Iowa State

WHO 13

Potential for snow squalls & wind chills near zero in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A cold front moves through Central Iowa Thursday afternoon, causing the potential for snow squalls and bringing even colder air by Friday morning. As the cold front moves through Thursday afternoon, clouds increase. Snow showers begin popping up from around noon to 5 PM. Some of those snow showers could develop […]
IOWA STATE
Effingham Radio

Accumulating Snow Tonight Into Tomorrow

Accumulating snow is possible tonight and into tomorrow. According to the National Weather Service, a storm system will bring snow into Central Illinois tonight through Tuesday. The majority of the snow will occur late tonight. This will likely impact morning commutes across Central Illinois. Light snow is expected to continue...
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

Winter Weather Advisory Issued For The Quad Cities Area

Ahead of Tuesday's snowstorm, the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Quad Cities and the surrounding area. We will have a couple of inches of snow dumped on us, but officials are making sure the public is prepared by issuing this warning.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Snow is on the way

(Area) A narrow band of precipitation is moving through western Iowa up through north central Iowa late this morning. Brooke Hagenhoff, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says some areas will receive a couple of inches of snow today, mainly across western into northern Iowa. She says a secondary system will come in pretty fast this evening and expand across the entire state by tomorrow.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Early snow totals in central Iowa

IOWA — The overnight snow meant many central Iowans woke up to a winter wonderland Tuesday morning. The snow is expected to taper off in the afternoon but check out some of the snow totals that have been recorded so far. These numbers were as of noon: Osceola — 3.7″ Oskaloosa — 3.5″ Des Moines […]
IOWA STATE
WAND TV

Widespread snow is on the way to Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER)- The first widespread snow of the season is on the way to Central Illinois. While southern and eastern hometowns saw several inches of snow early Saturday, most of us missed out on that. Morning sunshine today will give way to clouds this afternoon as snow approaches from the...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
kwbg.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central and Eastern Iowa

BOONE, Iowa—Boone County is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY. * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5. inches. Locally higher amounts are possible along the Interstate.
BOONE COUNTY, IA
illinoisnewsroom.org

Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois

Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
ILLINOIS STATE
B100

8 Tips To Ensure Your Quad Cities Home Doesn’t Burn Down On Thanksgiving

A lot of people in the Quad Cities will be turning on their ovens and stoves this Thanksgiving to make a delicious meal. The American Red Cross released 8 tips ahead of Thanksgiving to help people prevent a house fire that could ruin the holidays. If you plan on cooking, make sure you take the right steps and precautions to have a safe and happy Thanksgiving.
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Iowa, This Is How Long Thanksgiving Leftovers Will Keep In Your Fridge

Thanksgiving is coming in hot and luckily so is the food. My family is small and we always make way too much food. To the point that we have at least 2 days worth of leftovers for all of us. We normally get the Hawaiian sweet rolls for leftover turkey & stuffing and make different things with the leftovers but the fact that we can't barrel through all of the food in one dinner is still the truth. There will always be leftovers and our fridge becomes a game of Tetris smushed with them.
IOWA STATE
franchising.com

Happy Joe’s Signs New Franchisees in Illinois

Iconic Midwestern pizza brand adds tenured Happy Joe’s management as new franchisees at Galesburg and Kewanee locations. November 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // DAVENPORT, Iowa. - Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is a great place to work and now, CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco is proud to announce two long-term managers will be their newest franchisees.
GALESBURG, IL
98.1 KHAK

A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa

Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Camanche in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination

A major manufacturer of toxic chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment will pay for a new drinking water source or a water treatment system for Camanche in eastern Iowa. The town of about 4,600 residents lies across the Mississippi River from a 3M Company facility near Cordova, Illinois. The facility has been producing and […] The post Camanche in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CAMANCHE, IA
