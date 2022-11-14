ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

travelawaits.com

7 Fabulous Wineries To Visit Near Dallas

Is there anything better than sipping a great glass of wine? In my opinion, the only thing that is better than sipping a glass of wine is enjoying that glass of wine with a loved one or a group of friends. When I am ready to do just that, I head out to some of my favorite wineries near Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 18-20

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, November 18. Peace Plaza Ice Rink...
DALLAS, TX
liveforlivemusic.com

The Motet Announces 2023 Winter Tour Dates

Veteran Colorado funk ensemble The Motet has announced a new batch of 2023 tour dates. The tour update includes new shows in Colorado, Montana, Oregon, Idaho, and Utah. The Motet has been keeping busy on the road through the fall months and will continue to tour throughout the end of 2022 with a variety of acts including TAUK Moore ft. TAUK and Kanika Moore, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Royal Jelly Jive, and The Main Squeeze.
COLORADO STATE
Dallas Observer

The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Nov. 16–22

UPDATE: Nov. 17: An earlier version of this story include information about an appearance by Nigella Lawson at the Eisemann Center scheduled for Thursday evening. Because of a flight cancellation, the event has been canceled. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Chi Omega Christmas Market at Fair Park. This seasonal shopping event is...
DALLAS, TX
QSR magazine

Salad and Go Announces Five Openings in Dallas-Forth Worth Market

Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today five new locations coming before the end of the year to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Of the five new openings, four mark the brand’s first-time entry into their respective cities of Grand Prairie, Allen, Rockwall...
ALLEN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas DMV Redesigns Paper License Tags to Include New Security Features

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is overhauling the look of the problematic temporary paper license tags issued by dealers to include enhanced security features aimed to reduce fraud. The DMV said Thursday that dealers will begin issuing the redesigned temp tags on Dec. 9. "This is the next step...
TEXAS STATE
bdmag.com

Toll Brothers Apartment Living® and Equity Residential Celebrate the Groundbreaking of Three New Luxury Rental Communities in North Texas

The groundbreaking marks the start of construction of more than 1,000 luxury units throughout Dallas-Fort Worth area, and kicks off joint venture between Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Equity Residential. Dallas, Texas — Toll Brothers Apartment Living®, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder...
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Make Fish Sandwiches Trendy by Trying These Eight Dallas Classics

Fish sandwiches don’t get enough respect. From fast-food chains to premium seafood spots, fish sandwiches are often an afterthought, a thing for Catholics to eat on Fridays in springtime. In the whole genre, only the po’ boy has become a classic. This is a sad state of affairs....
DALLAS, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Plano, TX

Plano is a beautiful destination in the northern part of Texas, abundant in parks, shopping places, and gorgeous attractions. Boasting a rich history, this city offers some of the most unique experiences to its visitors. It has a lot of museums that can keep guests of all ages occupied, such...
PLANO, TX

