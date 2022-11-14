Read full article on original website
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The FinchSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
Dallas Airports Warning of Possible Long Lines Ahead of Thanksgiving TravelLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Wineries To Visit Near Dallas
Is there anything better than sipping a great glass of wine? In my opinion, the only thing that is better than sipping a glass of wine is enjoying that glass of wine with a loved one or a group of friends. When I am ready to do just that, I head out to some of my favorite wineries near Dallas.
Things To Do Around DFW: Music festivals, Christmas markets, trains and more
Presented in concert, White Christmas will feature a live orchestra, top-tier vocal, and dance ensembles, and enough Christmas spirit to make you feel like you stepped straight into the Columbia Inn.
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 18-20
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, November 18. Peace Plaza Ice Rink...
liveforlivemusic.com
The Motet Announces 2023 Winter Tour Dates
Veteran Colorado funk ensemble The Motet has announced a new batch of 2023 tour dates. The tour update includes new shows in Colorado, Montana, Oregon, Idaho, and Utah. The Motet has been keeping busy on the road through the fall months and will continue to tour throughout the end of 2022 with a variety of acts including TAUK Moore ft. TAUK and Kanika Moore, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Royal Jelly Jive, and The Main Squeeze.
Dallas Observer
The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Nov. 16–22
UPDATE: Nov. 17: An earlier version of this story include information about an appearance by Nigella Lawson at the Eisemann Center scheduled for Thursday evening. Because of a flight cancellation, the event has been canceled. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Chi Omega Christmas Market at Fair Park. This seasonal shopping event is...
How gas prices have changed in Dallas in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Dallas using data from AAA.
QSR magazine
Salad and Go Announces Five Openings in Dallas-Forth Worth Market
Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today five new locations coming before the end of the year to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Of the five new openings, four mark the brand’s first-time entry into their respective cities of Grand Prairie, Allen, Rockwall...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas DMV Redesigns Paper License Tags to Include New Security Features
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is overhauling the look of the problematic temporary paper license tags issued by dealers to include enhanced security features aimed to reduce fraud. The DMV said Thursday that dealers will begin issuing the redesigned temp tags on Dec. 9. "This is the next step...
Dallas Couple Caught Getting Freaky in the Backseat in a Parking Garage
The freaks in Dallas don’t give a damn. Look man, I get it. When you’re horny, you’ve got to take care of your business. It’s hard to think about much of anything else when you have booty on your mind. Which is quite often when you’re...
5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes west Texas
The epicenter of the quake was in Toyah, Texas, but could reportedly be felt as far as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, almost 400 miles away.
bdmag.com
Toll Brothers Apartment Living® and Equity Residential Celebrate the Groundbreaking of Three New Luxury Rental Communities in North Texas
The groundbreaking marks the start of construction of more than 1,000 luxury units throughout Dallas-Fort Worth area, and kicks off joint venture between Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Equity Residential. Dallas, Texas — Toll Brothers Apartment Living®, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder...
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
With this years HOT summer behind us, it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas!. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's Alpine -X...
dmagazine.com
Make Fish Sandwiches Trendy by Trying These Eight Dallas Classics
Fish sandwiches don’t get enough respect. From fast-food chains to premium seafood spots, fish sandwiches are often an afterthought, a thing for Catholics to eat on Fridays in springtime. In the whole genre, only the po’ boy has become a classic. This is a sad state of affairs....
Mexican Restaurant in Texas Transforms to Christmas Restaurant and It’s Awesome
There's a restaurant in Texas that goes all out when decorating for Christmas and it's awesome. I'm not talking about decorations randomly placed in different places. I'm talking about an explosion of Christmas spirit that would make the Grinch himself feel good about the holiday. Campo Verde Restaurant is an...
North Texas Wants to Know: Why are we so obsessed with H-E-B?
Two H-E-B openings in Collin County this fall drew crowds who waited outside for hours to be among the first inside. The stores marked the grocer’s long-anticipated arrival in Dallas-Fort Worth. But what’s with all the hype around a grocery store?
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Plano, TX
Plano is a beautiful destination in the northern part of Texas, abundant in parks, shopping places, and gorgeous attractions. Boasting a rich history, this city offers some of the most unique experiences to its visitors. It has a lot of museums that can keep guests of all ages occupied, such...
fox4news.com
Dallas barber who inspired hundreds honored with Texas historical marker
DALLAS - A Texas historical marker was placed outside of Fair Park on Monday for Johnny Graham, founder of Graham's Barber Shops and Graham's Barber College. Johnny Graham died in 1990, but what he created continues and his work and name will always be remembered. "By his work and by...
H-E-B adds another store in its continued Dallas-Fort Worth growth
H-E-B stores are popping up like daisies in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Plano has one of the best spots in the country to buy a Christmas tree: report
It's the holiday season whether you like it or not. With the holidays comes Christmas and one of the staples of Christmas is the Christmas tree.
Dallas ranked among best cities in the world along with other Texas cities: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — There is no doubt amongst Texans or Americans that Dallas is easily one of the best cities in the entire country, but who would’ve thought it was listed among one of the best cities in the world?. One report not only ranked Dallas in this...
