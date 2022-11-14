ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold man charged in crash that killed South River woman

SOUTH RIVER – A Freehold man has been charged in an October motor vehicle crash in which a borough woman was killed. Matthew Liebowitz, 18, was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide in the crash that killed 59-year-old Janina Klich, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and South River Police Chief Mark Tinitigan said in a statement.
