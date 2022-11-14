Read full article on original website
Inside Amazon’s ‘warehouse of the future’ where army of robots have replaced ‘human jobs’
AMAZON has provided a rare look "behind the curtain" of its warehouse of the future. The tech giant has invited media to its first Delivering the Future event, which is taking place in a warehouse in Boston. Reporters were taken inside a facility that houses lots of new robots and...
How to clean tile grout
If your once pristine tile grout is showing signs of discoloration, dirt buildup and mildew, it's time to give it a little TLC.
Jaguar Land Rover eyes laid-off tech employees to help with EV work
The British automaker wants to hire hundreds of engineers in its pursuit to drive into the electric vehicle market.
Springfield Business Journal
Apple workers in STL mall store file to unionize
Apple store workers in the St. Louis Galleria Mall have filed to unionize. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers would represent them. Supporters have cited concerns over wages, low staffing and pressure to achieve sales metrics.
Springfield Business Journal
Walmart beats Q3 projections
Walmart reported better-than-expected quarterly results. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.50. That beats analysts' projections of $1.32 per share. U.S. same-store sales were up 8.2% from a year earlier. Analysts expected a 4.6% increase.
wasteadvantagemag.com
WM and Dow Rollout First Major Residential Plastic Film Recycling Program in the U.S.
WM and Dow announced the launch of a bold new collaboration to improve residential recycling for hard-to-recycle plastic films by allowing consumers in select markets to recycle these materials directly in their curbside recycling. According to The Recycling Partnership, currently, only 1.9% of U.S. households1 have access to curbside plastic film recycling, which is the plastic material with the lowest overall recycling rate. Once operating at full capacity, this program is expected to help WM divert more than 120,000 metric tons (MT) of plastics film from landfills annually.
How to seal a butcher block countertop: keep the surface hygienic and attractive
Discover how to seal a butcher block countertop and protect this kitchen surface from daily wear and tear
yankodesign.com
Snøhetta designs a minimal table from Tasmanian wood sourced from the bottom of a lake
Architecture studio Snøhetta designed a beautiful table crafted from wood sourced from the bottom of a lake called Pieman Lake in Tasmania, Australia. Called the Intersection table, the minimalist table is constructed using Tasmanian oak which was sourced by Hydrowood – “one of the world’s first underwater forestry companies”.
Best dehumidifiers 2022: Fight mold, unwanted odors and condensation
We've found the best dehumidifiers for every budget to help keep your home at a comfortable humidity, and mold free
Springfield Business Journal
KC developer plans $39M apartment high-rise
Kansas City developer Copaken Brooks is proposing a roughly $39 million apartment high-rise project in the city's Crossroads Arts District. The 13-story project would take the place of a 107-year-old former bank building and two small adjacent commercial spaces, the Kansas City Business Journal reports. It would be Copaken Brooks'...
myzeo.com
How Exactly Does a Home Heat Pump Work?
Are you considering replacing your current HVAC unit with a heat pump?. If so, chances are high that you have one huge question on your mind: “How does a heat pump work?”. If you’ve never seen a home heat pump in person or you’re still unsure of how a heat pump works, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the basics of how a heat pump works.
BBC
Leeds stainless steel firm staff get thermals as heating is reduced
Factory staff at a Leeds stainless steel products firm have been provided with warmer work clothing to help cut energy costs. Pland Stainless said its annual energy bill of £110,000 could reach £400,000 if it did not take action to reduce it. Staff at the firm are being...
architecturaldigest.com
How to Dispose of Paint the Responsible Way
If you’ve ever wondered how to dispose of paint or where to throw away old paint cans, you’re not alone. It’s estimated that 868 million gallons of architectural paint are sold annually in the United States. That means there is likely a lot of leftover paint for reusing, recycling, or disposing. One look at your garage and basement shelves will reveal a bevy of near-empty paint cans sitting (not so pretty). Tossing a can of paint into household trash may seem like the simplest thing to do, but that means the bucket will end up in a landfill—not the best final destination for latex or oil-based paint. In fact, being careless with household hazardous waste (HHW) can contaminate your community and may actually be illegal in some municipalities.
US News and World Report
Lyondell Plans to Expand Propylene Capacity at Houston
(Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries is evaluating expansion of propylene production capacity at its Channelview Complex near Houston, the chemicals maker said on Thursday. An expansion would involve building a new facility and would expand propylene capacity at Channelview by more than 35% and create about 10-15 new jobs. The...
Which Is The Best Type Of Roofing? – House Digest Survey
It's crucial to have a sturdy roof over your head. But with so many different kinds of materials available, how do you know which one is the best option?
globalspec.com
New foam developed for the sustainable manufacture of bedding, furniture
Netherlands-based startup Foamplant has launched what it claims is the first and only fully circular, sustainable open cell foam. The patented Moorefoam is expected to allow for the circular manufacture of products such as those in the furniture, bedding, automotive and avionics industries. Composed of biopolyester, the naturally flame retardant...
atimeoutformommy.com
Tips For Choosing The Perfect Glass Shower Enclosure
Are you in the process of remodeling your bathroom and are looking for a new shower enclosure? If so, you may be wondering how to choose the perfect one. There are many different options available, and it can be difficult to decide which one is right for you. In this blog post, we will discuss some tips that will help make the process easier.
