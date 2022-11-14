Read full article on original website
IGN
Norse Myth Expert Reacts to God of War Ragnarok
We got Jackson Crawford, a Norse mythology expert and media consultant for projects like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, back on IGN to react to the newly released God of War Ragnarok!. From Odin's modern interpretation, to Thor's powerlifter body, shapeshifiting, prophecies and so much more, Jackon Crawford's Norse mythology expertise breaks...
dexerto.com
God of War Ragnarok photo mode shows parts of Kratos nobody needs to see
YouTuber Speclizer managed to access God of War Ragnarok’s unfinished photo mode, though some of the features show parts of Kratos no one needs to see. Despite the feature’s boom in popularity, Kratos’ 2018 adventure launched without a Photo Mode in tow. Developer Santa Monica Studio didn’t leave virtual photographers hanging permanently, however.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Elden Ring’ swept the 2022 Game Awards nominations, but one has caused backlash
The Game Awards for 2022 are less than three weeks away, and Geoff Keighley has released a list of all of the nominees for awards across all of the different categories. One particular nomination has caused a bit of a stir, that being Elden Ring’s nomination for Best Narrative.
Gamespot
The Game Awards IMAX Screenings Will Include An Exclusive Dead Space Remake Gameplay Preview
The Game Awards has just announced that it'll be partnering with IMAX to offer live screenings of the show in 40 cities across the US and Canada. As an incentive for those who may be on the fence about buying a cinema ticket to watch an awards show, the IMAX screenings will include an exclusive "extended gameplay preview" of the upcoming Dead Space remake.
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Battle Pass Trailer Reveals Combat Map Design
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0's battle pass receives a complete overhaul this year, and the new Season 1 battle pass trailer gives the first look at the new multi-sector "combat map" design. Instead of having a linear pass of 100 tiers of unlockable items, Season 1...
The Best Upcoming 2023 PS5 Game Releases Ranked
Gaming had a strong year in 2022. FromSoftware's latest game, "Elden Ring," became the company's fastest-selling game, while "God of War Ragnarok" has been regarded as nearly perfect. Other blockbusters for the PS5 included "Gran Turismo 7," "Horizon Forbidden West," and "The Last of Us Part 1," all of which received favorable reviews on the PS5.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: 14 More Things It Doesn’t Tell You (Mid to Late Game)
We’re back with 14 more things God of War Ragnarok doesn’t tell you, but this one is filled with spoilers, so beware!. We already released an early game version of this video that was spoiler free, but we wanted to share some more knowledge we gained by playing the game in its later chapters. This is filled with Ragnarok tips, tricks, fun details, and even mentions of where we’ve covered some of these in greater details, like the Mystical Heirloom quest.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok - Secret Side Quest: The Broken Prison (Post-Game Spoilers)
This video discusses the ending to God of War Ragnarok - we strongly recommend you only watch this video after you have completed the game and rolled credits. Here is how to start and complete The Broken Prison side-quest, and find hidden encounters with Tyr across the realms afterward. 00:00...
aiexpress.io
God of War Ragnarok had a banner debut week at UK retail
God of Battle Ragnarok, as predicted, topped the UK charts its debut week and have become the second greatest recreation launch of the yr at retail behind FIFA 23. Throughout its first week available on the market, it offered extra copies than Name of Responsibility: Trendy Warfare, Elden Ring, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC Confirmed To Be Paid | GameSpot News
For anyone hoping that Cyberpunk 2077’s big DLC expansion, Phantom Liberty, was going to be a free addon, guess again, as CD Projekt Red’s global PR director Radek Grabowski has confirmed that if will have a pricetag. So much for liberty. Although I guess they did say it...
msn.com
Where to find Atlas Eruption in God of War Ragnarok
God of War Ragnarok has some amazing runic abilities and attacks for Kratos to utilize in different enemy encounters across the Nine Realms. These are extremely useful in combat and can help him swing the momentum in his favor. One of these is Atlas Eruption, a heavy runic attack for the iconic Blades of Chaos. It’s a devastating attack to use against all kinds of enemies, especially the bosses. So, here is how you can find the Atlas Eruption heavy runic attack in God of War Ragnarok.
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass November Wave 2 Titles Include Norco, Gungrave GORE, And More
Microsoft has announced its second wave of titles coming to Game Pass in November, a collection of eight games spread across co-op, strategy, and action genres. Pentiment and Somerville, which were confirmed in the first wave of announcements, are out today and the rest of the month includes a few more day-one releases.
IGN
Xbox Head Phil Spencer Confirms That Call of Duty Will Stay on PlayStation; Open for Long Commitment With Sony
Xbox’s Phil Spencer says that Call of Duty titles are going to stay on PlayStation consoles. Speaking to The Verge, Spencer said that he is not planning to pull the rug from under Sony’s feet. He says that there is no contract both companies can write that says Call of Duty will forever be on PlayStation consoles.
ComicBook
Xbox Boss Says Delaying Starfield Release Date to 2023 Was the "Right Thing"
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has opened up about the company's divisive decision to delay its upcoming RPG, Starfield, into 2023. Originally, Starfield was slated to launch in early November 2022 and was going to be Microsoft's major first-party title going into the holidays. Unfortunately, this didn't play out as intended, which was a disappointment to a number of Xbox fans. And while Xbox's holiday lineup is now much more sparse as a result, Spencer still believes that it was wise to push Starfield back.
Gamespot
Fortnite Fracture In-Game Event Coming December 3, Will Be Chapter 3 Finale
One year after Fornite Chapter 3 officially began, Epic Games has announced the next major Fortnite in-game event, Fracture, will serve as the Chapter 3 finale, which signals a change in how Fortnite will progress moving forward. The event will take place on December 3 at 1 PM PT /...
GamesRadar
All God of War Ragnarok Muspelheim Seeds and how to find them
How to find the Seed Halves to access the Muspelheim Crucible in God of War Ragnarok
Gamespot
Phil Spencer Says Activision Blizzard Deal Is Focused On Candy Crush, Not Call Of Duty
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has once again reiterated that the tech giant's acquisition of Activision Blizzard is more about mobile games like Candy Crush than Call of Duty. In an interview on The Verge's Decoder podcast, transcribed by VGC, Spencer claimed that mobile gaming is seeing far higher growth...
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass Losing 8 Games Very Soon
As it does each month, Microsoft not only adds but also removes titles from the Xbox Game Pass library. The second wave of removals for November have now been confirmed, and they span eight titles, including a Final Fantasy title and a Warhammer game. Leaving the Xbox Game Pass library...
God Of War Ragnarök launch beats Call Of Duty, Elden Ring, and Pokémon
God Of War Ragnarök certainly isn’t disappointing, is it? The conclusion to Kratos’ norse saga burst onto the scene last week, landing an impressive score of 94 on Metacritic. In our own review, GAMINGbible’s Ewan wrote that, “Ragnarök is a fantastically impressive sequel that delivers in every conceivable way. [...] This is a high-stakes, high-fantasy rollercoaster from start to finish, and an instant PlayStation classic.”
