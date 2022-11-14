Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
New Jorge M. Pérez Collection at Tampa Museum of ArtModern GlobeTampa, FL
Brandon Ballet Brings the Nutcracker to Henry B. Plant MuseumModern GlobeBrandon, FL
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
Related
talentrecap.com
Luke Bryan’s Career in Jeopardy After Inviting Florida Governor On Stage
American Idol judge Luke Bryan receives major backlash as fans vow to boycott his music after inviting Florida’s governor on stage. Heat from fans has prompted the country singer to release an official statement addressing the event. Luke Bryan Brings Ron DeSantis On Stage During Jacksonville Concert. Twitter recently...
Before his battles with the Mouse, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was married at Walt Disney World
The governor continues to score points against the supposedly woke megacorp, but he held his wedding in their park
American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Says He Knew Inviting ‘Divisive Figure’ Ron DeSantis Onstage Would Upset Some Fans
Country singer and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan responded to backlash he’d gotten for bringing Gov. Ron DeSantis onstage in Florida Friday night, saying that he knew spotlighting the “divisive figure” would upset some fans, but that the charitable cause of the concert was his priority.
The 10 Most Undesirable Places to Live in Florida, According to Road Snacks
Many people believe that Florida is a great place to live. In fact, Florida is one of the most desirable moving locations for those who wish to relocate or retire. However, some believe that different areas of Florida are more desirable places to call home than others. The website Road Snacks has named what it believes are the 10 worst places to live in Florida, although it acknowledged that its choices might be places where some people enjoy living. However, it used defined criteria to identify what it considered the least desirable places in the state.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
The Best Pizza Restaurant in Florida, According to Italian Pizza Experts and Travel Websites
It's arguably fair to say that Americans love pizza. According to a poll conducted by CiCi’s Pizza, the average American will consume about 6,000 slices of pizza over their lifetime. That same survey found that one-third of respondents ate pizza at least once per week.
Luke Bryan stands by his decision to bring controversial Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on stage during concert
Country fan favorite Luke Bryan is defending his decision to bring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to one of his shows on Friday, despite the backlash he received on social media. Video of the Jacksonville concert shows Bryan telling his fans that they were going to “have some fun” and “raise some money tonight for the great state of Florida.” The money raised is in reference to the proceeds going towards the Florida Disaster Fund that is helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Bryan then brought out the controversial Jax-born governor.
Tampa car collector had dozens of classics. Now they are being auctioned.
SEFFNER — Growing up as the son of a West Tampa body shop worker, Leroy Gonzalez was envious of people who drove nice cars. “He had little, and they seemed to have everything,” said Richard Gonzalez, his son. “So, my dad told himself that he’d buy nice cars when he had money.”
Florida readies for rare red wave, along with rare red moon. And Trump baits DeSantis
It’s Monday, Nov. 7, and tomorrow Election Day is finally here. More than 2.4 million votes have already been cast in early and mail-in voting in Florida, and now it’s up to voters to arrive at the polls Tuesday, even as a tropical system may be forming offshore.
Florida, the New Capital of Red State America | Opinion
The "Florida miracle" story is impossible to understand without the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
A Tampa Bay surf park concept is making waves, but it hinges on one thing
People keep asking Tony Miller exactly when he’ll open his Tampa Bay surf park project. He doesn’t have an answer yet. Peak Surf Park, a first-of-its-kind attraction for a region with a lack of surfable waves, was announced earlier this year with much buzz. It will use a 30-ton “Mad Max plunger” device in the center of a pool made by Australian company Surf Lakes to create swells and a man-made beach. It has the ability to send out waves for beginner, intermediate, expert or pro surfers at the same time from different sections of the pool.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa Bay homebuyers must now make six figures
November 16, 2022 - According to a study by Redfin, residents in the Tampa Bay metro area must earn 62.4% more than they did last year to buy a home. The real estate platform’s statistics show that in 2021, homebuyers needed to make $62,615 annually. That number is now up to $101,682. Tampa residents saw the nation’s fourth-largest increase, and eight Florida cities made the top 15.
eastcoasttraveller.com
What are Tampa Bay's Top Steakhouses?
Donovan's Meaty is part of the Datz Restaurant Group and features a modern, contemporary menu. Besides classic steakhouse fare, you'll find a variety of dishes to try, including vegetarian and vegan options. Almost everything is cooked over white oak timber. The restaurant's name pays tribute to the original owner, Roger Perry, who came to Tampa from rural Ohio to become a professional chef and open a restaurant.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four ideas for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in the beautiful state of Florida. What do you think about these amazing places in Florida? Have you ever visited any of them? If you have already been to any of the places mentioned above, what was your honest impression and how would you rate these places? Would you recommend other people to visit them, if they get the chance? If so, do you have any suggestions or tips for those who want to visit these places? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favourite places in Florida too, so more people can learn about them and visit them next time they are around. If you are a local or you simply know the state of Florida really well because you go there on holiday often, then even better, as we would love hear your personal recommendations when it comes to beautiful places in Florida, so drop your go-to places in the comments.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or like to go there on holiday, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The Most Charming Small Towns in Florida in 2022, According to a Travel Website
Many people who wish to visit or live in Florida think of towns like Miami, Jacksonville, and Tampa because these larger cities are well-known and offer plenty of things to do. But there are smaller, lesser-known towns that can be charming and worth a visit.
7 ways to entertain Thanksgiving visitors in the Tampa Bay area
For many families, this will be the first time in a few years to get the whole gang back together for the holidays. If you have relatives in town or restless kids at home on break this week, you may be in need of some diversions. Here are some of our favorite ways to entertain out-of-towners in the Tampa Bay area.
At 80, University of Tampa’s Richard Schmidt is still the consummate wingman
TAMPA — His passions haven’t varied much during his 80 years on the planet. Richard Schmidt remains engrossed in high screens and half-court traps, backdoor cuts and bounce passes, power forwards, point guards and wings. Especially wings. One of the nation’s foremost aviculturists when not coaching hoops, Schmidt...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0