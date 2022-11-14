ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

David Beckham’s ‘status as a gay icon will be shredded’ if he continues as Qatar World Cup ambassador says British comedian

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Robbie Williams defends decision to perform in Qatar during World Cup

Robbie Williams has defended his decision to perform in Qatar during the World Cup, arguing that it would be “hypocritical” not to go. The singer, 48, has been criticised on social media for agreeing to sing during the tournament, which begins on Sunday night, due to the country’s human rights record, stance on homosexuality and treatment of migrant workers.
Idaho8.com

Saka ready to thrive at World Cup after racist attacks

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka has put the racist abuse he experienced at last year’s European Championship behind him. The forward was targeted on social media after missing a penalty in his shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final. But he has recovered to play a pivotal role in Arsenal’s resurgence. The London club has built a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.
Idaho8.com

FIFA confirms no alcohol to be sold at Qatar World Cup stadiums

Just two days before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar, soccer’s world governing body FIFA confirmed that no alcohol will be sold at the eight stadiums which will host the tournament’s 64 matches. “Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to...
Idaho8.com

High-rolling World Cup fans will get alcohol at stadiums

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Champagne, whiskey, vodka and even some sommelier-selected wines will be available for some fans at World Cup stadiums in Qatar. And beer also. But the privilege of drinking alcohol will come at a price for this exclusive group of high rollers. Fans will be able to enjoy alcoholic drinks and fine food in the luxurious hospitality lounges at the eight stadiums for $3,000 per ticket. Wine, beer and “street food on the move” can be had in a tented village next to the stadium for $950 per person. That is going to be a far different experience from regular fans because Qatar has decided to ban beer sales at the stadiums.
Idaho8.com

Charlize Theron faces backlash after saying Afrikaans, her mother tongue, is dying out

Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron is facing fierce criticism in South Africa after saying her mother tongue, Afrikaans, is “a dying language.”. The “Monster” and “Tully” star made the comments on Monday’s episode of the “Smartless” podcast, saying that the language that she grew up speaking was fading out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy