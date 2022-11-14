Read full article on original website
Potential for snow squalls & wind chills near zero in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A cold front moves through Central Iowa Thursday afternoon, causing the potential for snow squalls and bringing even colder air by Friday morning. As the cold front moves through Thursday afternoon, clouds increase. Snow showers begin popping up from around noon to 5 PM. Some of those snow showers could develop […]
Accumulating Snow Tonight Into Tomorrow
Accumulating snow is possible tonight and into tomorrow. According to the National Weather Service, a storm system will bring snow into Central Illinois tonight through Tuesday. The majority of the snow will occur late tonight. This will likely impact morning commutes across Central Illinois. Light snow is expected to continue...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For The Quad Cities Area
Ahead of Tuesday's snowstorm, the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Quad Cities and the surrounding area. We will have a couple of inches of snow dumped on us, but officials are making sure the public is prepared by issuing this warning.
Snow is on the way
(Area) A narrow band of precipitation is moving through western Iowa up through north central Iowa late this morning. Brooke Hagenhoff, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says some areas will receive a couple of inches of snow today, mainly across western into northern Iowa. She says a secondary system will come in pretty fast this evening and expand across the entire state by tomorrow.
Early snow totals in central Iowa
IOWA — The overnight snow meant many central Iowans woke up to a winter wonderland Tuesday morning. The snow is expected to taper off in the afternoon but check out some of the snow totals that have been recorded so far. These numbers were as of noon: Osceola — 3.7″ Oskaloosa — 3.5″ Des Moines […]
Illinois Road Conditions Map: Check Conditions as Snow Moves Through
With the Chicago area seeing its first measurable snow of the season -- and more snow coming for some locations -- drivers will want to check the road conditions before hitting the roads and take precautions. The Illinois Department of Transportation's Getting Around Illinois website offers a look at current...
Widespread snow is on the way to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- The first widespread snow of the season is on the way to Central Illinois. While southern and eastern hometowns saw several inches of snow early Saturday, most of us missed out on that. Morning sunshine today will give way to clouds this afternoon as snow approaches from the...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central and Eastern Iowa
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY. * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5. inches. Locally higher amounts are possible along the Interstate.
15 Uniquely Quad Cities Things Perfect For Visiting Family
All of us have experienced this at least once, whether it be a friend, cousin, or in-laws. They come into town expecting to see and do some fun stuff, when in reality most of us just sit around and drink by the fire pit, drink by the TV, or drink at our favorite watering hole.
Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois
Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
8 Tips To Ensure Your Quad Cities Home Doesn’t Burn Down On Thanksgiving
A lot of people in the Quad Cities will be turning on their ovens and stoves this Thanksgiving to make a delicious meal. The American Red Cross released 8 tips ahead of Thanksgiving to help people prevent a house fire that could ruin the holidays. If you plan on cooking, make sure you take the right steps and precautions to have a safe and happy Thanksgiving.
The Corridor is Home to the Most Expensive City to Live in Iowa
If you think Des Moines is the most expensive city to live in here in Iowa... think again! According to a new article from 24/7 Wall St., the most expensive city is actually here in Eastern Iowa!. Before we get to Iowa's most expensive city to live, we should probably...
Iowa, It’s Illegal To Be The Annoying Person That Does This In The Winter
Snow is literally on our doorstep and there are some things that are illegal to do in Iowa when it comes to snow accumulation. I don't handle snow well at all if I have to be out in it. I hate driving in it, hate being cold, and yes I'm aware I'm in for an absolute treat between now through May.
What Car Color Is The Most Likely To Be Pulled Over In Iowa?
There are many urban legends about getting pulled over. One big myth is that red cars always get pulled over the most. Does the color or model of the car matter so much that it can actually make it so one car gets pulled over more than all the others?
"Hit the deer if you have to," Deer breeding season begins
Deer are on the move in both Iowa and Illinois as peak breeding season for white-tailed deer begins. Experts are warning drivers to be vigilant of deer when driving.
Iowa, This Is How Long Thanksgiving Leftovers Will Keep In Your Fridge
Thanksgiving is coming in hot and luckily so is the food. My family is small and we always make way too much food. To the point that we have at least 2 days worth of leftovers for all of us. We normally get the Hawaiian sweet rolls for leftover turkey & stuffing and make different things with the leftovers but the fact that we can't barrel through all of the food in one dinner is still the truth. There will always be leftovers and our fridge becomes a game of Tetris smushed with them.
Happy Joe’s Signs New Franchisees in Illinois
Iconic Midwestern pizza brand adds tenured Happy Joe’s management as new franchisees at Galesburg and Kewanee locations. November 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // DAVENPORT, Iowa. - Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is a great place to work and now, CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco is proud to announce two long-term managers will be their newest franchisees.
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
Camanche in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination
A major manufacturer of toxic chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment will pay for a new drinking water source or a water treatment system for Camanche in eastern Iowa. The town of about 4,600 residents lies across the Mississippi River from a 3M Company facility near Cordova, Illinois. The facility has been producing and […] The post Camanche in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Securing Our Schools: How Iowa school districts stack up against the rest of the country
DES MOINES, Iowa — Sending a child off to school and knowing they're safe is something every parent thinks about. The Hearst Television National Investigative Unit and Hearst Newspapers sent a school safety questionnaire to every school district in the country. 32 school districts in Iowa responded. All of...
