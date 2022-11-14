ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Huber speaks on his struggles

As the interesting Cincinnati Bengals punter situation continues to progress, veteran Kevin Huber has broken his silence on what appears to be a real battle for who will take on the punting duties this Sunday. Heading into a big AFC North matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Huber seems to be aware of the struggles he’s faced this season.
Predict the outcome of Bengals vs. Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals are playing an opponent that doesn’t have a lot of hope this year. So little hope that the NFL flexed the game from primetime to an afternoon game. And yet, this isn’t in the bag. The Pittsburgh Steelers won in crazy fashion in Week 1,...
Homage debuts new Bengals Starter Pullover Jacket

Our friends at Homage have a new offering for Cincinnati Bengals fans. The latest swag to debut is the Bengals Starter Pullover Jacket, which you can see below!. Get yours now, and check out all of Homage’s Bengals gear!
Chidobe Awuzie announces successful knee surgery

The Cincinnati Bengals lost defensive back Chidobe Awuzie for the season against the Cleveland Browns several weeks back. After getting a torn ACL diagnosis, Awuzie had to wait several weeks to get the surgery done until the swelling went down enough for the procedure. With the procedure being completed this...
The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Evening the Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off of a bye and are facing what is annually their toughest game of the year—facing the Steelers in Pittsburgh. While the Black and Yellow aren’t the same formidable bunch we’re accustomed to here in 2022, they still present a big challenge, as Cincinnati seeks its first division win of the year.
Trying to Play Fortune Teller here

With the Bye behind us and a week to reflect on the season let me say this, Wow what a weird year it has been so far, we are 10 disappointing weeks in with 8 really (potentially) exciting weeks to go. The AFC Playoff race is in full swing and it is closer that ever as only 2 games separate the 1 seed from the 9 seed. Our Bengals currently sit in 9th place in the Playoff picture, which sounds bad until you look at what is left in front of this team. Currently the picture looks like this.
Bengals rookie report: Midseason update on the 2022 class

Having a bye week in the exact middle of the season is ideal for a mental reset. But for rookies, it’s the only chance they’ve gotten to pump the brakes since the start of the calendar year. It’s also a perfect chance to conduct some midseason evaluations.
Bengals vs. Steelers injury report: Mike Hilton, T.J. Watt go full

The bye week is over for the Cincinnati Bengals as they’re getting set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road this weekend. Three players didn’t practice for Cincinnati due to injury on Wednesday. Ja’Marr Chase (hip) who isn’t expected to play, wasn’t on the field along with Dax Hill (shoulder), and Josh Tupou (calf). Hill suffered his injury in Cincinnati’s most recent game against the Carolina Panthers a week ago, and Tupou has been out for a month.
Bengals and Campbell Snacks announce partnership

A new multi-year partnership between the Cincinnati Bengals and Campbell Snacks has been announced, which will give Bengals fans an at-home, in-game and in-store experience that’s one of a kind in professional football. The partnership between Campbell Snacks and the Bengals features interactive experiences at stores throughout the Cincinnati,...
Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Bengals FOTY Phil Amrein

Last year, Jimmie Foster was rightfully nominated as the Cincinnati Bengals’ Fan of the Year. Between his being a rabid fan of the team, throwing great tailgate parties before each game (home AND the road), as well as raising tens of thousands of dollars for charities, Bengal-centric or not, he was an easy choice.
