Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Poland and NATO say missile that killed two probably Ukrainian air defence
Nov 16 (Reuters) - A missile that hit Poland was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences and not a Russian strike, Poland and NATO said, easing global concern that the war in Ukraine could spill across the border. EXPLOSION IN POLAND. * Villagers in Przewodow, south-eastern Poland, where...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Fears ease of conflict widening
Nov 16 (Reuters) - A missile that crashed inside Poland was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences and not a Russian strike, Poland and military alliance NATO said, easing international fears that the war could spill across the border. EXPLOSION IN POLAND. * Villagers in Przewodow, south-eastern Poland,...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: almost half Ukraine's energy system reported badly damaged
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Successive waves of Russian missile strikes have badly damaged almost half of Ukraine's energy system, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, as heavy fighting raged in areas in the east and south of the country. CONFLICT. * Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine had executed more than 10...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: 10 million Ukrainians reported to be without power
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russian forces kept up a barrage of shell and missile attacks on various regions of Ukraine, many hitting power infrastructure, while heavy fighting persisted in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in the east of the country. CONFLICT. * Russia's defence ministry said its strikes in Ukraine...
Russia confirms extension of Black sea grain deal, without any changes
MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry has confirmed the extension of the Black Sea grain deal for 120 days starting from Nov. 18, without any changes to the current one, it said in a statement on Thursday. Moscow presumes that the Russian concerns related to easier conditions for...
Turkey's Erdogan hopes Russia-Ukraine grain deal will be extended by a year
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he believed the U.N.-brokered grain export deal between Russia and Ukraine will be extended beyond its Nov. 19 deadline, adding that Ankara is making efforts to extend it by a year. Speaking at a news...
Erdogan says Russia had 'nothing to do with' Poland explosions
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he respects Russia's statement that Russian missiles had not hit Polish territory, adding that he believes Moscow had "nothing to do with it." "Russia saying this has nothing to do with them and (U.S. President...
Ukraine says agreement reached to extend Black Sea grain deal by 120 days
KYIV, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said on Thursday agreement had been reached to extend the Black Sea grain initiative by 120 days. "This decision was just taken in Istanbul. The United Nations and Turkey remain guarantors of the Initiative," it said in a statement. The initial deal...
UPDATE 1-UN plans further Russian fertiliser exports to Africa, upbeat on ammonia pipeline
GENEVA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A U.N. official on Friday said she hoped that a shipment of Russian fertiliser exports to Malawi would lead to a further easing of a 300,000 tonne backlog in European ports, as the global body works to address Russian concerns that have threatened a Black Sea grains export deal.
UPDATE 1-Russia spoke in favour of grain deal extension at G20 summit - minister
MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Russia spoke in favour of extending the Black Sea grain deal at this week's G20 summit in Bali, as long as more grain was sent to countries in the greatest need, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Russia's state-run RT news channel. The deal allowing Ukraine...
Russia won't 'chop up' Black Sea grain deal - TASS cites foreign ministry official
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia is not prepared to "chop up" the Black Sea grain deal, but a relaxation of sanctions on its own agricultural and fertiliser exports are a vital part of the deal, the TASS news agency quoted Russia's deputy foreign minister as saying on Thursday. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Potter)
UPDATE 1-Kremlin says UN gave assurances on Russian exports in grain deal
MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it had been given assurances by the United Nations that work will be finalised on removing barriers to Russia's exports of agricultural products and fertilisers. Moscow said earlier on Thursday it had agreed to let the Black Sea grain deal,...
UPDATE 1-Blinken says Russia felt world wouldn't accept refusal to extend grain deal
BANGKOK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Russia agreeing to renew the Black Sea grain deal was a sign that Moscow felt the world would not accept any refusal to extend it. The grain deal was extended earlier on Thursday. "Together, we...
UPDATE 5-Black Sea grain export deal extended, but Russia wants more on fertiliser exports
Black Sea deal helps easing global food price crisis. Moscow wants removal of obstacles to grain, fertiliser exports. (Adds comments from Ukrainian president) Nov 17 (Reuters) - A deal aimed at easing global food shortages by helping Ukraine export its agricultural products from Black Sea ports was extended for four months on Thursday, though Russia said its own demands were yet to be fully addressed.
Kremlin says it sees 'progress' on Black Sea grain deal
MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia had seen "certain progress" towards addressing its concerns over the Black Sea grain deal, which it has not yet committed to extending beyond Nov. 19. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart...
Ukraine grain deal dominates food security debate at G20
G20 backs Black Sea grain deal as extension deadline looms. Fertiliser also raised as war strains agricultural supply. NGOs see little new action to address global hunger. PARIS/BANGKOK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - G20 countries backed efforts to maintain a grain export corridor from Ukraine to alleviate food insecurity but faced criticism for a lack of further action to tackle hunger in the world.
Ukraine's 2022 grain crop 81% complete at 39.1 mln T, ministry says
KYIV, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms had harvested 39.1 million tonnes of grain from 81% of the expected area as of Nov. 17, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said in a statement farmers had harvested 9 million hectares of crops, with the grain yield averaging 4.34 tonnes per hectare.
UPDATE 3-UN Secretary General says Black Sea grain deal extended
Nov 17 (Reuters) - A deal aimed at easing global food shortages by facilitating Ukraine's agricultural exports from its southern Black Sea ports was extended for 120 days on Thursday. The agreement, initially reached in July, created a protected sea transit corridor and was designed to alleviate global food shortages...
'Fertiliser crunch' needs addressing after Black Sea deal's renewal - U.N. official
GENEVA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A senior U.N. official involved in the Black Sea grain initiative negotiations on Thursday welcomed an agreement to extend the deal, adding that work needed to continue on easing fertiliser exports. "The renewal of the Black Sea grain initiative is good news for global food...
Joint statement on Black Sea grain deal extension being prepared - TASS
Nov 17 (Reuters) - The parties to the Black Sea grain deal are preparing a joint statement regarding its extension, the TASS news agency reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed source. The United Nations Secretary General earlier on Thursday said all sides had agreed to extend the initiative, which facilitates...
