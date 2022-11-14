Read full article on original website
COMMITMENT: Oregon State Lands DT JoJo Johnson
Recruiting prep defensive tackles has been one of the most talked about position groups amongst Oregon State fans for years. Today Beaver coaches received good news as Salt Lake City (Utah) Olympus defensive tackle Abraham "JoJo" Johnson committed to further his academic and athletic career with Coach Smith and the Beavers.
Jerry Allen on Utah @ Oregon, Bo Nix availability, Pac-12 race + more
Oregon PxP voice Jerry Allen joins The Drive to preview the weekend’s big game, Utah matching up with the Ducks, Bo Nix ready to go(?), Dan Lanning’s first season, Pac-12 without LA + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700,...
‘This guy’s got it all’: Why quarterback Bo Nix is a game-changer for No. 12 Oregon
Utes’ defense will be tested as it faces Bo Nix, one of the nation’s top quarterbacks, when they meet in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday with Pac-12 title game hopes on the line
Oregon Ducks receiver Kris Hutson explains late game injury against Washington ‘part of the game plan’
Kris Hutson made a 12-yard catch to get Oregon into Washington territory, stood up, then fell to the turf. The clock stopped with six seconds to go because Oregon, which was out of timeouts, gained a first down on the catch. If not for that, Hutson’s convenient cramp would’ve resulted in a 10-second runoff and the game would’ve been over in what was ultimately a 37-34 UO loss.
Utes Near Top Of Power Ranking Before Oregon Showdown
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utes are making an argument for the top spot in the Big-PAC Power Poll ahead of their week 11 matchup with the Oregon Ducks. On Thursday’s Jake and Ben Show on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone, the University of Utah climbed up to the second spot in the rankings that compare teams from the Big-12, the PAC-12, and BYU.
Post Game Thoughts: Utah was no match for the Sam Houston Bearkats, that's worrisome
The Utah men’s basketball team kicked off it's games as part of the Fort Myers Tip-Off, by dropping their first game, 65-55, to the Sam Houston Bearkats inside the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Utah drops to 3-1 and have to figure out things quickly as the MTE competition is going to ramp up tremendously. Here are the takeaways from the Utes loss:
Oregon dominates Montana State despite loss of N’Faly Dante
The Oregon Ducks responded to a loss in dominating fashion with an 81-51 win over Montana State Tuesday night in
Tennessee and Utah making late push for the 2023 No. 5 EDGE Tausili Akana | College Football Recruit
247Sports' Blair Angulo and Brandon Huffman discuss Tennessee and Utah emerging as two potential teams for Tausili Akana.
'24 DB Dayton Aupiu breaks down weekend visits to Oregon and Washington
Some players just have a knack for the big play and that’s definitely Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica junior defensive back Dayton Aupiu. Aupiu is one of those guys that just always seems to be in the right place at the right time. He’s a highly skilled safety with elite football instincts and he’s been a turn over causing machine for the last two seasons.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Allegiant opens home base in Provo, announces nonstop flights to Nashville
It has taken a few months of waiting, but Wednesday was a big day for Allegiant Travel Co. as it officially started its base of operations for Utah at the Provo Airport. The event was capped with the announcement that beginning Feb. 15 Allegiant will offer nonstop service to Nashville, Tennessee.
How great a start is it for Utah's snowpack?
A good sign the ski season started early is when the annual pre-season press conference to the coming season happens when resorts are open.
King Estate purchases Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards
One of Oregon’s largest wine producers just got bigger. King Estate Winery, Eugene, announced Thursday their acquisition of longtime vineyard partner Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, a 70-acre site in Junction City. Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, established in 1983, was owned by Robin and Danuta Pfeiffer. Before planting grapevines, the...
‘He went without it for two weeks and it cost him his life’: Utahns rally for more insulin accessibility
Utahns have taken to the steps of the State Capitol, hoping to send a message about saving lives. It's all about the importance of making Insulin accessible to those living with diabetes across our state.
Clear skies give Oregonians rare opportunity to view Leonid meteor shower
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregonians don't consider November to be a dry month. On average it's Eugene's third rainiest month of the year averaging 5.98" of rain. That means skies are usually blocking any astronomical events that might take place late in the year. The Leonid meteor shower happens yearly...
Readers respond: Let voters repeal Measure 110
I voted for Betsy Johnson in the election because she was willing to put Measure 110 before the voters to repeal it, (“Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson announces endorsements from 24 current district attorneys,” Sept. 8). Had Christine Drazan won, she would have done the same. It is a failed experiment.
Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now
WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
GALLERY: $17 million Provo home will be auctioned to highest bidder
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — If you’ve ever wanted to own a Versailles-inspired estate in Utah, here’s your chance. A home in Provo’s Riverbottoms neighborhood is set to go to the highest bidder as part of a worldwide auction conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. The asking...
UDOT unveils details on new $1.6B widening of I-15 through SLC
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. It’s not sure how many homes and businesses will be demolished. And the...
