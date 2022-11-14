Read full article on original website
Related
Appeals court strikes down federal horseracing rules act
A federal appeals court has ruled that Congress gave too much power to a nonprofit authority it created in 2020 to develop and enforce horseracing rules
US Justice Dept taps independent prosecutor for Trump probes
The US Justice Department on Friday named a former war crimes investigator as a special counsel to oversee criminal probes into Donald Trump, three days after the former president announced a new White House run in 2024. Trump's unusually early announcement that he was running for president in 2024 was seen by some analysts in Washington as an attempt to stave off potential criminal charges.
Comments / 0