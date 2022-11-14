ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Bryan’s Career in Jeopardy After Inviting Florida Governor On Stage

American Idol judge Luke Bryan receives major backlash as fans vow to boycott his music after inviting Florida’s governor on stage. Heat from fans has prompted the country singer to release an official statement addressing the event. Luke Bryan Brings Ron DeSantis On Stage During Jacksonville Concert. Twitter recently...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The 10 Most Undesirable Places to Live in Florida, According to Road Snacks

Many people believe that Florida is a great place to live. In fact, Florida is one of the most desirable moving locations for those who wish to relocate or retire. However, some believe that different areas of Florida are more desirable places to call home than others. The website Road Snacks has named what it believes are the 10 worst places to live in Florida, although it acknowledged that its choices might be places where some people enjoy living. However, it used defined criteria to identify what it considered the least desirable places in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel Maven

This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Florida

Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
MIAMI, FL
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Luke Bryan stands by his decision to bring controversial Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on stage during concert

Country fan favorite Luke Bryan is defending his decision to bring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to one of his shows on Friday, despite the backlash he received on social media. Video of the Jacksonville concert shows Bryan telling his fans that they were going to “have some fun” and “raise some money tonight for the great state of Florida.” The money raised is in reference to the proceeds going towards the Florida Disaster Fund that is helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Bryan then brought out the controversial Jax-born governor.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

A Tampa Bay surf park concept is making waves, but it hinges on one thing

People keep asking Tony Miller exactly when he’ll open his Tampa Bay surf park project. He doesn’t have an answer yet. Peak Surf Park, a first-of-its-kind attraction for a region with a lack of surfable waves, was announced earlier this year with much buzz. It will use a 30-ton “Mad Max plunger” device in the center of a pool made by Australian company Surf Lakes to create swells and a man-made beach. It has the ability to send out waves for beginner, intermediate, expert or pro surfers at the same time from different sections of the pool.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa Bay homebuyers must now make six figures

November 16, 2022 - According to a study by Redfin, residents in the Tampa Bay metro area must earn 62.4% more than they did last year to buy a home. The real estate platform’s statistics show that in 2021, homebuyers needed to make $62,615 annually. That number is now up to $101,682. Tampa residents saw the nation’s fourth-largest increase, and eight Florida cities made the top 15.
TAMPA, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

What are Tampa Bay's Top Steakhouses?

Donovan's Meaty is part of the Datz Restaurant Group and features a modern, contemporary menu. Besides classic steakhouse fare, you'll find a variety of dishes to try, including vegetarian and vegan options. Almost everything is cooked over white oak timber. The restaurant's name pays tribute to the original owner, Roger Perry, who came to Tampa from rural Ohio to become a professional chef and open a restaurant.
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

If you live in Florida and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four ideas for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in the beautiful state of Florida. What do you think about these amazing places in Florida? Have you ever visited any of them? If you have already been to any of the places mentioned above, what was your honest impression and how would you rate these places? Would you recommend other people to visit them, if they get the chance? If so, do you have any suggestions or tips for those who want to visit these places? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favourite places in Florida too, so more people can learn about them and visit them next time they are around. If you are a local or you simply know the state of Florida really well because you go there on holiday often, then even better, as we would love hear your personal recommendations when it comes to beautiful places in Florida, so drop your go-to places in the comments.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or like to go there on holiday, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
