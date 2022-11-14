Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
"Hogan's Heroes" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Related
Eater
Randy’s Donuts Celebrates 70 Years With a Giant Block Party and Throwback Prices
Randy’s Donuts turns 70 today, and LA’s iconic doughnut maker marks the milestone by offering throwback 70-cent prices on any classic doughnut. The price applies while visiting any Randy’s location from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. today, with a 12-doughnut limit per person. If heading to Inglewood, there’s new anniversary merchandise available for sale in-store and online. In addition, Inglewood’s mayor will also be on-site, with a DJ, photo booth, and free Pink’s Hot Dogs until there are none left.
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass now leads Rick Caruso by 29,000 votes
Rep. Karen Bass has expanded her lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office Monday afternoon showed Bass jumping ahead of Rick Caruso by more than 29,200 votes. The new vote totals showed Bass holding with 354,948 votes, a total […]
Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Former late-night comedian Jay Leno was seriously burned in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars Sunday, according to TMZ. He is currently in a burn center after suffering serious facial injuries, according to TMZ. According to the report, Leno is at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, Calif., The post Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ appeared first on KION546.
kusi.com
Report: Jay Leno Burned in Car Fire at Burbank Garage
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Comedian and former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno was undergoing treatment Monday for burn injuries suffered in a fire at his vintage car garage in Burbank. TMZ reported that one of Leno’s vintage cars erupted in flames for unknown reasons Sunday. According to...
foxla.com
Denise Richards, husband shot at during road rage incident in LA, TMZ reports
LOS ANGELES - Actress Denise Richards and her husband were shot at during a road rage incident in Los Angeles Monday, according to a report from TMZ. TMZ reported that Richards and her husband were driving to a studio in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles Monday. Richards' husband Aaron Phypers was driving, and apparently having trouble finding the location.
Bass widens lead over Caruso in Los Angeles mayor's race latest numbers
Karen Bass has widened her lead over Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayor's race according to new numbers released Monday.
myburbank.com
Burbank Fire Issues Statement on Paramedic Call Involving Jay Leno
Burbank Fire Department Battalion Chief Dave Burke released a statement on Monday about the call that was received to treat Jay Leno, who owns a garage in Burbank near the Hollywood Burbank Airport, where he keeps his vast collection of vintage and unusual vehicles. “On Saturday, November 12th, 2022, at...
Karen Bass widens her lead in LA mayor's race
Billionaire Rick Caruso is now trailing by about 30,000 votes.
2urbangirls.com
Body found in LA River in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A body has been found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department was called to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and the LA River for a possible unresponsive body in the water around 7 a.m., Monday Morning. They quickly...
Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called "false narratives" about his leadership of the department.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Councilman Kevin de León issues statement on homelessness lawsuit
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Kevin de León, who hasn’t attended a council meeting in a month and has defied calls to resign for his role in the City Hall racism scandal, issued a statement Monday regarding the delay of a lawsuit settlement over local governments’ response to the homelessness crisis.
Birthday party murder suspect sought by LAPD
Police are searching for a murder suspect who shot and killed a person attending a birthday party in Los Angeles. The suspect is wanted for the shooting death of one victim and the attempted murder of two additional victims on Oct. 23, 2022. The fatal shooting happened in the 300 block of East 62nd Street, […]
horizonskyline.net
Attempted Eviction of Tenant Ends in Apparent Suicide
On Thursday morning LA Sheriffs arrived at an apartment building on Cahuenga in Hollywood to serve an eviction notice. Before they were able to enter the apartment, they heard a single gunshot from inside. Eventually they gained entry, and found an individual who had died from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
2urbangirls.com
Redondo Beach mayor used racist, sexist language in recently discovered emails
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. – The shocking statements in an explosive NBC news interview, in which Redondo Beach City Councilmember Todd Lowenstein stated that low and medium-income families do not “deserve” to live near the ocean, are the tip of the iceberg of the disdain for minorities and others by city officials. As detailed in the Los Angeles Times, recent emails have been uncovered from Redondo Beach City officials, including Mayor Bill Brand, which contain untoward statements about minorities, women, and cancer survivors.
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
Families whose vehicles were stolen in wild SoCal chase meet, share GoFundMe donations
Some good is coming out of a wild, destructive police chase that went through Los Angeles and Orange counties last week.
foxla.com
Woman found dead in DTLA
LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway in downtown Los Angeles after a woman was found dead overnight. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the area near W. 6th and S. Spring streets just before 11 p.m. Monday in response to a call reporting a shooting.
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in downtown LA area
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot and killed Monday in the Koreatown area, and an investigation was underway. The man died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported about 3 a.m. near Normandie Avenue and Eighth Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Information on his...
Stanton shooting closes Beach Blvd. lanes at Chapman
A shooting has been reported in the Stanton area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. Northbound Beach Blvd. was closed from Chapman Ave. to Bever Place.Deputies were searching the area for suspects who fled the scene of the shooting.One victim was receiving medical attention at the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. The shooting victim's condition was not immediately reported.The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m.
Comments / 0