ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincy Jungle

Kevin Huber speaks on his struggles

As the interesting Cincinnati Bengals punter situation continues to progress, veteran Kevin Huber has broken his silence on what appears to be a real battle for who will take on the punting duties this Sunday. Heading into a big AFC North matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Huber seems to be aware of the struggles he’s faced this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals hopeful for Ja’Marr Chase playing next week, per report

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will not play this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but don’t rule out next week. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals are hopeful that Chase can make his return in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans. It’s been three...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Evening the Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off of a bye and are facing what is annually their toughest game of the year—facing the Steelers in Pittsburgh. While the Black and Yellow aren’t the same formidable bunch we’re accustomed to here in 2022, they still present a big challenge, as Cincinnati seeks its first division win of the year.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

NFL Week 11 coverage map: Will Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh be on your TV?

The Cincinnati Bengals will be on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers as part of the late slate of NFL games on CBS. Fortunately, if you live in Ohio, Louisville, Lexington, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, or Baton Rouge, you should be able to watch the game. Otherwise, you might get stuck watching the Dallas Cowboys face the Minnesota Vikings.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals and Campbell Snacks announce partnership

A new multi-year partnership between the Cincinnati Bengals and Campbell Snacks has been announced, which will give Bengals fans an at-home, in-game and in-store experience that’s one of a kind in professional football. The partnership between Campbell Snacks and the Bengals features interactive experiences at stores throughout the Cincinnati,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Chidobe Awuzie announces successful knee surgery

The Cincinnati Bengals lost defensive back Chidobe Awuzie for the season against the Cleveland Browns several weeks back. After getting a torn ACL diagnosis, Awuzie had to wait several weeks to get the surgery done until the swelling went down enough for the procedure. With the procedure being completed this...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Trying to Play Fortune Teller here

With the Bye behind us and a week to reflect on the season let me say this, Wow what a weird year it has been so far, we are 10 disappointing weeks in with 8 really (potentially) exciting weeks to go. The AFC Playoff race is in full swing and it is closer that ever as only 2 games separate the 1 seed from the 9 seed. Our Bengals currently sit in 9th place in the Playoff picture, which sounds bad until you look at what is left in front of this team. Currently the picture looks like this.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Zac Taylor praises the confidence of rookie guard Cordell Volson

The Cincinnati Bengals revamped their offensive line this offseason, adding three veterans to the group and trusting former first-round pick Jonah Williams to hold up as well. That last spot, at left guard, was supposed to be for 2021 second-round pick Jackson Carman. It was his to lose, and he...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Joe Burrow weighs in on turf fields debate

The turf to natural grass debate has become a hotter topic among NFL players and fans over recent weeks, especially after a trip to Germany and multiple players having to change cleats to hopefully avoid injury. For the Cincinnati Bengals, Paycor Stadium features a turf playing surface, and according to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Bengals FOTY Phil Amrein

Last year, Jimmie Foster was rightfully nominated as the Cincinnati Bengals’ Fan of the Year. Between his being a rabid fan of the team, throwing great tailgate parties before each game (home AND the road), as well as raising tens of thousands of dollars for charities, Bengal-centric or not, he was an easy choice.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (11/16): Color rushed

In his first year in the pros, the 28-year-old Knighten (the Daily Double answer to "The only Bengals assistant to be MVP of the GoDaddy Bowl") is the current Alex Trebek of the Bengals' now famous night-before-the-game Quarterback Jeopardy shows based on the next day's game plan. The Bengals will...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy