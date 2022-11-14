Read full article on original website
EKU Sports
Gameday Information For Saturday vs. Kennesaw State
RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU is set to host the Owls of Kennesaw State for Senior Day at 3:00 p.m. tomorrow at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium. This game will wrap up regular season play for the Colonels. Before the game kicks off, EKU will host a Senior...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Starting 5: John Calipari is in over his head, Johni Broome shines and Gonzaga falls flat
Welcome back to the Starting 5. The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tip. The Kentucky Wildcats...
msueagles.com
Kentucky State Champion Jerone Morton From Winchester Inks with Men's Basketball
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Jerone Morton, a 6-4 guard from nearby Winchester, Ky., and George Rogers Clark High School, has signed his NLI to join the Morehead State basketball program. Morton, the No. 2 ranked player in the entire state according to Prep Hoops and Rivals, is the third announced signee in a class ranked among the top-rated in program history.
EKU Sports
Colonels Head To Atlanta For Three Games In Three Days
ATLANTA, Ga. – Three games in three days await the men's basketball team at the Capital Classic hosted by Georgia State in Atlanta. EKU will face GSU on Friday at 6 p.m. The Colonels will take on UNC Asheville on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The Colonels' final game is on Sunday against Texas A&M - Commerce at 1 p.m.
Raleigh News & Observer
Kentucky Downs Duke for No. 1 in 2023 Basketball Recruiting Rankings
Jon Scheyer was well on his way to going back-to-back on No. 1 recruiting classes, until Kentucky snagged a commitment Monday from elite point guard DJ Wagner. That gave John Calipari the slight edge he needed to claim the top spot as the NCAA’s early signing period drew to a close Wednesday.
aseaofblue.com
College football insider expects major assistant coach changes for Kentucky
The Kentucky Wildcats have not had the season many expected to see this year with the amount of talent they had taking the field. The poor results on the field have many wondering how much of this staff will still be here in 2023, and it looks like the answer could be a lot of change in Lexington.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Kentucky
INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan State got a second swipe at a top-5 team in as many games, and this time the Spartans didn’t miss. After letting a double-digit lead fizzle out in last Friday’s loss to No. 2 Gonzaga, MSU was the better team down the stretch Tuesday night against No. 4 Kentucky.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Kirby Smart says ‘bloodbaths’ with Kentucky have Georgia players’ attention
ATHENS — Fans and media can speculate on future games all they want, but Georgia football players have ample motivation for Kentucky. Coach Kirby Smart explained why following practice on Tuesday, referring to the past couple of meetings with the Wildcats as “bloodbaths” that have the attention of the veteran players.
SEC Wide Receiver Blamed 1 Coach For Team's Struggles
Kentucky's football team entered this fall with high expectations in large part because its star quarterback returned for another season. It's safe to say Mark Stoops' squad hasn't lived up to the hype. After jumping out to a 4-0 record, the Wildcats dropped four of their last six games. Instead...
Watch: Calipari, Tshiebwe, Wheeler Speak Following 86-77 Loss to Michigan State
Kentucky head coach John Calipari, as well as center Oscar Tshiebwe and point guard Sahvir Wheeler spoke to the media following the No. 4 Wildcats' tough 86-77 loss to the Michigan State Spartans. Calipari touched on the return of Tshiebwe, mistakes his team made on court as well as mistakes ...
fox56news.com
Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck
Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown …. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov....
CBS Sports
Watch Kentucky vs. South Carolina State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
Current Records: South Carolina State 0-3; Kentucky 2-1 The South Carolina State Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head to Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center at 7 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the #4 Kentucky Wildcats. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
fox56news.com
Teammates honor life of man killed in Georgetown Toyota plant accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — “A friend to everyone” is a statement, according to his loved ones, that sums up the person Diego Garcia was. Garcia tragically died on the job Tuesday at the Toyota plant in Georgetown when a heavy object fell on him. In his...
What John Calipari Told Tom Izzo After Upset Loss
No. 4 Kentucky and unranked Michigan State faced off in a thrilling college basketball matchup on Tuesday night. The StateFarm Champions Classic game pitted two of college basketball's greatest coaches against one another: John Calapri vs. Tom Izzo. During his postgame press conference, Calipari revealed what he told Izzo on...
WKYT 27
Student at Lexington High School sends message threatening violence against school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a letter to parents, school leaders at Dunbar high school say they are investigating a threat made by a student. In a letter sent to Dunbar High School families, Acting Principal Andrea Tinsley said a student used the iPhone AirDrop feature, on Thursday, to circulate a threatening message to multiple students claiming that an act of violence would happen at the school on Friday.
Fatal collision in Pulaski County
The Kentucky State Police, London Post is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on West KY Highway 635 in the Science Hill area of Pulaski County.
KSP: Escaped inmate on the run in Madison County
UPDATE: Ricky Slone was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police. Read more about that here. RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — A man wanted by the Kentucky State Police is on the lam, authorities tell us. KSP believes Madison County Jail inmate Ricky Slone disappeared Tuesday morning while on work detail. We’re told the Richmond man was last seen […]
Kentucky man thrown behind bars again after escape
RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — Nearly 24 hours after his escape, a Madison County inmate was taken back into custody after running from the law. Ricky Slone, 54, was previously last seen at the Madison County Animal Shelter. Police tell us the inmate was on work detail when he made his escape around 9:30 Tuesday morning. […]
fox56news.com
Lexington wants your input on future park
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Undeveloped property in Lexington that has sat empty for the last twenty years, despite plans to build may be in for a face-lift. The land that is now Cardinal Run North and South was donated to the city in the late 1990s and in the 2000s Cardinal Run South opened. However, the city has not had the money or resources needed to expand and open Cardinal Run North.
