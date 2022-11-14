Read full article on original website
Here's An Inside Look At India's First Luxury Train
Home to the wealthiest people of India, Rajasthan throws its hat in the ring when it comes to having one of the most luxurious trains in the world. India’s first luxury train, the Palace On Wheels makes the Amtrak look like The Bronx. A seven-night journey with everything included is valued at 12.4 lakhs which is a little more than $15,000.
7 Dubai Ultra Luxury Hotels To Open In 2023
Dubai is one of the most desired tourist destinations in the world. Known for its wealth, luxury shopping, vibrant nightlife, and state-of-the-art architecture, this emirate, which constitutes the federation of the United Arab Emirates, can offer a variety of options for travelers avid to have a unique experience in the Middle East. And there is good news for Dubai lovers. According to local media outlets, the emirate is expected to open 30 luxury hotels over the next four years.
