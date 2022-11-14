ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Former Arlington football player killed in UVA mass shooting

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Arlington High School football player was one of three killed in a mass shooting at the University of Virginia (UVA).

According to UVA, the three people killed in Sunday’s shooting as UVA football players Devin Chandler, a second-year student from Virginia Beach, Virginia; Lavel Davis, a third-year student from Ridgeville, South Carolina; and D’Sean Perry, a fourth-year student from Miami.

Chandler spent his first three years of high school at Arlington starting in 2016, according to the athletic’s website.

Police said the suspect, 22-year-old UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was arrested on Monday. Officials said he will face second-degree murder and other charges.

The shooting also left two other people injured on the UVA campus in Charlottesville, authorities said.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. The suspect, a former football walk-on, was taken into custody Monday morning. That ended an hours-long shelter-in-place order on campus.

One of the victims, Devin Chandler played football and was a member of the track and field team at Arlington High School before moving to North Carolina before his senior year.

I spoke with a mentor devastated by his death.

Rickey Smiley, the host of a nationally-syndicated radio show stepped away from the mic this morning when he learned about Chandler’s death.

Smiley quickly developed a relationship with Chandler and his mother after meeting them at the airport in Atlanta years ago.

He said he wanted to be in Chandler’s life and mentor him because his father had just died.

”They do all this ripping and running. Getting them through kindergarten, high school, and college. All of this for them to end up in a casket,” said Rickey Smiley, Mentor.

Chandler played wide receiver and defensive back at Arlington. Former Arlington coach Adam Sykes said in a statement Chandler was one of the happiest young men he ever had the privilege of knowing.

Arlington Community Schools released this statement:

We’re heartbroken to learn about the death of a former Arlington High student and football player, Devin Chandler. He was tragically killed in the shooting last night at the University of Virginia. Although Devin did not graduate from AHS, having moved to North Carolina his senior year, we know his impact as a Tiger will live on with his Arlington teammates and those who knew him. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.

Adam Sykes, AHS Head Football Coach from 2015-2020, released the following statement:

It’s devastating to hear what happened to Devin. No one deserves this but especially not a kid like Devin. He was one of the happiest young men I ever had to privilege of knowing. He was always smiling, and you saw him with every kind of group in the school. He just wanted to make those around him as happy as he was.

Devin’s family moved to Arlington before his freshman year, and athletically, we knew from the moment we saw him he was a very gifted player with a lot of potential. He started with the varsity team as a sophomore as a wide receiver and defensive back. He was voted 1st Team All-Region Receiver both his sophomore and junior years, so he was always a player we could count on. Even during his junior year when his dad passed away in the middle of the season, he came to me and said, “Coach, I want to play this week. My dad would want me to play this week.” That was just his character: always thinking of others.

It’s clear he’s remembered. When the news of his death spread this morning at the high school, teachers and people who knew him were immediately reminded of his goodness. Everyone gravitated towards him because of his personality, and his talent in football and track were just added reasons to root for his success. We lost him way too soon.”

In a tweet, Virginia Head football coach Tony Elliot said the following statement:

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Frank K
2d ago

call it mental health blame guns in my opinion that's part of it but I feel if punishment was death we would see a decline in this. prayers for the families such a waste of precious life.

