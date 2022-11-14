Kansas will look to finish the 2022 home slate on a positive note on Saturday when Texas comes to town. The Jayhawks are coming off a 43-28 loss to Texas Tech on the road this past weekend, whereas the Longhorns are coming off a home loss to TCU. The last time these two teams met, KU won in an overtime thriller, 57-56, thanks to a two point conversion between Jalon Daniels and Jared Casey. This will be KU and Texas’ first matchup in Lawrence since the 2018 season. With a win, KU would have back-to-back wins over Texas for the second time in school history. The last time KU beat Texas in back-to-back games was in 1901 and 1938, according to KU's pregame notes.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO