Read full article on original website
Related
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Reveals New Nickname For Connor Clifton
Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton already has a nickname in “Cliffy hockey” that suits him well. But first-year Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has been referring to the fifth-year pro, who is currently enjoying a breakout season, as something else recently. “Kenny Rogers, that’s my new nickname for him,”...
NHL
Selanne, Numminen inducted into Jets Hall of Fame in pregame ceremony
Retired Finnish stars honored in Winnipeg, perform ceremonial puck drop. The Winnipeg Jets enshrine Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen in the team's Hall of Fame, and hang their jersey numbers in the rafters. 06:58 •. Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen were enshrined in Winnipeg Jets history Thursday. The Finnish stars...
NHL
FLAMES LOSE OPENER
TAMPA - The Flames fell 4-1 to the Lightning Thursday night at Amalie Arena to kick off their season-long six-game road trip through the U.S. The loss ended Calgary's two-game win streak. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. The Flames are now 7-7-2 on the season, while the Lightning improved to 10-6-1.
NHL
Official Stars Podcast: Giving thanks for the top line and special teams
This week Razor and Heika discuss special teams, current standings, recent travel, and much more. Razor and Mike ponder some important questions as they wind down another road trip: How good are the special teams for the Stars this season? Do the standings in mid-November mean anything? Has the recent travel schedule taken a toll on the players (and the media)? What should the top line be called? How long into a podcast can Mike stay positive?
NHL
Full of Belief, Devils Win 11-Straight, Down Maple Leafs | GAME STORY
Devils string together longest winning streak of the NHL season, defeating the Maple Leafs. The New Jersey Devils have not been kind to the country of Canada early this season. On Thursday night, the Devils defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-3 in overtime. After William Nylander scored the game-tying goal...
Yardbarker
Look: Buffalo's Highmark Stadium is completely blanketed in snow
We knew Buffalo was going to get hammered with a massive snowstorm this weekend, and the pictures are unbelievable. The Bills posted a handful of pictures from Highmark Stadium to their Twitter account on Friday afternoon, showing a completely blanketed stadium that is buried under several feet of snow. That...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ LIGHTNING
FLAMES (7-6-2) @ LIGHTNING (9-6-1) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (14) Goals - Kadri (7) Lightning:. Points - Nikita Kucherov (23) Goals - Steven Stamkos (8)
NHL
'I'M HAPPY WITH MY GAME'
TAMPA - When you head out on a lengthy six-game, 12-day roadie there's always a lot to pack. When you factor in you'll be travelling first to sunny Florida for a pair of tilts, then dipping up north through Philly, Pittsburgh and D.C., before going back south to North Carolina, you really have to think about what you're jamming in the suitcase.
NHL
Prospecting: Winning and Scoring Ways
Many Kraken prospects are off to strong starts, including 2022 picks Jani Nyman, Ty Nelson and Kyle Jackson. Plus, AHL affiliate Coachella Valley is 'En Fuego'. Some of the Kraken front office and amateur scouting staff attended the 2022 U18 Five Nations tournament in Plymouth, MI, last week, evaluating potential draft choices next summer. It's a chance to evaluate top players from five countries - USA, Czechia, Sweden, Finland and Switzerland, compete against some of the best prospects from each country.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Boston Bruins Goalie Linus Ullmark’s Wife, Moa Ullmark
Linus Ullmark is being touted as the key to Boston Bruins’ success this season. As much as the goaltender’s performance enthralls NHL fans, they’re also intrigued by his personal life. Although Linus Ullmark’s wife, Moa Ullmark, is a familiar presence in her husband’s Instagram feed, she’s not often seen in the NHL WAG community. The Swede’s wife and family are based in his home country, and his Instagram followers sympathize with him when he expresses how much he misses his other half and their kids. Fans want to know more about Linus Ullmark’s wife, which we reveal in this Moa Ullmark wiki.
NHL
LA Kings @ Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch
Kings and Oilers meet for the first time since last year's playoffs. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Rogers Place (Edmonton, Alberta) Watch: TNT. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Oilers: 9 - 7 - 0 (18 pts) Kings:...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ LIGHTNING
TAMPA - Jacob Markstrom will get the start in net tonight when the Flames face the Lightning. Check out the trios and D-pairings from the pregame warmup:. Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Trevor Lewis. Blake Coleman - Dillon Dube - Brett Ritchie. Pairings. Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson. Nikita...
NHL
Recap: Lightning 4, Flames 1
Tampa Bay completes an undefeated homestand with Tuesday's victory over the Flames. The Lightning completed a perfect 3-0-0 homestand with a 4-1 victory over the Flames on Thursday night. It was Tampa Bay's stars who led the way. The trio of Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and all collected multi-point nights...
NHL
Preds Foundation to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, Nov. 19
Proceeds from the Game, presented by Vanderbilt Health, will Benefit 365 Fund, Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. Nashville, Tenn. (November 17, 2022) - The Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub will host their first of two Hockey Fights Cancer Nights on Nov. 19 when the Preds host the Lightning at Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. CT. The Preds Foundation looks to build off the support seen during their Hockey Fights Cancer efforts last season, which raised $400,000 for the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily.
NHL
MTL@CBJ: What you need to know
COLUMBUS - The Canadiens (8-7-1) will face the Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1) for the first time this season at Nationwide Arena. Here's what you need to know ahead of tonight's game:. 1. The Canadiens dropped a 5-1 decision to the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre on Tuesday, ending...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - ANA @ WPG
The pandemic delayed things by a couple of years but it will be worth the wait as Teppo Numminen and Teemu Selanne join the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame tonight before the Jets take on the Anaheim Ducks. Jets head coach Rick Bowness described Numminen as a "low maintenance" player both on and off the ice. As for his performance on the ice, Numminen was a player that you knew what to expect whenever he was out there and never got rattled. Selanne continues to hold the NHL records for most goals and points by a rookie and even though his stay in Winnipeg was just under four seasons, the mark he left here is undeniable. Both players admitted that the ceremony this evening will be emotional. Get the tissues ready.
NHL
RECAP: Seven different Red Wings score in 7-4 win over Sharks
Seider scored to break a 4-4 tie with 6:06 remaining in the third period, and the Red Wings snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night at SAP Center. "We wanna finish on a positive way and get as many points...
NHL
Dallas Stars loan forward Matej Blumel to Texas
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned forward Matej Blumel to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Blumel, 22, appeared in four games with the Stars and scored his first career NHL goal (1-0--1) on...
NHL
A player shuffle and some fresh legs to end the road trip
Coach Pete DeBoer will be making a couple lineup changes for Dallas' game against Florida. The Stars are finishing up a stretch of seven games in seven different cities and didn't play their best game on Tuesday at Tampa (a 5-4 overtime loss). So, coach Pete DeBoer is going to...
NHL
Devils Practice Ahead of Saturday Afternoon Tilt | NOTEBOOK
New Jersey is back to work after an overtime win in Toronto on Thursday. The Devils hit the ice for an afternoon practice at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Friday. New Jersey is preparing to wrap up their Eastern Canada roadtrip with a Saturday afternoon game against the Senators.
Comments / 0