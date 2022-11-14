Read full article on original website
Patriots Rumors: Running Back Out For Rest Of Season Due To Injury
FOXBORO, Mass. — Toward the end of his Wednesday morning news conference, Bill Belichick was asked whether he expected injured running back Ty Montgomery to return this season. “Take it day by day,” the Patriots head coach said with a smile. New England apparently isn’t taking things “day...
Patriots Rumors: Pats Sign Ex-Tight End To Play New Position
The New England Patriots reportedly are signing a former Detroit Lions tight end to their practice squad. But not to play tight end. Hunter Thedford, who was with Detroit during the 2021 offseason and also played tight end for the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers, is converting to offensive tackle for New England, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.
Jets Rule Out Two Key Starters For Pivotal Rematch With Patriots
If the Jets are going to win Sunday’s rematch with the Patriots, they’ll have to do so without a pair of key starters. New York head coach Robert Saleh on Friday ruled out receiver Corey Davis and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins. Davis and Rankins are dealing with knee and elbow injuries, respectively.
Bruce Arians Bluntly Criticizes Tom Brady After Bucs’ Struggles
The Buccaneers dug themselves into a fairly deep hole before their recent turnaround, and Bruce Arians believes Tom Brady deserves some of the blame. Tampa Bay appeared to be flirting with disaster when it dropped to 3-5 on the season via a primetime Week 8 loss at home to the Baltimore Ravens. Crisis since has been averted in South Florida, as the Bucs rattled off two straight wins before their Week 11 bye and are in control of first place in the NFC South.
Patriots Practice Notes: Pats Show New O-Line Setup Before Jets Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — Offensive tackle Trent Brown appeared limited at the New England Patriots’ second practice of Week 11. Brown, the Patriots’ starting left tackle, practiced in full pads but without a helmet during the open media portion of Wednesday’s rain-soaked practice. During an early sled drill, Isaiah Wynn aligned at left tackle in his place.
Rookie Standout Among Patriots Left Off 2023 Pro Bowl Ballot
A total of 29 New England Patriots players are eligible to receive fan votes for the 2023 Pro Bowl. But new notable names were not included on the initial ballot, which was posted on NFL.com this week. Among the snubs: cornerback Jack Jones, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, tight end Jonnu Smith and special teamer Brenden Schooler.
Patriots Release Wide Receiver Ahead Of Week 11 Jets Matchup
The Patriots cut one player from their wide receiver room after returning from their bye week. New England on Tuesday released wideout Lil’Jordan Humphrey from their practice squad. Humphrey spent time on the Patriots’ 53-man roster earlier this season, appearing in each of the team’s first six games. The...
Ravens TE Mark Andrews a Game-Time Decision for Sunday
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder) will be a game-time decision for Sunday’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. It’s good to hear within the report that Andrews was able to get a bunch of reps in at practice on Friday, but head coach John Harbaugh isn’t ready to commit to Andrews’s status for Sunday. They’re to show caution in a matchup against the lowly Carolina Panthers, where the Ravens may not need Andrews’s services to get the job done. Keep an eye out for an update on Sunday morning.
NFL Odds: Why Chiefs, Bills Both Among Week 11 Favorites To Avoid
Week 11 of the NFL season is here, and it’s finally starting to feel like football season. In a season that has lacked a bit of drama and big-game performances from big-name players, Week 10 was a nice change of pace. The Vikings and Bills played the game of the year with jaw-dropping performances from the likes of Justin Jefferson and Josh Allen. Then, we saw two of the NFL’s bluebloods take it down to the wire with the Packers potentially saving their season with an overtime win over Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys.
NFL Insider Floats Possible Matt Patricia Replacement For Patriots
Early last offseason, multiple reports indicated the Patriots could tab Bill O’Brien to replace Josh McDaniels as New England’s offensive coordinator. And the rumors persisted even after it became clear that some combination of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge would fill the void left by McDaniels’ departure.
Four Patriots Assistants Named As Head-Coaching Candidates
In four of the last five seasons, an assistant coach left the New England Patriots’ staff to become head coach of another NFL team. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on Thursday spotlighted four current Patriots assistants who could follow suit, either this year or in the future. In the...
Chiefs Already Clowning, Thanking Giants For Trading Kadarius Toney
The trade that sent Kadarius Toney to Kansas City from the New York Giants is already looking like highway robbery, and Chiefs players know it. Toney was shipped out of New York after just a season and a half, with the Giants’ new brain trust of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll deciding to cut ties with the 23-year-old after just 12 games. The former 20th overall pick in the NFL Draft arrived to KC without a ton of expectation, after injuries plagued him throughout his young career, but has quickly made his impact felt, on both fans and teammates.
Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Ruled OUT Sunday vs. Chargers
According to team reporter Matt McMullen, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the San Diego Chargers. Smith-Schuster suffered the scary-looking concussion last week and isn’t healthy enough to clear protocol. The way couldn’t be clearer for Kadarius Toney on...
Titans-Packers: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football'
The Green Bay Packers will be looking to string together multiple victories in a row when they play host to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers completed a fourth-quarter comeback against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, winning the game in overtime. Meanwhile, the Titans defeated the Denver Broncos.
Move Over, Tom Brady: Antonio Brown Fires Random Shot At Aaron Rodgers
Antonio Brown took a break from attacking Tom Brady to rip another superstar quarterback: Aaron Rodgers. Brown, who (for whatever reason) has been taking shots at Brady over the last few months, called out Rodgers via Twitter on Friday, one day after the Green Bay Packers suffered a 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field.
Jets WR Corey Davis Unavailable Against Patriots on Sunday
Jets wide receiver Corey Davis will not be in the lineup on Sunday, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports. Davis has been out of action since Week 7 due to a knee injury and cannot play in the rematch versus the New England Patriots on Sunday. Davis is expected to be healthy enough to give it a go next week versus the Chicago Bears.
Patriots Surprisingly Rule Out Christian Barmore, List Jake Bailey As Doubtful
FOXBORO, Mass. — Friday’s Patriots injury report offered some surprisingly bad news on two players. New England officially ruled out defensive tackle Christian Barmore due to a knee injury. Barmore missed the last three games but was a limited participant in three practices this week and appeared on track to suit up in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. However, the second-year lineman must’ve suffered a setback, as he didn’t practice Friday and now will miss a fourth straight game.
Super Bowl Contender Adds Free Agent Ndamukong Suh
The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday afternoon the team has signed veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the free-agent signing Thursday. Philadelphia confirmed the agreement is for one year, though the financial terms were not released. Suh, 35, no longer is the...
Julian Edelman Cracks Tom Brady Retirement Joke After ’80 For Brady’ Trailer Drops
It only was a matter of time before Julian Edelman quipped Tom Brady about the “80 For Brady” movie. The former New England Patriots receiver, who appears in the movie alongside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his longtime friend, took to Twitter shortly after the movie trailer was released.
Eagles to Sign Free Agent DT Ndamukong Suh
The Philadelphia Eagles are signing free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Suh will now be a part of an already terrifying front line for the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s another aggressive move from general manager Howie Roseman as the franchise continues to make all-in moves for this season. At 35 years old, Suh should provide plenty of experience and ability to Philadelphia. They’ll be looking for a bounce-back from their Monday night loss to the Washington Commanders as they hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.
