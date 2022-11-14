Read full article on original website
Yankees, Aaron Judge latest update | Team makes new offer, more
It’s been a busy week on the Yankees-Aaron Judge front, despite neither side agreeing to a deal. There were a few particularly interesting events Thursday. The Yankees have made an offer: That’s according to general manager Brian Cashman, who spoke to reporters Thursday just before sleeping outside on the streets of Manhattan to raise awareness for youth homelessness for the nonprofit Covenant House. “We’re in real time,” Cashman said. “We’re on the clock. So, we’re certainly not going to mess around. Of course, we’ve made another offer since spring training. Yes.” The GM declined to make public any details about the offer. Cashman added that he’s stayed in touch with Judge’s representatives as PSI Sports. Remember: On Opening Day, Cashman said that Judge turned down the Yankees’ offer of a seven-year, $213.5-million contract extension, and then Judge went and hit an AL-record 62 home runs, driving his price way up.
Aaron Judge Rumors: Insider Sees $320M+ for Free Agent if Dodgers Enter Sweepstakes
There's no doubt the Dodgers will have to pay top dollar to bring in the star outfielder
Possible Yankees trade target expected to be ‘in play’
One-time New York Yankees trade target Pablo Lopez is back on the market. Per the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson:. I would expect Pablo Lopez and Trevor Rogers to be in play. The sense here is the Marlins might be more open to dealing Rogers, who has attracted interest. Lopez, who is under team control for two more years, is very close with Marlins ace and Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Potential Trade Target: Bryan Reynolds
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds has been linked to the Yankees for years. There are trade target posts from the past that prove it. However, he was in his pre-arbitration years and a deal was always unlikely … until now. See, this is the moment in which the Pirates...
CBS Sports
MLB investigating Yankees and Mets over possible improper communication regarding Aaron Judge, per report
At the request of the MLB Players Association, Major League Baseball is investigating whether owners of the New York Yankees and New York Mets had improper communications regarding free agent Aaron Judge, reports The Athletic. MLB is expected to request text, phone, and email records between Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner and Mets owner Steve Cohen.
Pinstripe Alley
Weighing the Yankees Pursuits to Bring Back Three Critical Position Players
This article is a writing sample as part of consideration for a writing position at Pinstripe Alley. As much as you would love to hear more about Josh Donaldson and IKF, instead I'm going to talk about three of our star players from the 2022 season who became free agents, free agency buzz that would affect them, and what the Yankees might look like with or without them.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball will be auctioned off
Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball can be yours, if the price is right. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports the ball hit by the New York Yankees slugger to set a new single-season American League record is heading to auction. According to Passan, the attorney for the Texas man...
Pinstripe Alley
Anthony Rizzo’s return locks down a vital position on the 2023 Yankees
The Yankees have made their first notable move of the offseason, bringing Anthony Rizzo back on a two-year contract that will guarantee the veteran $40 million and give New York an option to bring him back in 2025. The news came out mere hours after Rizzo rejected the qualifying offer and looked to be headed for a drawn-out negotiation in free agency.
Yankees threatening to spend more money this offseason?
The New York Yankees inspired some confidence among their fans with one of their big moves on Tuesday. The Yankees re-signed Anthony Rizzo on a two-year deal with $40 million guaranteed. There is a $17 million club option for the third season, with a $6 million buyout. The re-signing of...
Pinstripe Alley
Steinbrenner about Boone - "Not his responsibility".
I just read an article about Hal Steinbrenner responding to questions about the Astros’ 4-0 sweep of the Yankees. The following was Steinbrenner’s response to one of the questions. "Aaron Boone wasn’t responsible for our offense, the slide that they experienced the last couple of months of the...
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/16/22
Newsday | David Lennon: Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner spoke to some reporters on Tuesday afternoon, and he said that he’s already had conversations with key free agent Aaron Judge about keeping him in pinstripes for life. Also, unlike the extension talks, perhaps don’t expect to hear as many details of the negotiations in the media.
Jim Crane just gave Yankees tiny sliver of hope in arms race with Astros
When the New York Yankees and Houston Astros clashed in 2017, it seemed like both franchises had reloaded spectacularly and would define the next era of American League competition. While that has rung true at the surface level, the Yankees haven’t managed to topple Houston once during the so-called Baby...
Yardbarker
Chris Bassitt Makes An Expected Decision
Right-hander Chris Bassitt, who was traded to the New York Mets from the Oakland Athletics prior to the start of the 2022 season, has officially declined New York’s qualifying offer and will join fellow Mets starter Jacob deGrom on the free agent market. The veteran right-hander went 15-9 in...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees add pitching prospect Randy Vasquez to 40-man roster
The Yankees’ busy day continued, with the club announcing that they’ve added right-handed pitcher Randy Vasquez to the 40-man roster. The deadline to add prospects to the 40-man roster, and subsequently protect them in the Rule 5 Draft, is today. Vasquez’s addition comes on the heels of Stephen Ridings getting claimed on waivers by the Mets, which cleared an additional spot on the Yankees’ roster.
Pinstripe Alley
Can Baseball Be More Like Football?
The World Series just ended, and once again the New York Yankees are not world champions. Many fans are sad, and some are totally frustrated at having not experienced the feeling of winning it all since 2009, which now seems like eons ago, even to me. The first time I...
Pinstripe Alley
Pinstripe Alley’s 2022 Yankees and MLB predictions results
With the announcement of Aaron Judge as the 2022 AL MVP last night, we can finally tally up the results of our annual predictions contest! Last year, our managing editor Andrew Mearns took the crown. Who would come out on top this time?. 2022 AL standings. Looking back, it seems...
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/17/22
Leave it to supergeniuses Hal Steinbrenner and Steve Cohen to maybe get caught colluding on Aaron Judge’s free agency. If you don’t know what I’m referring to, check out the news from this morning. The short version is that there seems to be a gentleman’s agreement between the two owners to not have the Mets bid against the Yankees for Judge, and, well, that’s no good. Slick!
