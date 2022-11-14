ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Campus updates provide advanced learning experiences for students

By A message from JCCC
bluevalleypost.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
kcur.org

Is this Jackson County district neglecting its mandate to help homeless students stay in school?

This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity and The Seattle Times, Street Sense Media and WAMU/DCist. The Blue Springs School District’s description of itself reads like something out of a realtor’s brochure. Its website notes the district’s proximity to “social, cultural and educational activities.” And it informs visitors that “our mostly middle to upper-middle class community enjoys a stable economy.”
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KU Sports

Regents approve policy that will require KU, other state universities to get new approvals to change athletic conferences

If the University of Kansas ever decides it wants to change athletic conferences, it will have to win some state approvals that aren’t required today. Members of the Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday unanimously approved a policy that will require any Regents university — KU, K-State, Wichita State, Fort Hays State, Pittsburg State and Emporia State — to get approvals from at least three non-university officials before moving to a new athletic conference.
LAWRENCE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Price tag for Johnson County Detention Center upgrades going up

Driving the news: At Thursday’s meeting, the Johnson County Public Building Commission — which also serves as the Board of County Commissioners — will consider a funding request for an additional $1.4 million towards the detention center upgrades. That would bring the project’s total cost to an...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Your daily planner: Thursday, Nov. 17

The city of Mission is hosting a Thanksgiving feast called “Thanks for Seniors” from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Powell Community Center. Cost is $12. The city of Shawnee’s Christkindl at Moonlight Market takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. tonight in downtown Shawnee. Details here.
MISSION, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park’s Spruce Design Build Co. now selling home décor

The store neighbors Nekter Juice Bar and Cuorebella at the shopping center. Spruce Design Home is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. About Spruce Design Home: In contrast to the home building firm under the same ownership, Spruce...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park committee denies Deer Creek tax incentives

Developers say Overland Park’s denial of public financing for a residential project on the Deer Creek Golf Course puts apartments out of the question. Driving the news: On Wednesday, the Overland Park City Council’s Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee voted 4-2 to deny a resolution that would have paved the way for creation of a tax increment financing redevelopment district on the golf course property at 133rd Street and Metcalf Avenue.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kcur.org

Overland Park pet hotel treats canine clients like royalty

K9 Resorts is a franchise founded by two brothers in New Jersey. There are 24 locations across the U.S. A new hotel just off U.S. 69 and 135th St. in Overland Park has a check-in desk covered in white, Italian marble. Light shines from crystal chandeliers. Floors and counters are hospital-grade clean.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
republic-online.com

Johnson County 2022 general election results certified

The election results in Johnson County are now final, and none of the outcomes in the Olathe area races have strayed from the Election Night reports. On Thursday, the Board of Canvassers, which is made up of the Johnson County Commission, voted to officially certify the results. This is routine and standard in election administration. The results are final.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Missouri Independent

Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore

The cliché about the Kansas City airport used to go like this: People who live in Kansas City love it, while people from out of town hate it. At this moment, it seems that the group of people who hate the outgoing airport is, well, everyone. For years, Kansas Citians debated whether to replace the […] The post Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Whataburger owned in part by Patrick Mahomes opens in Overland Park

The 3,800-square-foot restaurant will be the newest addition to the Galleria 115 site, which is planned as a mixed-use development that already includes apartments. Plans to construct the Whataburger building were approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission in September 2021. You may recall: The new franchise is owned by...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Columbia Missourian

Christmas in the Sky displays music, dance, fireworks as a holiday kick-off

Christmas in the Sky is an annual variety show that has entertained families in Kansas City for more than two decades. The show is now in its 25th year. It will be held Nov. 23 at Longview Lake Beach in Kansas City. This show serves as the kick-off to Jackson County’s other holiday events, including Christmas in the Park.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy