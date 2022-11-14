David Beckham’s ‘status as a gay icon will be shredded’ if he continues as Qatar World Cup ambassador says British comedian

Read full article on original website
Robbie Williams defends decision to perform in Qatar during World Cup
Robbie Williams has defended his decision to perform in Qatar during the World Cup, arguing that it would be “hypocritical” not to go. The singer, 48, has been criticised on social media for agreeing to sing during the tournament, which begins on Sunday night, due to the country’s human rights record, stance on homosexuality and treatment of migrant workers.
Saka ready to thrive at World Cup after racist attacks
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka has put the racist abuse he experienced at last year’s European Championship behind him. The forward was targeted on social media after missing a penalty in his shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final. But he has recovered to play a pivotal role in Arsenal’s resurgence. The London club has built a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.
FIFA confirms no alcohol to be sold at Qatar World Cup stadiums
Just two days before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar, soccer’s world governing body FIFA confirmed that no alcohol will be sold at the eight stadiums which will host the tournament’s 64 matches. “Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to...
Manchester United ‘initiate appropriate steps’ in response to Cristiano Ronaldo interview
Manchester United announced Friday that it has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to star forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent interview with TalkTV’s Piers Morgan. In the interview, Ronaldo said he felt “betrayed” by the Premier League club, stated his lack of respect for manager Erik ten Hag,...
High-rolling World Cup fans will get alcohol at stadiums
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Champagne, whiskey, vodka and even some sommelier-selected wines will be available for some fans at World Cup stadiums in Qatar. And beer also. But the privilege of drinking alcohol will come at a price for this exclusive group of high rollers. Fans will be able to enjoy alcoholic drinks and fine food in the luxurious hospitality lounges at the eight stadiums for $3,000 per ticket. Wine, beer and “street food on the move” can be had in a tented village next to the stadium for $950 per person. That is going to be a far different experience from regular fans because Qatar has decided to ban beer sales at the stadiums.
Max Verstappen says abuse of family is ‘unacceptable’ following São Paulo Grand Prix
Max Verstappen and Red Bull have hit out at online threats and abuse leveled at the world champion and his family after he ignored team orders at last weekend’s São Paulo Grand Prix. Verstappen refused his team’s instruction to allow teammate Sergio Perez through on the final lap...
Charlize Theron faces backlash after saying Afrikaans, her mother tongue, is dying out
Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron is facing fierce criticism in South Africa after saying her mother tongue, Afrikaans, is “a dying language.”. The “Monster” and “Tully” star made the comments on Monday’s episode of the “Smartless” podcast, saying that the language that she grew up speaking was fading out.
US and Irish embassy officials met with wrongfully detained American Paul Whelan at penal colony in Russia
US and Irish Embassy officials were able to visit with Paul Whelan at his remote penal colony in Russia on Wednesday, his brother said in an email. His last in-person visit was in June. A State Department official confirmed the visit. Whelan has US, Canadian, British, and Irish citizenships. Discussions...
Russia says it hopes for “positive outcome” on Viktor Bout prisoner exchange talks
Russia said it hopes for a “positive outcome” on the issue of exchanging Russian national Viktor Bout, a convicted arms trafficker serving a 25-year US prison sentence in the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday, according to state media TASS. In July, CNN...
