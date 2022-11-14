ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lonestar 99.5

Top Five Reasons Lubbock Had An Earthshaking Moment

So exactly what was the cause of the earthquake in Lubbock?. As you well know, Lubbock got "all shook up" last Wednesday (shaken, if you're not making an Elvis reference). It was enough to be noticeable and enough to freak some people out. Sure, you could "say" that the earthquake happened somewhere else and that tremors were just felt in Lubbock, but since we're the center of the universe that's just not possible.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.

I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Texas Monthly Falls In Love With A Lubbock Korean Restaurant

If you are looking to eat some Korean food here in Lubbock I think I found your next spot. We all know Texas Monthly, they do such a great job featuring different places around Texas especially when it comes to food. Lubbock has made the list a couple of different times with restaurants here but this one is new to the list.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock: You Can Get These Awesome Sushi Boats Soon

Lubbock's party scene is about to go to a 100 once these new sushi boats launch. From the owner who brought us the amazing MAI THAI Kitchen, Chef Brandon Sisomphou has done it again, With his passion for Asian Cuisine and providing quality food he wanted to elevate the game.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Is A Beloved Lubbock Radio Personality Near Death?

Actually, No. Because he isn't beloved. All this week, I have been down and out with what doctors and experts would commonly call, "crud". That old enemy of productivity and harbinger of doom. Yep, I feel like crap. In case you are wondering, or in full on panic mode, here...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Texas Tech Needs Your Dog to Participate in Their First Ever Halftime Corgi Race

Texas Tech athletics has officially announced that they will be hosting their first ever corgi race during this year’s basketball season. The race will take place during half time at the Red Raider Basketball game on January 3rd against the Kansas City Jayhawks. Of course, in order to put on a corgi race, they need corgis. So, Texas Tech is asking the people of Lubbock to register their corgis for a chance to compete.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock

Black Friday is still a week away, but some businesses are already starting their sales. Whether your looking for gifts, appliances, or just looking to save some cash, here are 10 businesses here in Lubbock that are doing early Black Friday deals. Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock. Here...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock man Receives Plea Deal During 2019 Murder Trial

A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal in a 2019 murder case. 21-year-old David Lecarl Ruth was originally charged with the murder of 17-year-old Darrean Lee Nichols back in April of 2020. Ruth, who was 19-years-old at the time, is said to have gotten into an altercation with Nichols and 18-year-old Brianna Garza claiming it was in self-defense.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Actor, Activist and Cancer Survivor Danny Trejo is in Lubbock!

It's obvious from the headline of this article that actor, activist, restauranteur, cancer survivor and certified bad a** Danny Trejo is in Lubbock. I was surprised to see that Danny Trejo was in Lubbock because he should be in Los Angeles, California right now working on a movie or working at his restaurant Trejos Tacos. Trejo was spotted at Montelongo's Restaurant in Lubbock enjoying some of the food with other people and obviously enjoying himself at this local restaurant.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s Jefferson Books to Close Permanently This Week

Lubbock's Jefferson Books (8209 Slide Rd) will close permanently on Sunday, November 20th, according to the bookstore's Facebook page. Hey everybody! We are usually closed on Tuesdays, but we will be open from 10am-7pm on Tuesday (11/15) for our final week. Starting tomorrow (11/15) all of our books will be 2 for $1.00!!
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

A New Lubbock Interactive Fluid Art Class Opens Soon

Are you looking to do something new for fun, an event, or for the kiddos to enjoy? This might be the perfect thing for you. When I saw this was opening up in Lubbock I got so excited. I have always wanted a painting like this for my house but they are so expensive to buy. Now you can have fun taking a class and have something you can actually hang up and enjoy.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Man Stabbed in Arm Through Door During Argument

A Lubbock woman was arrested on Saturday, November 12th after it's said she stabbed a man through a door during an argument. KAMC News reports that an argument broke out between the unnamed victim and the suspect, 33-year-old LaBrenda Bunny, in the 2300 block of 79th Street. The relation between the victim and Bunny was not specified in news reports.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
699K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy