Richmond, KY

EKU Sports

Gameday Information For Saturday vs. Kennesaw State

RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU is set to host the Owls of Kennesaw State for Senior Day at 3:00 p.m. tomorrow at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium. This game will wrap up regular season play for the Colonels. Before the game kicks off, EKU will host a Senior...
RICHMOND, KY
msueagles.com

Kentucky State Champion Jerone Morton From Winchester Inks with Men's Basketball

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Jerone Morton, a 6-4 guard from nearby Winchester, Ky., and George Rogers Clark High School, has signed his NLI to join the Morehead State basketball program. Morton, the No. 2 ranked player in the entire state according to Prep Hoops and Rivals, is the third announced signee in a class ranked among the top-rated in program history.
MOREHEAD, KY
EKU Sports

Colonels Head To Atlanta For Three Games In Three Days

ATLANTA, Ga. – Three games in three days await the men's basketball team at the Capital Classic hosted by Georgia State in Atlanta. EKU will face GSU on Friday at 6 p.m. The Colonels will take on UNC Asheville on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The Colonels' final game is on Sunday against Texas A&M - Commerce at 1 p.m.
RICHMOND, KY
Raleigh News & Observer

Kentucky Downs Duke for No. 1 in 2023 Basketball Recruiting Rankings

Jon Scheyer was well on his way to going back-to-back on No. 1 recruiting classes, until Kentucky snagged a commitment Monday from elite point guard DJ Wagner. That gave John Calipari the slight edge he needed to claim the top spot as the NCAA’s early signing period drew to a close Wednesday.
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

SEC Wide Receiver Blamed 1 Coach For Team's Struggles

Kentucky's football team entered this fall with high expectations in large part because its star quarterback returned for another season. It's safe to say Mark Stoops' squad hasn't lived up to the hype. After jumping out to a 4-0 record, the Wildcats dropped four of their last six games. Instead...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck

Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown …. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov....
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Sports

Watch Kentucky vs. South Carolina State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

Current Records: South Carolina State 0-3; Kentucky 2-1 The South Carolina State Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head to Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center at 7 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the #4 Kentucky Wildcats. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

What John Calipari Told Tom Izzo After Upset Loss

No. 4 Kentucky and unranked Michigan State faced off in a thrilling college basketball matchup on Tuesday night. The StateFarm Champions Classic game pitted two of college basketball's greatest coaches against one another: John Calapri vs. Tom Izzo. During his postgame press conference, Calipari revealed what he told Izzo on...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Student at Lexington High School sends message threatening violence against school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a letter to parents, school leaders at Dunbar high school say they are investigating a threat made by a student. In a letter sent to Dunbar High School families, Acting Principal Andrea Tinsley said a student used the iPhone AirDrop feature, on Thursday, to circulate a threatening message to multiple students claiming that an act of violence would happen at the school on Friday.
LEXINGTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

KSP: Escaped inmate on the run in Madison County

UPDATE: Ricky Slone was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police. Read more about that here. RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — A man wanted by the Kentucky State Police is on the lam, authorities tell us. KSP believes Madison County Jail inmate Ricky Slone disappeared Tuesday morning while on work detail. We’re told the Richmond man was last seen […]
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky man thrown behind bars again after escape

RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — Nearly 24 hours after his escape, a Madison County inmate was taken back into custody after running from the law. Ricky Slone, 54, was previously last seen at the Madison County Animal Shelter. Police tell us the inmate was on work detail when he made his escape around 9:30 Tuesday morning. […]
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington wants your input on future park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Undeveloped property in Lexington that has sat empty for the last twenty years, despite plans to build may be in for a face-lift. The land that is now Cardinal Run North and South was donated to the city in the late 1990s and in the 2000s Cardinal Run South opened. However, the city has not had the money or resources needed to expand and open Cardinal Run North.
LEXINGTON, KY

