shooting
Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered Virginia and U.S. flags to fly at half-staff in the state on Tuesday, in memory of the three University of Virginia students shot and killed late Sunday night. On Tuesday he extended the order to continue until sunset Thursday. Flags flying over the state Capitol in...
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this week
People visiting and living in Virginia may wonder why U.S. and state flags will be lowered to half-staff for three days this week. It’s due to a shooting at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.
WSLS
Virginia State Police take over UVA investigation, reveal what they say happened inside charter bus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia State Police has announced they are taking over the criminal investigation into the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia. State Police said the suspected gunman, Christopher Jones Jr., had a handgun on the bus with him when he and his classmates were returning from a field trip to D.C. on Sunday.
cardinalnews.org
Ace Frehley of Kiss to play in Rocky Mount; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Harvester Performance Center will welcome Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ace Frehley to the stage Friday, Feb. 3. Best known as the original lead guitarist of the hard...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Award-winning author to be in Moneta for book signing
Award-winning Author Shane Svorec of New Jersey will be at a book signing and purchase event at Mama Ann’s in Moneta on Friday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Svorec is no stranger to Smith Mountain Lake. Some of her best memories have been made with her husband and three children while visiting her in-laws, who are SML residents. In addition to hot summer days and lazy summer nights, it’s tradition for Svorec to make the trek to SML for Thanksgiving, where she and her family spend the holiday with her husband’s parents. This year though, after Thanksgiving, Svorec will stop at Mama Ann’s to sign books and visit with customers.
WSLS
So, how much snow will Southwest, Central Virginia see this winter?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s about time for turkey stuffing and your Winter Weather Outlook. Look, we all know forecasting a week out isn’t easy. Predicting the weather three to four months out is even harder. But, our track record with these...
WSLS
Lynchburg residents and businesses remain ‘shocked’ after shooting in Cornerstone area
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Residents and business owners in the Cornerstone area of Lynchburg are still in shock after a shooting killed one person at Iron and Ale Lynchburg Tap and Table. Outside the entrance of the restaurant now lies a memorial honoring 28-year-old Tyler Johnson. Johnson was killed on...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Virginia should be put on your list of places to eat.
theriver953.com
Gov. Youngkin orders flags at half staff
Governor Youngin by email has ordered all flags of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia at half staff today Nov. 15. The flags will be at half staff at all local, state and federal buildings until sunset today Nov. 15 in respect and memory of the victims of the University of Virginia shooting.
wfxrtv.com
Flu cases “very high” and still increasing in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Commonwealth is seeing very high levels of “influenza-like activity” and it is still increasing according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. Because cases of influenza are not reportable, the health district does not know how widespread the flu is in...
altavistajournal.com
New solar farm launches in Campbell County
A new solar farm is up and running in Campbell County. On November 3, officials from Appalachian Power, Campbell County, and solar industry developer hep Petra held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new facility, Depot Solar, located near Rustburg. The project, according to Teresa Hall from Appalachian Power’s Corporate...
hburgcitizen.com
Flu, respiratory illness hitting central Shenandoah Valley, Virginia hard
Rockingham County Public Schools urged parents last week not to send their children to school with flu-like symptoms as cases of the virus climb across the area and region. Meanwhile, Sentara RMH is seeing more patients with flu-like and respiratory illnesses this fall than in the past couple flu seasons, said Rebecca Brubaker, a nurse with Sentara RMH Medical Center Infection Prevention and Control.
WSET
Spooky Season is not done yet in Salem, visit the Paranormal Cirque
SALEM, Va (WSET) — From the outside, this looks like just another circus under the big top, but take one step inside and you’ll find this circus celebrates Halloween year-round. "We know there is the niche of people out there that want it to be Halloween all year...
WSLS
Two Amherst County schools closed Friday due to ‘water issues’
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Two schools in Amherst County will be closed Friday, Nov. 17, due to “water issues,” according to school officials. Timothy Hoden, Chief Operations Officer for Amherst County Public Schools told 10 News Central Elementary and Amherst Middle will both be closed on Friday due to water issues.
WSLS
Does it snow less than it used to? We’re crunching the numbers
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. Our yearly Winter Weather Outlook comes out on Thursday. We will be releasing our preseason forecast for the winter ahead, breaking down snowfall totals zone-by-zone. As part of the special, each meteorologist (Jeff Haniewich, Chris Michaels, Marshall Downing and...
WHSV
Lockouts lifted at Lynchburg schools; Galax/Grayson/Carroll suspect in custody
(WDBJ) - A lockout at E.C. Glass High School and other schools in Lynchburg was lifted Wednesday afternoon after reports of gunfire in the area, according to Lynchburg City Schools. LCS administrators report they received notification of gunshots in the area of R. S. Payne Elementary early Wednesday afternoon. R....
Augusta Free Press
Final phase of 250/151 roundabout under way; traffic will be shifted Wednesday
The roundabout construction project at U.S. 250 and Route 151 is entering its final phase with traffic shifted into the roundabout on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, flaggers will control traffic through the intersection while the traffic signals at the intersection are removed, and pavement striping is completed.
Augusta Free Press
Charlotte County: Two-vehicle crash on U.S. 360 kills two people
Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 360 in Charlotte County at 7:52 p.m. Sunday. A 1983 Oldsmobile Cutlass was traveling west on U.S. 360 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the road a second time and struck a parked 2017 Kenworth tractor-trailer.
