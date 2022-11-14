ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

How to watch: TV, radio, game info for Kansas vs. Texas

Kansas will look to finish the 2022 home slate on a positive note on Saturday when Texas comes to town. The Jayhawks are coming off a 43-28 loss to Texas Tech on the road this past weekend, whereas the Longhorns are coming off a home loss to TCU. The last time these two teams met, KU won in an overtime thriller, 57-56, thanks to a two point conversion between Jalon Daniels and Jared Casey. This will be KU and Texas’ first matchup in Lawrence since the 2018 season. With a win, KU would have back-to-back wins over Texas for the second time in school history. The last time KU beat Texas in back-to-back games was in 1901 and 1938, according to KU's pregame notes.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PREDICTIONS: Texas vs. Kansas and more

The Texas Longhorns (6-4) take on the Kansas Jayhawks (6-4) on the road on Saturday. The game is a toss-up in every sense. Earlier this week, we noted advanced stats that had very little separating the two teams. Given the Longhorns’ difficulty maximizing opportunities in big moments, a close road game against Lance Leipold is suboptimal for Texas.
CBS Sports

Texas vs. Gonzaga odds, line, spread: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 16 predictions from proven model

The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the No. 11 Texas Longhorns on Wednesday at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Both teams are off to 2-0 starts and Gonzaga is coming off a 28-4 season where it went to the Sweet 16 while Texas went 22-12 and lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs have wins over North Florida and Michigan State, while the Longhorns breezed by UTEP and Houston Christian.
