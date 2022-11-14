Read full article on original website
WTAP
Obituary: Varner, Russell A. “Bud”
Russell A. “Bud” Varner, 65, of Parkersburg, WV, went home to be with the Lord on November 16, 2022, at Stonerise Parkersburg. Russell was born on February 1, 1957, in Marietta, OH, the son of the late Russell J. Varner and Betty Wilson Massey. He is survived by...
WTAP
Obituary: Daniels, Sara Frances (Hargreveas)
Sara Frances (Hargreveas) Daniels, 83, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord on November 14, 2022. Cremation services entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg.
WTAP
Obituary: Nicolson, Steven Alan
Steven Alan Nicolson, 67, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on November 6, 2022, in Parkersburg, WV. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Robart, Kenneth Dale
Kenneth Dale Robart, 80, of Coolville, OH, passed away November 13, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Young, Sandra J.
Sandra J. Young, age 85, of Belle Valley, OH, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 18, 1937, at home in Buffalo, OH, a daughter of the late John and Etta M. Murphy Gibson. She attended Kent State University...
WTAP
Obituary: Rexroad, Sandra Kay
Sandra Kay Rexroad, 63, of Marietta, Ohio, died on November 12, 2022, at Harmar Place. She was born June 7, 1959, in Cambridge, Ohio, daughter of the late David and Marian. She attended Living Faith Methodist Church in Vincent. Sandra graduated from Caldwell. High School in 1977. She graduated from...
WTAP
Obituary: Jeffers, Roger L.
My soul mate took God’s hand to be with his family and friends on November 12th, 2022, at the young age of 76. Roger was born on October 17th, 1946, in Bellaire, Ohio, son of Albert and Leona Goldsmith Jeffers. He graduated from Bellaire High School after graduation; he...
WTAP
Obituary: Parsons, Julie Elaine
Julie Elaine Parsons, 53, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away November 10, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Student Athlete of the Week: Rickie Allen
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rickie Allen, a senior from Williamstown high school, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week. As a senior, Rickie has been a stellar student and holds a cumulative GPA higher than a 4.0. Rickie is the leading rusher for the Yellowjackets who are in...
WTAP
Rylee Wise signs with Concord University
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rylee Wise, a volleyball player from Parkersburg high school, has officially signed with Concord University to play collegiate volleyball. Rylee has been a major part of the Big Reds success playing setter for the team and surpassing 2,000 career assists earlier this year. Her talents will...
WTAP
Motion approved to transfer transcripts to OVU Trust
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A new update is happening with the Ohio Valley University transcripts situation. A motion is approved to abandon and transfer the student records to the Ohio Valley University windup trust. Transcripts for both OVU and Northeastern Christian Junior College -- a college that merged with OVU...
WTAP
UPDATE: One person dead after fire in Washington, W. Va.
WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: Officials have released the name of the person who died in the trailer fire in Washington, West Virginia. Misty Dawn Leasure, 45, was found in the home by investigators. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause...
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening November 17th-20th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Thursday, November 17th. Free Play at the Library! from 9 AM to 7 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library.
WTAP
Parkersburg offers grants for home repairs
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A reminder that it’s that time of year when Parkersburg’s 2022 Emergency Home Repair Program does home heating repairs. The program runs throughout the year and also does roof repairs, electrical repairs, plumbing repairs, and more. The program works through a grant system. This...
WTAP
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge reopening moved to Fall 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Memorial Bridge will stay closed throughout the remainder of the rehabilitation project. The bridge is expected to reopen in early Fall 2023 to both passenger cars and commercial traffic. Parkersburg Bridge Partners say keeping the bridge closed will shorten the construction timeline by three...
WTAP
Artsbridge brings arts to local schools to bridge imagination with learning
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting in March of 2022 Artsbridge brought back their in-person performances. The performances found a creative, educational way to bring arts back into the local schools. Today Hobey Ford, pupeteer, says he believes his performances bringing the connection between arts and education is pivotal to learning...
WTAP
Hazardous asbestos floor removal and replacement at Belpre H.S.
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre City Schools is addressing a need to remove and replace hazardous floors in its high school. The floors in the Belpre high school gym lobby are being removed and replaced due to asbestos levels. Belpre City Schools superintendent, Jeff Greenley says that the asbestos at...
WTAP
Inmates share their stories through art - Traveling exhibit reaches the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A traveling art exhibit featuring current and former inmates’ work has made its way to the Mid-Ohio Valley. Step into Artsbridge and you’ll get a glimpse into the world through the eyes of people who’ve been incarcerated. Artsbridge’s executive director Lyndsay Dennis commented...
WTAP
Seeking wellness after military service - Local veteran places at barbecue world championship
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local veteran took his love for barbecuing to a world championship and placed. WTAP has more on how Shawn McColligan found his footing at the barbecue pit after leaving the military. “A veteran that doesn’t have a mission is a veteran that’s in crisis,” McColligan...
WTAP
Vienna officials and community members discuss local issues at townhall
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna city council members Kim Williams and Christopher Mancuso held a townhall meeting to get public feedback on local issues. The townhall kicked off with a discussion on the Jackson Park Pool. Williams said, “We’ve had a baby pool that’s been out of service for five...
