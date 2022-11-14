ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US Justice Dept taps independent prosecutor for Trump probes

The US Justice Department on Friday named a former war crimes investigator as a special counsel to oversee criminal probes into Donald Trump, three days after the former president announced a new White House run in 2024. Trump's unusually early announcement that he was running for president in 2024 was seen by some analysts in Washington as an attempt to stave off potential criminal charges.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy