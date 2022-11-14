Read full article on original website
UP Pickle Partners Dominate Inaugural UP Paddle Battle
Will Jaudes, Grant Carona predict new “it” sport is here to stay. The 2022 University Park Paddle Battle was just what the Park Cities needed to prove once and for all that the Williams Park pickleball courts were a solid community addition. The champions of the tournament’s competitive...
Late Rally Pushes HP Past Bishop Lynch
The Highland Park girls bounced back from their first loss of the basketball season with a hard-fought 53-47 road win over Bishop Lynch on Monday. The Lady Scots (3-1) trailed by double digits at halftime but rallied by limiting the Friars to just three points in the fourth quarter. Ali Jackson scored 14 points and Vivian Jin added 13 as part of a balanced effort for HP.
Three Lady Scots Earn All-America Honors
One of the most successful seasons in program history earned the Highland Park volleyball team some national accolades. Three HP seniors were honored as All-Americans by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, including middle blocker Ceci Gooch and libero Zoe Winford on the first team, and outside hitter Sydney Breon on the second team.
Bigger Buckets: Scots Ready for 6A Jump on Hardwood
HP girls, boys look to challenge traditional powers for playoff seeding. After back-to-back exits in the third round of the girls basketball playoffs, Highland Park is setting its sights even higher. That goal will be more difficult at the Class 6A level, especially in a district alongside perennial powers such...
Schmidt, Jesuit Tame Colts in Playoffs
A year ago, Jesuit Dallas got its playoff revenge on Arlington. On Friday, the Rangers doubled down. After being upset in 2020, Jesuit earned its second straight bi-district playoff win over the Colts, rallying for a 41-14 victory in a Class 6A Division II Region II matchup at Ranger Stadium.
Parish Announces Next Head of School
Parish Episcopal School named Dr. Matthew J. Rush its new head of school, effective July 2023. The national search began in January 2022, consisting of interviews and community meet and greets over an about 10-month period. Rush brings more than 25 years of experience in education, most recently having served...
Students Continue Jesuit Grad’s Homeless Work
LifePak expands to more campuses, addresses essential needs. Seven years ago, Will Dobrient took it upon himself to do something about a growing social issue. As a sophomore at Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas, he began what would become LifePak, a program designed to give aid to those experiencing homelessness.
Park Cities Residents Make a Splash for National Night Out
On a beautiful October night in the Park Cities, National Night Out events included play, pets, and water. In Highland Park, the water came out of a firehose as members of the Highland Park Department of Public Safety helped children aim for balloons. The town closed off parts of Lexington...
Perot Museum Celebrates 10th Anniversary Night at the Museum
The Perot Museum of Nature and Science celebrated its 10th anniversary with a star-studded Night at the Museum. Co-chaired by longtime museum supporters Jessica and Dirk Nowitzki, with all founding donors in attendance, more than 1,200 guests joined the anniversary festivities Nov. 12 at Night at the Museum. The Perot...
EarthX and Dallas Symphony Orchestra Collaborate for ‘The Way of the Rain — Hope for Earth’
EarthX and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra premiered The Way of the Rain — Hope for Earth at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center on Oct. 22. A creation of orchestra, chorus, film, art, and spoken word made up the multidisciplinary environmental performance. The work interprets nature’s powerful beauty while placing attention on Earth’s vulnerability due to climate change.
Chefs For Farmers Raises Nearly $40,000
A record-breaking 3,000 foodies gathered at Old City Park for Chefs for Farmers’ main event Nov. 6. This year marked 11 years of the popular food and wine festival, which raised nearly $40,000 for the Seed Project Foundation’s McKinney Roots. Attendees enjoyed a lineup of 12 local farmers,...
New Friends New Life Luncheon Raises $560,000
Award-winning actress and activist Julia Ormond inspired a crowd of nearly 800 attendees at the New Friends New Life (NFNL) Luncheon Nov. 4 at the Hyatt Regency. “While the issue of human trafficking is heavy, heartbreaking, and hard, you will learn today the New Friends New Life is offering hope, healing, and a measure of happiness to hundreds of brave survivors and vulnerable youth each year,” emcee Shelly Slater said at the start of the luncheon.
One Killed After Crash on Preston Road
One man was killed after a crash Nov. 12 in the 9300 block of Preston Road. Dallas police say a 59-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Corvette northbound in the 9300 block of Preston Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. when he lost control of the Corvette, and hit a Lexus going southbound on Preston.
Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 7-13
A jerk took an inflatable turkey decoration from outside a home in the 4600 block of Lorraine Avenue before 4:24 p.m. Nov. 12. Arrested at 9:30 p.m.: a 56 year old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4500 block of Mockingbird Lane. A stealer made off with a sundial...
Dallas County Appraisal District Attacked By Ransomware
The Dallas County Appraisal District’s website, computer system, servers, and email are down as a result of a ransomware attack, the office confirmed. DCAD, which is responsible for appraising property in Dallas County for tax purposes, said the attack happened Nov. 8. “DCAD is working with the IT security...
