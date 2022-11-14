Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Top Five Reasons Lubbock Had An Earthshaking Moment
So exactly what was the cause of the earthquake in Lubbock?. As you well know, Lubbock got "all shook up" last Wednesday (shaken, if you're not making an Elvis reference). It was enough to be noticeable and enough to freak some people out. Sure, you could "say" that the earthquake happened somewhere else and that tremors were just felt in Lubbock, but since we're the center of the universe that's just not possible.
Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.
I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
Texas Monthly Falls In Love With A Lubbock Korean Restaurant
If you are looking to eat some Korean food here in Lubbock I think I found your next spot. We all know Texas Monthly, they do such a great job featuring different places around Texas especially when it comes to food. Lubbock has made the list a couple of different times with restaurants here but this one is new to the list.
You’re Not Crazy: That Was an Earthquake in Lubbock, Texas
At about 3:30 pm on November 16th, I was sitting in my office at the station on the third floor of an office building at 82nd and Quaker. About an hour earlier the power in the building had cut off and come back on. Weird, but not something that never happens.
Lubbock: You Can Get These Awesome Sushi Boats Soon
Lubbock's party scene is about to go to a 100 once these new sushi boats launch. From the owner who brought us the amazing MAI THAI Kitchen, Chef Brandon Sisomphou has done it again, With his passion for Asian Cuisine and providing quality food he wanted to elevate the game.
Lubbock’s Mama Josie’s Finishes Its Upgrade & It’s Beautiful
We all know and love Josie's, no matter if it's for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Well, one location might look a little different than we are used to. Back in June, Wes told us about the upgrades that were going on at Josie's. It first started when they were going to add a second floor but we weren't expecting all these changes.
Is A Beloved Lubbock Radio Personality Near Death?
Actually, No. Because he isn't beloved. All this week, I have been down and out with what doctors and experts would commonly call, "crud". That old enemy of productivity and harbinger of doom. Yep, I feel like crap. In case you are wondering, or in full on panic mode, here...
Texas Tech Student Questioned by TSA for ‘Guns Up’ Salute
Something every Texas Tech student and alumni does when spotting another Red Raider is throw a ‘guns up’. It becomes second nature as a way to show your connection to the school you both love. But what happens when you do so in a highly inappropriate place? Well,...
Texas Tech Needs Your Dog to Participate in Their First Ever Halftime Corgi Race
Texas Tech athletics has officially announced that they will be hosting their first ever corgi race during this year’s basketball season. The race will take place during half time at the Red Raider Basketball game on January 3rd against the Kansas City Jayhawks. Of course, in order to put on a corgi race, they need corgis. So, Texas Tech is asking the people of Lubbock to register their corgis for a chance to compete.
This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock
Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
Lubbock’s Dillard’s Department Stores Will Undergo Move in South Plains Mall
Lubbock's Dillard's Department Stores (6002 Slide Road, South Plains Mall) will both move into the former Sears location inside South Plains Mall, converging both the Men's and Women's locations into one large flagship store, according to a Press Release issued by PRNewswire today (November 15, 2022). The former Sears location...
Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock
Black Friday is still a week away, but some businesses are already starting their sales. Whether your looking for gifts, appliances, or just looking to save some cash, here are 10 businesses here in Lubbock that are doing early Black Friday deals. Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock. Here...
Lubbock man Receives Plea Deal During 2019 Murder Trial
A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal in a 2019 murder case. 21-year-old David Lecarl Ruth was originally charged with the murder of 17-year-old Darrean Lee Nichols back in April of 2020. Ruth, who was 19-years-old at the time, is said to have gotten into an altercation with Nichols and 18-year-old Brianna Garza claiming it was in self-defense.
Actor, Activist and Cancer Survivor Danny Trejo is in Lubbock!
It's obvious from the headline of this article that actor, activist, restauranteur, cancer survivor and certified bad a** Danny Trejo is in Lubbock. I was surprised to see that Danny Trejo was in Lubbock because he should be in Los Angeles, California right now working on a movie or working at his restaurant Trejos Tacos. Trejo was spotted at Montelongo's Restaurant in Lubbock enjoying some of the food with other people and obviously enjoying himself at this local restaurant.
Lubbock’s Jefferson Books to Close Permanently This Week
Lubbock's Jefferson Books (8209 Slide Rd) will close permanently on Sunday, November 20th, according to the bookstore's Facebook page. Hey everybody! We are usually closed on Tuesdays, but we will be open from 10am-7pm on Tuesday (11/15) for our final week. Starting tomorrow (11/15) all of our books will be 2 for $1.00!!
A New Lubbock Interactive Fluid Art Class Opens Soon
Are you looking to do something new for fun, an event, or for the kiddos to enjoy? This might be the perfect thing for you. When I saw this was opening up in Lubbock I got so excited. I have always wanted a painting like this for my house but they are so expensive to buy. Now you can have fun taking a class and have something you can actually hang up and enjoy.
Don’t Miss Out On These Lubbock Thanksgiving Events
If you are looking to do some stuff to get you in the holiday spirit you have come to the right place. These are all the events happening in November you don't want to miss out on. Lubbock November Thanksgiving Events 2022. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022.
Lubbock Man Stabbed in Arm Through Door During Argument
A Lubbock woman was arrested on Saturday, November 12th after it's said she stabbed a man through a door during an argument. KAMC News reports that an argument broke out between the unnamed victim and the suspect, 33-year-old LaBrenda Bunny, in the 2300 block of 79th Street. The relation between the victim and Bunny was not specified in news reports.
So, Are Snowflakes Going To Fall In Lubbock Before Thanksgiving Or Not?
As it happens every year in West Texas, the second that temperatures start to dip near freezing the citizenry begins to twitch with anticipation that perhaps, snow could be on the way. For more on that, let's take a live look at our ace weather reporter who is reporting from...
Here’s The Real Unsung Hero Of The Lubbock Food Scene
You might not realize it, but Lubbock has a pretty good food scene. Now, some of you "foodies" (and if you call yourself a "foodie" you can just stop reading now) might disagree with me over the tastes and flavors of Lubbock, but leave for a bit and you'll find out.
Lonestar 99.5
Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
699K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0