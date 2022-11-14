The Park Cities have plenty of holiday festivities to enjoy. Events in the Park Cities start with the Snider Plaza tree lighting in University Park from 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 20. Presented by the Rotary Club of Park Cities, the event will feature live performances on the main stage and lots of fun for kids, including a bounce house or two, a llama, a pet adoption booth, and photo opportunities with Santa.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO