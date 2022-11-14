Our owner made his fortune on Wall Street by buying low and selling high, we’re going to apply the same idea to building a roster for today and tomorrow. When looking at the 2022 Mets and trying to determine where improvements are needed, we need to start with the recognition that winning 101 games in the regular season is proof that the team, as constituted, was already really good. With that being said, we are set to lose most of our rotation and bullpen to free agency, as well as one key offensive player in CF Brandon Nimmo. In my opinion, we must bring Nimmo and Diaz back, regardless of what else we do with the free agent market. Nimmo has worked hard to turn himself into a solid center fielder with elite on base capabilities and some pop in the bat, he is quite simply the best option for center field available. He also has the intangibles working for him – his boundless enthusiasm and hustle. Relief pitchers are notoriously volatile in performance, but even in off years Diaz has always had elite stuff, I would like to see him anchor the bullpen for years to come. I would love to see deGrom as a Met for life, but with 13% of my budget already tied up with one aging ace, tying up another 13%+ for a second seems a poor allocation of funds. If super-fan uncle Steve wants deGrom back, he’s going to have to pony up a lot more than $325M. Beyond those two, we also have an aging pair of players in the corner outfield positions, with Marte prone to injuries and Canha needing regular rest, and though he avoided the DL for most of 2022, Nimmo has a history of being injured regularly too. We need a better 4th outfield option than Naquin or Jankowski. We also need to have some high-upside options in the pipeline for when Marte and Canha leave in a couple of years. Finally, the right-handed DH position was something of a black hole all season long. Ideally, we find a solution for that with some serious pop in the bat to add some protection behind Alonso in the lineup.

