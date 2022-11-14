Read full article on original website
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Resorts World Robbed, Bellagio Blocking Iconic Fountains & Wynn Las Vegas Bans Filming
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including Resorts World getting robbed and Wynn chiming in on casino filming. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
Eater
Yet Another Food Hall Is Planned to Open in Las Vegas
On the heels of food halls planned on the Strip and in the southwest valley, a new food hall is slated to open in downtown Las Vegas. The Fremont Hotel and Casino will debut its new food hall in December, according to a Facebook post. The food hall is part of Boyd Gaming’s $50 million expansion. The 13,150-square-foot food hall will become home to a Steak ‘n Shake, Henderson-based brunch spot CraftKitchen, cozy ramen restaurant Tomo Noodles, southern chicken tender eatery Huey Magoo’s, San Francisco-based Roli Roti, and a Dunkin’.
lasvegasmagazine.com
In Las Vegas, Old Homestead Steakhouse stays true to its principles
Some restaurants follow a very simple rule: If it works, don’t mess with it. And for most diners, that’s something to be admired and appreciated. And it’s a big reason why Old Homestead Steakhouse has endured for as long as it has—since 1868, to be exact. When brothers Marc and Greg Sherry brought over the Las Vegas version of the New York City classic to Caesars Palace (complete with “Annabelle the Cow,” a decoration that topped the original restaurant’s roof for decades), it was an instant hit, and that’s because it stays true to its core concept: Great steaks, and all that goes with that.
Las Vegas Weekly
Every night feels like industry night at Las Vegas’ new Mexican steakhouse Toca Madera
A Mexican steakhouse laser-focused on top-notch ingredients, farm-to-glass cocktails, sophisticated design and entertainment bordering on theatrical, Toca Madera appears to be tailor-made for the Las Vegas Strip. But while Noble 33 Hospitality co-founders Mikey Tanha and Tosh Berman first met while partying at XS Nightclub more than 10 years ago,...
vegas24seven.com
THE BRONX WANDERERS ANNOUNCE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT SOUTHPOINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA
THE BRONX WANDERERS ANNOUNCE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA. The Bronx Wanderers have found their home in the acclaimed Showroom at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa. For a limited engagement, The Bronx Wanderers return to their rock and roll roots with their performances of top songs from the 50s, 60s and 70s. Tickets start at $45 (+ taxes and fees) and go on sale today, Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 12 noon PT at www.ticketmaster.com.
cwlasvegas.com
'Soul of Motown' lights up Westgate Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Soul of Motown" performs every Wednesday through Sunday at Westgate Las Vegas. Steward Godfrey, Brandon Godfrey, CJ Williams and Mo Crosby joined us to share some of their incredible sound and to talk more about the show.
news3lv.com
THINGS TO DO: Holiday events and sights around Las Vegas
Looking for a holiday experience in Las Vegas? Check out these cool events happening around town. Fans of the Christmas spectacular 'Enchant' will be able to enjoy the attraction at two separate locations once again this holiday season. Enchant Christmas will host its winter wonderland at the Las Vegas Ballpark and Resorts World this year, with tickets on sale now.
knpr
Shut up and drink: Double Down Saloon in Las Vegas turns 30
Nevadans live in a state that, if you didn’t know better, you’d sometimes think was built yesterday. It’s not always easy to find homes that are older than a decade; we have constant builds or renewals on the Strip; and our roads are being remade incessantly. So...
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Lone Mountain home offers privacy and luxury in Las Vegas
The community of Lone Mountain is unlike any other in Southern Nevada, located immediately north of Summerlin and bordered on the west by the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Some call it the Sedona of Summerlin, and it’s not hard to see why: With its large number of horse ranches and natural terrain and parks, the area is an ideal retreat for those who love the energy of the Las Vegas Strip, but want to keep a sense of privacy and security.
milestomemories.com
New Capital One Lounge Coming to Las Vegas Airport
New Capital One Lounge Coming to Las Vegas Airport. Capital One recently launched its Lounge network and opened the first location at Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport a year ago. Two additional lounges were announced already for Denver International Airport and at Washington Dulles International Airport. They were set to open in 2022, but the opening date has been pushed for sometime in 2023.
vegas24seven.com
Ferraro’s To Celebrate 37-Year Anniversary With Exclusive Dining Offer, Nov. 25-27
Pictured L to R: Owners Gino and Rosalba Ferraro; Interior of Ferraro’s Ristorante. (Photo courtesy of Ferraro’s) FERRARO’S TO CELEBRATE 37-YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH EXCLUSIVE DINING. OFFER, FRIDAY, NOV. 25 THROUGH SUNDAY, NOV. 27. Ferraro’s Ristorante invites guests to celebrate its 37-year anniversary with an exclusive dining offer...
Photos: Latin Grammy Awards 2022 red carpet
Photos: Latin Grammy Awards 2022 red carpet Christina Aguilera attends the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob Ultra Arena on November 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Las Vegas Strip Adds Another Huge Casino Project
New hotel casino projects along the Las Vegas Strip continue to proliferate following the slowdown during the covid pandemic. Locals and visitors have gotten used to seeing cranes and construction equipment in the area, and they can expect to see a lot more in the coming months. In recent years,...
New Nightclub and Skydiving Attraction Proposed at Neonopolis
Plans for thrilling attraction Aerodium and restaurant Crash N Burn are currently before the Las Vegas Planning Commission
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas pig farm finally ‘pigging-out’ after empty pandemic troughs
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Strip is known for some of its finest restaurants and thousands of pigs rely on those scraps from these restaurants daily. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Las Vegas Livestock was struggling to feed their pigs as the pandemic shutdown limiting food coming into the farm. But now, the farm said things are finally looking up for their hungry pigs.
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention Center
American Muscle Cars, Classics, Corvettes, Exotics, Trucks, Hot Rods, Customs, and More Cross The Auction Block. LOT S89.1 2006 Ford GT Heritage EditionPhotography by Douglas Pilarski.
Eater
How One Chef Went From Serving Global Food to Opening Henderson’s Newest Dry-Aged Steakhouse
Served is no longer serving, but fans of popular local chef Matthew Meyer are swiftly learning that he’s still heating up the Henderson food scene, this time with 138°, which opened October 15. That 138° is Meyer’s evolution of his breakfast and lunch spot, Served, and its more...
news3lv.com
More than 50 Las Vegas employers offer positions at job fair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are invited to find their career calling at Thursday's fall job fair. More than 50 local employers are offering part-time and full-time positions for the community. Positions ranging from entry-level to high-level will be available. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Project 150 packs 2,000...
news3lv.com
Open the Books looks at highest paid Las Vegas city employees
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Auditors at OpenTheBooks.com have examined salaries at the city of Las Vegas and identified the 10 highest-paid employees. CEO Adam Andrzejewski joined us to break down the figures.
jammin1057.com
Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is
The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
