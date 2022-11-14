Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After the B-17 Airshow Crash, Only Nine Remain AirworthyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas couple go viral for controversial relationship adviceAsh JurbergDallas, TX
City Council Members Crystal Chism and Adam Bazaldua Named Honorary Chairs for 3rd Annual Not My Son 'Picture This' GalaLeah FrazierDallas, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
peoplenewspapers.com
Scots Drop Home Opener to Harker Heights
Highland Park led early before Harker Heights rallied to spoil the Scots’ basketball home opener on Tuesday. HP fell 81-75 despite four players scoring at least 15 points — Jordan Stribling (20), Dylan Walker (18), Coleson Messer (16), and Drew McElroy (15). David Punch poured in a game-high 28 points for the Knights.
peoplenewspapers.com
Late Rally Pushes HP Past Bishop Lynch
The Highland Park girls bounced back from their first loss of the basketball season with a hard-fought 53-47 road win over Bishop Lynch on Monday. The Lady Scots (3-1) trailed by double digits at halftime but rallied by limiting the Friars to just three points in the fourth quarter. Ali Jackson scored 14 points and Vivian Jin added 13 as part of a balanced effort for HP.
peoplenewspapers.com
Rourke’s leadership extends beyond Friday nights
Experienced HP senior hosts team dinners, aims to set positive examples. As the most experienced player on the Highland Park defense, and the only team captain on that side of scrimmage, Adam Rourke knew he had to become a better leader. That extends beyond the field. Rourke’s house in University...
peoplenewspapers.com
UP Pickle Partners Dominate Inaugural UP Paddle Battle
Will Jaudes, Grant Carona predict new “it” sport is here to stay. The 2022 University Park Paddle Battle was just what the Park Cities needed to prove once and for all that the Williams Park pickleball courts were a solid community addition. The champions of the tournament’s competitive...
peoplenewspapers.com
Three Lady Scots Earn All-America Honors
One of the most successful seasons in program history earned the Highland Park volleyball team some national accolades. Three HP seniors were honored as All-Americans by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, including middle blocker Ceci Gooch and libero Zoe Winford on the first team, and outside hitter Sydney Breon on the second team.
peoplenewspapers.com
Napkin and Knife Become Belle and Gaston
HPHS seniors return to sixth-grade musical with new parts. Their parts were new to seniors Cate Gould and Carter Moreland, but Disney’s Beauty and the Beast musical was not. When they were sixth graders at McCulloch Intermediate School, Cate was a dancing napkin, and Carter was a knife. For...
peoplenewspapers.com
Holiday Events in the Park Cities
The Park Cities have plenty of holiday festivities to enjoy. Events in the Park Cities start with the Snider Plaza tree lighting in University Park from 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 20. Presented by the Rotary Club of Park Cities, the event will feature live performances on the main stage and lots of fun for kids, including a bounce house or two, a llama, a pet adoption booth, and photo opportunities with Santa.
peoplenewspapers.com
Park Cities Residents Make a Splash for National Night Out
On a beautiful October night in the Park Cities, National Night Out events included play, pets, and water. In Highland Park, the water came out of a firehose as members of the Highland Park Department of Public Safety helped children aim for balloons. The town closed off parts of Lexington...
peoplenewspapers.com
Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 7-13
A jerk took an inflatable turkey decoration from outside a home in the 4600 block of Lorraine Avenue before 4:24 p.m. Nov. 12. Arrested at 9:30 p.m.: a 56 year old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4500 block of Mockingbird Lane. A stealer made off with a sundial...
