Award-winning actress and activist Julia Ormond inspired a crowd of nearly 800 attendees at the New Friends New Life (NFNL) Luncheon Nov. 4 at the Hyatt Regency. “While the issue of human trafficking is heavy, heartbreaking, and hard, you will learn today the New Friends New Life is offering hope, healing, and a measure of happiness to hundreds of brave survivors and vulnerable youth each year,” emcee Shelly Slater said at the start of the luncheon.

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO