Yankees re-sign lefty slugger to 2-year deal
New York — The Yankees have re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to NJ Advance Media on Tuesday. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal first reported news of the agreement. The deal is worth between $34 million and $35 million with a third-year...
Brian Cashman’s advice to Red Sox on Xander Bogaerts? ‘You try to keep emotions out of it’
Back in 2010, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman found himself in a somewhat similar spot to where Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom sits now. His beloved franchise shortstop, Derek Jeter, was a free agent for the first time and there was a legitimate chance he would leave New York.
Aaron Judge Rumors: Insider Sees $320M+ for Free Agent if Dodgers Enter Sweepstakes
There's no doubt the Dodgers will have to pay top dollar to bring in the star outfielder
Red Sox’ Nathan Eovaldi makes surprising free agency decision
Nathan Eovaldi declined the Boston Red Sox $19.65 million dollar qualifying offer, per Robert Murray. As a result, Eovaldi will remain a free agent. Eovaldi is clearly banking on his All-Star 2021 campaign to draw interest in free agency. He ended that season with a superb 2.79 ERA and finished 4th in AL Cy Young voting. However, Eovaldi took a step backwards in 2022 and dealt with injuries and underperformance. Eovaldi ultimately pitched to the tune of a 4.30 ERA over the course of just 20 games.
Hal Steinbrenner sounded like The Boss in latest Aaron Judge comments
In a good way! He sounded like The Boss in a good way. Not in the way where he plans to hire a PI to stalk Aaron Judge, nor in the way where he attempts to trade Aaron Judge for BJ Upton, Chris Johnson and Andrelton Simmons. In the way...
Mets Reportedly May Consider This Cy Young Ace If Jacob deGrom Walks
The Mets may be without one of their top pitchers from last season, but New York reportedly has some contingencies in mind. Jacob deGrom was among three other Mets players to decline their qualifying offers Tuesday. Those others included Brandon Nimmo and Chris Bassitt. The move is not much of a surprise as the trio hopes to sign multi-year deals this offseason.
Yankees interested in Andrew Benintendi return, but there’s a catch
The New York Yankees are reportedly interested in bringing Andrew Benintendi back, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. But Heyman also reports that a source questioned his desire to remain with the team. Benintendi was one of the Yankees’ most notable trade deadline acquisitions in 2022. He offered...
Pinstripe Alley
Weighing the Yankees Pursuits to Bring Back Three Critical Position Players
This article is a writing sample as part of consideration for a writing position at Pinstripe Alley. As much as you would love to hear more about Josh Donaldson and IKF, instead I'm going to talk about three of our star players from the 2022 season who became free agents, free agency buzz that would affect them, and what the Yankees might look like with or without them.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner breaks silence on Brian Cashman’s future with team
The New York Yankees have come out of the gate firing in free agency, extending first baseman Anthony Rizzo on a three-year contract with an opt-out after the second season. Rizzo will earn about $17 million per year, receiving the security he desired when he rejected the team’s qualifying offer of $19.65 million. Now, the Yankees will turn their attention to Aaron Judge, but the contract extension of general manager Brian Cashman also looms large.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball will be auctioned off
Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball can be yours, if the price is right. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports the ball hit by the New York Yankees slugger to set a new single-season American League record is heading to auction. According to Passan, the attorney for the Texas man...
Amazin' Avenue
AAOP: Let's Get the Band Back Together!
In a lot of ways this offseason is brutal for a Mets fan. After years of mediocrity, everything seemed to come together in 2022. The Mets put together one of the best years in their history only to run out of steam at the finish line. Under normal circumstances, a fan of a 101-win-team could rightfully look forward to the next season with expectations that their club will be right back in contention. However, this is the Mets. The lenses on my rose-colored-glasses have long since fallen out. Things don’t portend well for next year. The Mets entered the offseason with the real possibility of losing their leadoff hitter, four of their starting pitches, and all of their primary relievers to free agency. Steve Cohen’s pockets are deep, but the collective bargaining agreement was designed specifically to keep owners like Cohen from flooding the market with money. Consequently, the Mets will have limited resources to reset the roster for next year. If they use those resources poorly and bring in the wrong pieces, the 2023 Mets could easily slip right back into mediocrity.
Amazin' Avenue
AAOP: Rama-lama-ding-dong 9.0 (low rent version)
This year my computer decided to poop the bed right at AAOP time so I’m writing this on my phone meaning it will be brief and sans Paintz. Not expecting to win, but still welcome the discourse on potential offseason moves. The Mets have a lot of free agents,...
Amazin' Avenue
Mets trade for Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham
The Mets made their first trade of the offseason, sending reliever Franklin Sanchez to the Marlins in exchange for Elieser Hernández and relief-pitcher Jeff Brigham, according to Mike Puma and others. The 27-year old Hernández has had an up and down career, both starting and relieving, for the Marlins...
Amazin' Avenue
AAOP - buy low, sell high
Our owner made his fortune on Wall Street by buying low and selling high, we’re going to apply the same idea to building a roster for today and tomorrow. When looking at the 2022 Mets and trying to determine where improvements are needed, we need to start with the recognition that winning 101 games in the regular season is proof that the team, as constituted, was already really good. With that being said, we are set to lose most of our rotation and bullpen to free agency, as well as one key offensive player in CF Brandon Nimmo. In my opinion, we must bring Nimmo and Diaz back, regardless of what else we do with the free agent market. Nimmo has worked hard to turn himself into a solid center fielder with elite on base capabilities and some pop in the bat, he is quite simply the best option for center field available. He also has the intangibles working for him – his boundless enthusiasm and hustle. Relief pitchers are notoriously volatile in performance, but even in off years Diaz has always had elite stuff, I would like to see him anchor the bullpen for years to come. I would love to see deGrom as a Met for life, but with 13% of my budget already tied up with one aging ace, tying up another 13%+ for a second seems a poor allocation of funds. If super-fan uncle Steve wants deGrom back, he’s going to have to pony up a lot more than $325M. Beyond those two, we also have an aging pair of players in the corner outfield positions, with Marte prone to injuries and Canha needing regular rest, and though he avoided the DL for most of 2022, Nimmo has a history of being injured regularly too. We need a better 4th outfield option than Naquin or Jankowski. We also need to have some high-upside options in the pipeline for when Marte and Canha leave in a couple of years. Finally, the right-handed DH position was something of a black hole all season long. Ideally, we find a solution for that with some serious pop in the bat to add some protection behind Alonso in the lineup.
Amazin' Avenue
AAOP: What do you meme (re-remix)
I have awoken from my slumber (freed from sbantion jail) to once again share you poorly edited pictures with a pretty meh team in effort to get some laughs and a bobblehead to expand my collection. If you are just joining me here, or took effort to forget,. 2016 -...
Amazin' Avenue
AAOP: Bringing Back Old Friends with CLICKbait
Forgive me for my complete lack of MS Paint and photoshop skills but I’m more of a substance over style, words over pictures guy when it comes to creativity, and the meaning of the title of my AAOP will make sense soon enough. Let’s get down to business. Here...
Yardbarker
Chris Bassitt Makes An Expected Decision
Right-hander Chris Bassitt, who was traded to the New York Mets from the Oakland Athletics prior to the start of the 2022 season, has officially declined New York’s qualifying offer and will join fellow Mets starter Jacob deGrom on the free agent market. The veteran right-hander went 15-9 in...
Red Sox Made 'Several Offers' In Free Agency, Expect To Break News Soon
The Boston Red Sox have been very active in the early stages of free agency, and expect to be able to announce new players soon.
Amazin' Avenue
SB Nation MLB offseason simulation 2022: Arms for days
Every year, Max over at Royals Review runs an offseason simulation, and 30 volunteer GMs take a shot at managing their team. Last year’s collapse down the stretch and flop in the wild card round left a bitter taste in Mets fans’ mouths, and there’s a lot of work to do on this roster. Still, there are strong pieces in place and we’ve got quite a budget to work with.
Amazin' Avenue
The Mets got a good outcome out of Colin Holderman
Colin Holderman never made much noise in the minor leagues. A ninth-round draft pick out of college in 2016, Holderman’s path to the big leagues was anything but linear. Due to his Tommy John surgery in 2018 and the 2020 pandemic season, Holderman didn’t even reach to Double-A until 2021, his age-25 season.
