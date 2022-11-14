Dubai is one of the most desired tourist destinations in the world. Known for its wealth, luxury shopping, vibrant nightlife, and state-of-the-art architecture, this emirate, which constitutes the federation of the United Arab Emirates, can offer a variety of options for travelers avid to have a unique experience in the Middle East. And there is good news for Dubai lovers. According to local media outlets, the emirate is expected to open 30 luxury hotels over the next four years.

