RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU will face Kennesaw State on Saturday afternoon for Senior Day at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium. The game will air live on ESPN+ with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Greg Stotelmyer will handle play-by-play duties with Jim Tirey serving as the analyst and Wes Chandler working as the sideline reporter. The audio broadcast will also be simulcast in the Richmond area on WCYO 100.7 FM, and can be heard worldwide on EKUSports.com.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO