As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Steelers Injury Report: D.J. Reader is back; Ja’Marr Chase is not
The Cincinnati Bengals were back at practice Friday as they make their final preparations before departing to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. The teams both released their final injury reports, giving us an idea of who will be playing Sunday afternoon. For the Bengals, they are set to get a huge...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Steelers injury report: Minkah Fitzpatrick returns, Ja’Marr Chase remains sidelined
There weren’t too many changes for the Cincinnati Bengals’ injury report. Ja’Marr Chase (hip), Dax Hill (shoulder), and Josh Tupou (calf) all did not practice for a second consecutive day, and D’Ante Smith (illness) and Stanley Morgan (personal) weren’t on the field either. La’el Collins also resumed practicing after his rest day.
Cincy Jungle
Kevin Huber speaks on his struggles
As the interesting Cincinnati Bengals punter situation continues to progress, veteran Kevin Huber has broken his silence on what appears to be a real battle for who will take on the punting duties this Sunday. Heading into a big AFC North matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Huber seems to be aware of the struggles he’s faced this season.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals hopeful for Ja’Marr Chase playing next week, per report
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will not play this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but don’t rule out next week. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals are hopeful that Chase can make his return in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans. It’s been three...
Cincy Jungle
5 Questions with the Enemy: Jeff Hartman of SB Nation’s Behind the Steel Curtain
The rematch is upon us and the Cincinnati Bengals desperately need this one against the hated Steelers. It’s hard to gauge exactly how good each of these teams are and in where their current identities lie. For a little help on these questions, we tapped the expertise of Jeff...
Cincy Jungle
The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Evening the Odds
The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off of a bye and are facing what is annually their toughest game of the year—facing the Steelers in Pittsburgh. While the Black and Yellow aren’t the same formidable bunch we’re accustomed to here in 2022, they still present a big challenge, as Cincinnati seeks its first division win of the year.
KXRM
Orange and Blue Report Preview Week 11: Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders
The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders have been bitter division rivals since the 1960s. There has been no love lost between these storied franchises, but this year, collectively, wins have been hard to come by.
Cincy Jungle
NFL Week 11 coverage map: Will Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh be on your TV?
The Cincinnati Bengals will be on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers as part of the late slate of NFL games on CBS. Fortunately, if you live in Ohio, Louisville, Lexington, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, or Baton Rouge, you should be able to watch the game. Otherwise, you might get stuck watching the Dallas Cowboys face the Minnesota Vikings.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals and Campbell Snacks announce partnership
A new multi-year partnership between the Cincinnati Bengals and Campbell Snacks has been announced, which will give Bengals fans an at-home, in-game and in-store experience that’s one of a kind in professional football. The partnership between Campbell Snacks and the Bengals features interactive experiences at stores throughout the Cincinnati,...
Cincy Jungle
Chidobe Awuzie announces successful knee surgery
The Cincinnati Bengals lost defensive back Chidobe Awuzie for the season against the Cleveland Browns several weeks back. After getting a torn ACL diagnosis, Awuzie had to wait several weeks to get the surgery done until the swelling went down enough for the procedure. With the procedure being completed this...
Cincy Jungle
Trying to Play Fortune Teller here
With the Bye behind us and a week to reflect on the season let me say this, Wow what a weird year it has been so far, we are 10 disappointing weeks in with 8 really (potentially) exciting weeks to go. The AFC Playoff race is in full swing and it is closer that ever as only 2 games separate the 1 seed from the 9 seed. Our Bengals currently sit in 9th place in the Playoff picture, which sounds bad until you look at what is left in front of this team. Currently the picture looks like this.
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Thursday Night Football’ and open thread
This week’s Thursday Night Football game is between the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans. Two of the biggest offensive names in the NFL will be facing off, but who wil win the game?. The Titans are looking to form some momentum. They play in the hapless AFC South...
Cincy Jungle
Zac Taylor praises the confidence of rookie guard Cordell Volson
The Cincinnati Bengals revamped their offensive line this offseason, adding three veterans to the group and trusting former first-round pick Jonah Williams to hold up as well. That last spot, at left guard, was supposed to be for 2021 second-round pick Jackson Carman. It was his to lose, and he...
Cincy Jungle
Joe Burrow weighs in on turf fields debate
The turf to natural grass debate has become a hotter topic among NFL players and fans over recent weeks, especially after a trip to Germany and multiple players having to change cleats to hopefully avoid injury. For the Cincinnati Bengals, Paycor Stadium features a turf playing surface, and according to...
Cincy Jungle
Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Bengals FOTY Phil Amrein
Last year, Jimmie Foster was rightfully nominated as the Cincinnati Bengals’ Fan of the Year. Between his being a rabid fan of the team, throwing great tailgate parties before each game (home AND the road), as well as raising tens of thousands of dollars for charities, Bengal-centric or not, he was an easy choice.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (11/16): Color rushed
In his first year in the pros, the 28-year-old Knighten (the Daily Double answer to "The only Bengals assistant to be MVP of the GoDaddy Bowl") is the current Alex Trebek of the Bengals' now famous night-before-the-game Quarterback Jeopardy shows based on the next day's game plan. The Bengals will...
Cincy Jungle
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Everything to know for Week 11 at Acrisure Stadium
Following a much-needed bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals are back in action as they clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a Week 11 rivalry showdown. Game time is set for 4:25 pm ET on CBS. Use this stream to keep track of everything related to Bengals vs. Steelers in NFL...
Cincy Jungle
Zac Taylor confirms the Bengals talked to Larry Ogunjobi about return before joining Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals are getting set for the second matchup of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Sunday, the Bengals will be facing a key contributor from their 2021-22 team in Larry Ogunjobi. The Bengals wanted to bring Ogunjobi back this offseason, but head coach Zac Taylor said things...
