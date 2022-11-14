Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger is Unexpectedly Closing in Atlanta in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Woman Finds Out 1996 Jane Doe Is Her Twin SisterStill UnsolvedPowder Springs, GA
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Don't KnowJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
How Many Millionaires Live In Atlanta?Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murderJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Related
Atlanta’s Best New Restaurants of 2022
As part of our list of the 75 Best Restaurants in Atlanta, we also picked out the 11 Best New Restaurants of 2022. Here, you'll find everything from Vietnamese hot fried chicken to tender lamb birria to Edomae-style sushi to quinoa-based "brekkie bowls." The post Atlanta’s Best New Restaurants of 2022 appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
JEFFERY: The full Young Thug story, from Cleveland Avenue and beyond | Part 1
As Young Thug's case nears a trial date, 11Alive’s ‘Jeffery’ series gives an exclusive lens into what this case means – legally, artistically and culturally. Neima Abdulahi (11Alive), Meredith Sheldon (11Alive), Mike Nicolas, Erin Peterson. Published: 5:19 PM EST November 16, 2022. Updated: 11:18 AM EST...
fox5atlanta.com
Kandi Burruss' Atlanta restaurant sued over 2020 triple shooting
EAST POINT, Ga. - Singer, producer, and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss is reportedly being sued over a shooting that happened at one of her restaurants. The shooting happened on Valentine's Day at Burruss' Old Lady Gang restaurant, which is located on the 3600 block of Market Boulevard in East Point.
Live a Life of Luxury in Former CEO of Coca-Cola’s Modern Buckhead Mansion
$8.8m Buckhead home is situated on 10 acres of wooded forest along West Paces Ferry.
justshortofcrazy.com
Short Road Trips: 6 Day Trips from Atlanta You’re Going To Want To Take
I generally try to keep Short Road Trips no longer than a 90 minute drive. This estimate does NOT include Atlanta traffic conditions–just sayin’. Here are 6 fun day trips from Atlanta. Each has their own unique personality and are well worth the trip. Yes, there are many...
discoveratlanta.com
Top 10 Atlanta Attractions to Visit This Fall
Autumn in Atlanta is glorious. The heat and humidity wear off, and Atlanta’s top attractions offer exciting new programming for families, the over-21 crowd and even hard-to-please teenagers. Check out some of the best exhibits and events coming to Atlanta this fall. Illuminarium Atlanta. Illuminarium Atlanta is a permanent...
fox5atlanta.com
Grady learns identity of patient hit by car in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Grady Memorial Hospital said staff identified a man who is recovering from being hit by a car nearly two weeks ago in Atlanta. Officials say the patient was transported to Grady by first responders on Nov. 4 after he was hit by a car at Northside Drive SW and Whitehall Street SW.
Atlanta named 50th best city in the world, report says
ATLANTA — Out of all the cities in the world, Atlanta was named one of the best - number 50 on the list of 100 -- according to a Best Cities report. The report taglines the city in the trees as "ambitious and dripping with history, ATL is creating its future mid-flight." Diversity had a lot to do with the ranking of the city's "rich legacy of American civil rights."
Favourite Brazilian Steakhouse In Atlanta: Fogo de Chào
Brazilian Steakhouses are a must-try if you are a foodie. My first time trying Brazilian food was in 2013 in Dorset, Ontario, Canada. Previously, I wouldn't stray too far from the realms of my Jamaica cuisine. I would go as far as traditional Indian, Chinese, Hispanic, and some European cuisines since these cultures were already mixed into my country's history. However, I was excited to try my first Brazilian meal. It was spicy, well-seasoned and full of flavour and soul. I have been hooked ever since.
atlantafi.com
Here Are The Best Things To Do In Buckhead
Atlanta’s most affluent area is Buckhead. It would be located in what most metropolitan cities would call uptown. Between Buckhead’s roughly three-mile radius there is plenty of things to see and do. Despite Buckhead’s national recognition as a financial district, the village has a growing residential population, despite...
AccessAtlanta
5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly activity or just want to get away from the hustle and bustle of Thanksgiving prep, there are plenty of things to do. Here are our top picks:. Enjoy the ultimate adult book fair. If you loved going to the book fair in elementary...
Henry County Daily Herald
Miss Georgia USA 2023 pageant to kickoff in McDonough
McDONOUGH — The Miss USA Organization, a globally-recognized pageant platform that celebrates the beauty of women across cultures, is back again at a Henry County venue this weekend. On Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 the Miss Georgia USA and Miss Georgia Teen USA pageant will bring contestants...
Clark Atlanta University Grad Heather Haynes Designs Sneaker for Nike HBCU Yardrunners Collection
Heather Haynes, proud Clark Atlanta University alumna and global video producer and marketer, lives vicariously through her alma mater’s motto — “Find a Way or Make One.”. The award-winning VH1 digital series Growing Up Black creator has recently been honored by Nike as an HBCU Yardrunner. She...
WSB-TV Atlanta
PHOTOS: Tyler Perry, Ludacris, other Atlanta stars come out for celeb's birthday
Jane Fonda's 85th Birthday, a benefit for Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential (GCAPP) ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 10: Jane Fonda and Ludacris attend Jane Fonda's 85th Birthday, a benefit for Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential (GCAPP) on November 10, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for GCAPP) (Moses Robinson/Getty Images for GCAPP)
Atlanta Mayor: Wellstar had AMC property valued before closure announcement
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says Wellstar Health System received purchase offers for its Atlanta Medical Center property...
realtytimes.com
Will These 5 Housing Markets Crash Hard?
Mortgage rates went to all-time lows during the pandemic, with home prices reaching new highs, but now, in the wake of that boom, the U.S. housing market is slowing. The demand and price gains are cooling significantly, and while there is likely to be a correction, economists and analysts believe it will be modest and not on par with what we saw during the Great Recession.
Video released of suspects sought in shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
Authorities are looking for several suspects they say were involved in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment compl...
Foundation Social Eatery reemerges in Alpharetta, 2 years after shuttering in Roswell
Chef Mel Toledo’s original restaurant Foundation Social Eatery is rising from the ashes one suburb over. The fine dining establishment closed in Roswell on December 31, 2020, after the lease ended. Toledo and wife Sandy, along with operating partner Nick Hassiotis, had a new location in Halcyon picked out, but decided against it due to the pandemic-induced economic instability. Two years later, the Foundation Social Eatery team has a new space—55 Roswell Street—in Alpharetta. It is slated to open the first week of December with an adjacent Parisian-style café called Petite FSE to follow in January 2023. The post Foundation Social Eatery reemerges in Alpharetta, 2 years after shuttering in Roswell appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
AccessAtlanta
Your guide to holiday markets in Atlanta
Whether you’re looking for the perfect holiday gift, or just want to get out of the house and do some window shopping, there are plenty of places around town to do that. Here are some of the best holiday markets in and around Atlanta:. Atlanta Christkindl Market. It’s that...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Dine-in and take-out options in metro Atlanta for Thanksgiving 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thanksgiving conjures up thoughts of homecooked meals, but some people don’t have the time or the energy to cook a huge feast. Thankfully, restaurants around the Atlanta area are offering dine-in and take-out options. If you’re looking for an easier Thanksgiving meal, look no further.
Comments / 0