Atlanta’s Best New Restaurants of 2022

As part of our list of the 75 Best Restaurants in Atlanta, we also picked out the 11 Best New Restaurants of 2022. Here, you'll find everything from Vietnamese hot fried chicken to tender lamb birria to Edomae-style sushi to quinoa-based "brekkie bowls." The post Atlanta’s Best New Restaurants of 2022 appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Kandi Burruss' Atlanta restaurant sued over 2020 triple shooting

EAST POINT, Ga. - Singer, producer, and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss is reportedly being sued over a shooting that happened at one of her restaurants. The shooting happened on Valentine's Day at Burruss' Old Lady Gang restaurant, which is located on the 3600 block of Market Boulevard in East Point.
Top 10 Atlanta Attractions to Visit This Fall

Autumn in Atlanta is glorious. The heat and humidity wear off, and Atlanta’s top attractions offer exciting new programming for families, the over-21 crowd and even hard-to-please teenagers. Check out some of the best exhibits and events coming to Atlanta this fall. Illuminarium Atlanta. Illuminarium Atlanta is a permanent...
Grady learns identity of patient hit by car in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Grady Memorial Hospital said staff identified a man who is recovering from being hit by a car nearly two weeks ago in Atlanta. Officials say the patient was transported to Grady by first responders on Nov. 4 after he was hit by a car at Northside Drive SW and Whitehall Street SW.
Atlanta named 50th best city in the world, report says

ATLANTA — Out of all the cities in the world, Atlanta was named one of the best - number 50 on the list of 100 -- according to a Best Cities report. The report taglines the city in the trees as "ambitious and dripping with history, ATL is creating its future mid-flight." Diversity had a lot to do with the ranking of the city's "rich legacy of American civil rights."
Favourite Brazilian Steakhouse In Atlanta: Fogo de Chào

Brazilian Steakhouses are a must-try if you are a foodie. My first time trying Brazilian food was in 2013 in Dorset, Ontario, Canada. Previously, I wouldn't stray too far from the realms of my Jamaica cuisine. I would go as far as traditional Indian, Chinese, Hispanic, and some European cuisines since these cultures were already mixed into my country's history. However, I was excited to try my first Brazilian meal. It was spicy, well-seasoned and full of flavour and soul. I have been hooked ever since.
Here Are The Best Things To Do In Buckhead

Atlanta’s most affluent area is Buckhead. It would be located in what most metropolitan cities would call uptown. Between Buckhead’s roughly three-mile radius there is plenty of things to see and do. Despite Buckhead’s national recognition as a financial district, the village has a growing residential population, despite...
5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly activity or just want to get away from the hustle and bustle of Thanksgiving prep, there are plenty of things to do. Here are our top picks:. Enjoy the ultimate adult book fair. If you loved going to the book fair in elementary...
Miss Georgia USA 2023 pageant to kickoff in McDonough

McDONOUGH — The Miss USA Organization, a globally-recognized pageant platform that celebrates the beauty of women across cultures, is back again at a Henry County venue this weekend. On Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 the Miss Georgia USA and Miss Georgia Teen USA pageant will bring contestants...
PHOTOS: Tyler Perry, Ludacris, other Atlanta stars come out for celeb's birthday

Jane Fonda's 85th Birthday, a benefit for Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential (GCAPP) ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 10: Jane Fonda and Ludacris attend Jane Fonda's 85th Birthday, a benefit for Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential (GCAPP) on November 10, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for GCAPP) (Moses Robinson/Getty Images for GCAPP)
Will These 5 Housing Markets Crash Hard?

Mortgage rates went to all-time lows during the pandemic, with home prices reaching new highs, but now, in the wake of that boom, the U.S. housing market is slowing. The demand and price gains are cooling significantly, and while there is likely to be a correction, economists and analysts believe it will be modest and not on par with what we saw during the Great Recession.
Foundation Social Eatery reemerges in Alpharetta, 2 years after shuttering in Roswell

Chef Mel Toledo’s original restaurant Foundation Social Eatery is rising from the ashes one suburb over. The fine dining establishment closed in Roswell on December 31, 2020, after the lease ended. Toledo and wife Sandy, along with operating partner Nick Hassiotis, had a new location in Halcyon picked out, but decided against it due to the pandemic-induced economic instability. Two years later, the Foundation Social Eatery team has a new space—55 Roswell Street—in Alpharetta. It is slated to open the first week of December with an adjacent Parisian-style café called Petite FSE to follow in January 2023. The post Foundation Social Eatery reemerges in Alpharetta, 2 years after shuttering in Roswell appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Your guide to holiday markets in Atlanta

Whether you’re looking for the perfect holiday gift, or just want to get out of the house and do some window shopping, there are plenty of places around town to do that. Here are some of the best holiday markets in and around Atlanta:. Atlanta Christkindl Market. It’s that...
Dine-in and take-out options in metro Atlanta for Thanksgiving 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thanksgiving conjures up thoughts of homecooked meals, but some people don’t have the time or the energy to cook a huge feast. Thankfully, restaurants around the Atlanta area are offering dine-in and take-out options. If you’re looking for an easier Thanksgiving meal, look no further.
