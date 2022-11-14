God of War Ragnarok has some amazing runic abilities and attacks for Kratos to utilize in different enemy encounters across the Nine Realms. These are extremely useful in combat and can help him swing the momentum in his favor. One of these is Atlas Eruption, a heavy runic attack for the iconic Blades of Chaos. It’s a devastating attack to use against all kinds of enemies, especially the bosses. So, here is how you can find the Atlas Eruption heavy runic attack in God of War Ragnarok.

