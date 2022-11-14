Updates from Johnson County Community College: Campus updates provide advanced learning experiences for students

Read full article on original website
kcur.org
Is this Jackson County district neglecting its mandate to help homeless students stay in school?
This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity and The Seattle Times, Street Sense Media and WAMU/DCist. The Blue Springs School District’s description of itself reads like something out of a realtor’s brochure. Its website notes the district’s proximity to “social, cultural and educational activities.” And it informs visitors that “our mostly middle to upper-middle class community enjoys a stable economy.”
KU Sports
Regents approve policy that will require KU, other state universities to get new approvals to change athletic conferences
If the University of Kansas ever decides it wants to change athletic conferences, it will have to win some state approvals that aren’t required today. Members of the Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday unanimously approved a policy that will require any Regents university — KU, K-State, Wichita State, Fort Hays State, Pittsburg State and Emporia State — to get approvals from at least three non-university officials before moving to a new athletic conference.
bluevalleypost.com
Price tag for Johnson County Detention Center upgrades going up
Driving the news: At Thursday’s meeting, the Johnson County Public Building Commission — which also serves as the Board of County Commissioners — will consider a funding request for an additional $1.4 million towards the detention center upgrades. That would bring the project’s total cost to an...
kcur.org
A 'tripledemic' of respiratory illnesses is quickly exhausting a short-staffed Kansas City hospital
Influenza cases continue to rise even as RSV and COVID-19 case numbers are plateauing across the Kansas City area. Children's Mercy staffers are picking up extra shifts as they treat more patients than the hospital can handle. Jennifer Watts entered a media briefing Thursday a few minutes behind schedule. Watts,...
bluevalleypost.com
Your daily planner: Thursday, Nov. 17
The city of Mission is hosting a Thanksgiving feast called “Thanks for Seniors” from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Powell Community Center. Cost is $12. The city of Shawnee’s Christkindl at Moonlight Market takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. tonight in downtown Shawnee. Details here.
When Kansas City-area school districts could make possible snow day call
This is when Kansas City-area school districts will make the call whether to cancel school because of snow or shift to virtual learning.
lawrencekstimes.com
Woman accused of starting fires in North Lawrence had been turned away from camp, city staffer says
A woman who allegedly started multiple fires in North Lawrence Wednesday night had been turned away from the city-run camp behind Johnny’s Tavern, according to city staff. After business owners and residents expressed concerns recently about the campsite becoming unruly, the city has stopped accepting new people. The 19-year-old...
Kansas interchange project gains new meaning after tragic death of 3 children
AUBURN (KSNT) – Local leaders are exploring a project on the Kansas Turnpike that could save lives. This comes after a deadly crash killed three young Topeka girls last month. Shawnee County Commissioners want to add an interchange to the Kansas Turnpike in the Auburn area. They say this is the result of a conversation […]
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park’s Spruce Design Build Co. now selling home décor
The store neighbors Nekter Juice Bar and Cuorebella at the shopping center. Spruce Design Home is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. About Spruce Design Home: In contrast to the home building firm under the same ownership, Spruce...
9-year-old with autism credited with saving Overland Park family from fire
An Overland Park mom credits her 9-year-old, who has autism, with saving their family when an electric blanket caught fire in their home.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park committee denies Deer Creek tax incentives
Developers say Overland Park’s denial of public financing for a residential project on the Deer Creek Golf Course puts apartments out of the question. Driving the news: On Wednesday, the Overland Park City Council’s Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee voted 4-2 to deny a resolution that would have paved the way for creation of a tax increment financing redevelopment district on the golf course property at 133rd Street and Metcalf Avenue.
kcur.org
Overland Park pet hotel treats canine clients like royalty
K9 Resorts is a franchise founded by two brothers in New Jersey. There are 24 locations across the U.S. A new hotel just off U.S. 69 and 135th St. in Overland Park has a check-in desk covered in white, Italian marble. Light shines from crystal chandeliers. Floors and counters are hospital-grade clean.
republic-online.com
Johnson County 2022 general election results certified
The election results in Johnson County are now final, and none of the outcomes in the Olathe area races have strayed from the Election Night reports. On Thursday, the Board of Canvassers, which is made up of the Johnson County Commission, voted to officially certify the results. This is routine and standard in election administration. The results are final.
Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore
The cliché about the Kansas City airport used to go like this: People who live in Kansas City love it, while people from out of town hate it. At this moment, it seems that the group of people who hate the outgoing airport is, well, everyone. For years, Kansas Citians debated whether to replace the […] The post Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Kansas City families warn of contractor who takes money, doesn’t complete work
One man said he Franklin Hood, owner of HR Excavating and Hauling, over a year ago and the work still isn't done. Now he’s out over $7,000.
bluevalleypost.com
Whataburger owned in part by Patrick Mahomes opens in Overland Park
The 3,800-square-foot restaurant will be the newest addition to the Galleria 115 site, which is planned as a mixed-use development that already includes apartments. Plans to construct the Whataburger building were approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission in September 2021. You may recall: The new franchise is owned by...
Kansas City mayor gets trapped in City Hall elevator, talks maintenance issues
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was stuck in a City Hall elevator Monday. Now he's using the experience to talk about its deferred maintenance.
Columbia Missourian
Christmas in the Sky displays music, dance, fireworks as a holiday kick-off
Christmas in the Sky is an annual variety show that has entertained families in Kansas City for more than two decades. The show is now in its 25th year. It will be held Nov. 23 at Longview Lake Beach in Kansas City. This show serves as the kick-off to Jackson County’s other holiday events, including Christmas in the Park.
lawrencekstimes.com
Businesses damaged in ‘several’ fires set in North Lawrence, fire department says
Multiple businesses and dumpsters were damaged after fires were set in North Lawrence Wednesday night, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical, including one business whose owners fear they won’t be able to reopen. “Several” fires were set through the 700-1000 blocks of North Second Street, according to an email...
Plea hearing for former St. Thomas teacher hits roadblock
A former St. Thomas Aquinas choir teacher charged with using a hidden camera to record female students, has agreed to a plea deal with the state.
