Richmond, KY

EKU Sports

Gameday Information For Saturday vs. Kennesaw State

RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU is set to host the Owls of Kennesaw State for Senior Day at 3:00 p.m. tomorrow at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium. This game will wrap up regular season play for the Colonels. Before the game kicks off, EKU will host a Senior...
RICHMOND, KY
EKU Sports

Second Half Rally Powers Marist Over EKU in Ireland

DUBLIN – EKU women's basketball falls to Marist (1-3) by a score of 70-57 on Friday afternoon inside of the National Basketball Arena in Dublin, Ireland to open the MAAC/ASUN Basketball Challenge. With the loss, Eastern Kentucky moves to 2-2 (.500) through the first four matches of the season.
RICHMOND, KY
EKU Sports

Colonels Primed for MAAC/ASUN Dublin Challenge This Weekend

DUBLIN – Eastern Kentucky University women's basketball heads to Ireland to compete in the 2022 MAAC/ASUN Dublin Basketball Challenge against Marist on Friday, November 18 at 7:30 a.m. ET and Rider on Saturday, November 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Both games this weekend will be aired live on the...
RICHMOND, KY
EKU Sports

Colonels Head To Atlanta For Three Games In Three Days

ATLANTA, Ga. – Three games in three days await the men's basketball team at the Capital Classic hosted by Georgia State in Atlanta. EKU will face GSU on Friday at 6 p.m. The Colonels will take on UNC Asheville on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The Colonels' final game is on Sunday against Texas A&M - Commerce at 1 p.m.
RICHMOND, KY
EKU Sports

@EKUFootball Game Day: Colonels Host Kennesaw State On Senior Day

RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU will face Kennesaw State on Saturday afternoon for Senior Day at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium. The game will air live on ESPN+ with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Greg Stotelmyer will handle play-by-play duties with Jim Tirey serving as the analyst and Wes Chandler working as the sideline reporter. The audio broadcast will also be simulcast in the Richmond area on WCYO 100.7 FM, and can be heard worldwide on EKUSports.com.
Richmond, KY

