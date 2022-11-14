ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Eater

Randy’s Donuts Celebrates 70 Years With a Giant Block Party and Throwback Prices

Randy’s Donuts turns 70 today, and LA’s iconic doughnut maker marks the milestone by offering throwback 70-cent prices on any classic doughnut. The price applies while visiting any Randy’s location from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. today, with a 12-doughnut limit per person. If heading to Inglewood, there’s new anniversary merchandise available for sale in-store and online. In addition, Inglewood’s mayor will also be on-site, with a DJ, photo booth, and free Pink’s Hot Dogs until there are none left.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Former late-night comedian Jay Leno was seriously burned in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars Sunday, according to TMZ. He is currently in a burn center after suffering serious facial injuries, according to TMZ. According to the report, Leno is at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, Calif., The post Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ appeared first on KION546.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kusi.com

Report: Jay Leno Burned in Car Fire at Burbank Garage

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Comedian and former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno was undergoing treatment Monday for burn injuries suffered in a fire at his vintage car garage in Burbank. TMZ reported that one of Leno’s vintage cars erupted in flames for unknown reasons Sunday. According to...
BURBANK, CA
foxla.com

Denise Richards, husband shot at during road rage incident in LA, TMZ reports

LOS ANGELES - Actress Denise Richards and her husband were shot at during a road rage incident in Los Angeles Monday, according to a report from TMZ. TMZ reported that Richards and her husband were driving to a studio in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles Monday. Richards' husband Aaron Phypers was driving, and apparently having trouble finding the location.
LOS ANGELES, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Fire Issues Statement on Paramedic Call Involving Jay Leno

Burbank Fire Department Battalion Chief Dave Burke released a statement on Monday about the call that was received to treat Jay Leno, who owns a garage in Burbank near the Hollywood Burbank Airport, where he keeps his vast collection of vintage and unusual vehicles. “On Saturday, November 12th, 2022, at...
BURBANK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Body found in LA River in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A body has been found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department was called to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and the LA River for a possible unresponsive body in the water around 7 a.m., Monday Morning. They quickly...
LONG BEACH, CA
ABC10

Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Councilman Kevin de León issues statement on homelessness lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Kevin de León, who hasn’t attended a council meeting in a month and has defied calls to resign for his role in the City Hall racism scandal, issued a statement Monday regarding the delay of a lawsuit settlement over local governments’ response to the homelessness crisis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Birthday party murder suspect sought by LAPD

Police are searching for a murder suspect who shot and killed a person attending a birthday party in Los Angeles. The suspect is wanted for the shooting death of one victim and the attempted murder of two additional victims on Oct. 23, 2022. The fatal shooting happened in the 300 block of East 62nd Street, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
horizonskyline.net

Attempted Eviction of Tenant Ends in Apparent Suicide

On Thursday morning LA Sheriffs arrived at an apartment building on Cahuenga in Hollywood to serve an eviction notice. Before they were able to enter the apartment, they heard a single gunshot from inside. Eventually they gained entry, and found an individual who had died from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Redondo Beach mayor used racist, sexist language in recently discovered emails

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. – The shocking statements in an explosive NBC news interview, in which Redondo Beach City Councilmember Todd Lowenstein stated that low and medium-income families do not “deserve” to live near the ocean, are the tip of the iceberg of the disdain for minorities and others by city officials. As detailed in the Los Angeles Times, recent emails have been uncovered from Redondo Beach City officials, including Mayor Bill Brand, which contain untoward statements about minorities, women, and cancer survivors.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Woman found dead in DTLA

LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway in downtown Los Angeles after a woman was found dead overnight. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the area near W. 6th and S. Spring streets just before 11 p.m. Monday in response to a call reporting a shooting.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot in downtown LA area

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot and killed Monday in the Koreatown area, and an investigation was underway. The man died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported about 3 a.m. near Normandie Avenue and Eighth Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Information on his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Stanton shooting closes Beach Blvd. lanes at Chapman

A shooting has been reported in the Stanton area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. Northbound Beach Blvd. was closed from Chapman Ave. to Bever Place.Deputies were searching the area for suspects who fled the scene of the shooting.One victim was receiving medical attention at the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. The shooting victim's condition was not immediately reported.The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m.
STANTON, CA

