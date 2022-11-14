Read full article on original website
ESPN
Liverpool are for sale, and if you've got a few billion to spend, there's no better investment
What is the appeal of owning a Premier League football club like Liverpool? To those with the funds and ambition to even contemplate a deal that is likely to cost at least £4 billion, the answer is incredibly simple. Who wouldn't want to invest in a global sporting brand...
BBC
Notts County: Non-league record crowd will 'excite' players, says boss Luke Williams
Notts County boss Luke Williams wants his players to thrive on the "excitement and enthusiasm" generated at Meadow Lane by what will be a non-league record crowd on Saturday. The National League game against Yeovil Town has been declared a sell out, with more than 16,000 tickets sold. It will...
BBC
Saint, Galactico, Welsh hero: The evolution of Wales captain Gareth Bale
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Trawl through the BBC Wales Today archives and you might...
BBC
Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Mount, Pochettino, Cedric, Palhinha, Suarez
A January deal could be on the cards for Liverpool to sign 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. (Football Insider) Liverpool and Juventus are monitoring the ongoing contract negotiations between England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, and Chelsea. (Guardian) Chelsea view Mount as a future club captain but his...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Opta predicts each country's chances of winning
Brazil haven't won the World Cup since 2002 but there is a strong chance Qatar 2022 could be their year. Using Stats Perform's artificial intelligence World Cup prediction model, the South Americans have emerged as the favourites to lift the trophy for a record extending sixth time. But how well are England and Wales going to perform?
BBC
Max Verstappen says reaction to team orders controversy 'unacceptable' and 'disgusting'
Max Verstappen says some of the reaction to his role in the Red Bull team orders controversy in Brazil has been "unacceptable" and "disgusting". The world champion refused Red Bull's order to let his team-mate Sergio Perez through on the final lap of last weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix to gain points in his fight for second in the championship.
FOX Sports
Why Gio Reyna is the USMNT's X-factor in World Cup 2022
AL-RAYYAN, Qatar — It’s no secret the United States men’s national team is heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup healthier than it has been in a long time. Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah are key contributors who all missed significant time over the last year-plus with injuries. As it stands, all of them should be available and ready to play when the Americans open their group stage slate Monday against Wales (2 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app).
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester Utd explore legal action to force player's exit
Manchester United are exploring their legal options as they look to end Cristiano Ronaldo's time at the club. It is accepted at United that Ronaldo cannot play for manager Erik ten Hag again following his fierce criticism of the Dutchman in his TalkTV interview. He has just over seven months...
James Maddison savours ‘pinch-me moments’ after getting England call | David Hytner
Leicester midfielder was ‘preparing for the worst’ when Gareth Southgate rang and told him he was in his World Cup squad
Report: Chelsea May Reignite Interest In Ousmane Dembele Next Summer
Chelsea could try again for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele next summer.
ESPN
Philadelphia Union's Paxten Aaronson completes move to Eintracht Frankfurt
The Philadelphia Union agreed to transfer homegrown midfielder Paxten Aaronson to Eintracht Frankfurt of the Bundesliga on Thursday for a multimillion-dollar transfer fee. The Union will also retain a percentage of any future transfer fees for Aaronson, who will join Frankfurt in January. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more...
BBC
Coventry City: SISU agrees deal to sell Sky Blues to local businessman Doug King
Coventry City owner SISU have agreed to sell a majority 85% stake in the Championship club to local Stratford-based businessman Doug King. The club say that the deal, subject to English Football League approval, will clear all the Sky Blues' debts. Coventry say the club have also made a late...
Complex
Kick Game Opens Massive New Store In Newcastle
Kick Game, the sneaker retailer part-owned by UK rap star Fredo, has just opened the doors to its new store in Newcastle, following a string of expansions in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds and Liverpool. Standing as the company’s largest store to date, the new location spans two floors and has...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Wales fans' anger at Qatar alcohol ban
Wales fans have voiced anger and disappointment at the last-minute ban on alcohol in Qatar World Cup stadiums. Some are worried about how fans will react if the authorities make other late changes, and they fear it could even encourage pre-game binge drinking. Alcohol was to be served in venues...
Nike’s Footballverse World Cup ad is a tour de force of soccer science
Nike’s official World Cup commercials are usually worth the wait, and this year’s version is no exception. The ad, titled “Nike FC Presents the Footballverse,” attempts to answer the unanswerable: What would happen if soccer legends from different eras could face off against each other? The scene begins at a lab in Switzerland, with two scientists arguing who is better: Kylian Mbappé now, or Ronaldinho in 2006. Through the magic of technology, the team manages to summon both players for a one-on-one battle. Naturally, Oingo Boingo’s 1985 hit “Weird Science” begins to play. From there, the stars of past and present begin to appear, including...
