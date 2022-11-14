Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa, South Dakota Hospitals among the Most Unsafe in America
Hospitals in Iowa and South Dakota did not make the grade when it comes to being among the safest in America. The new rankings from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade show that hospitals in the Hawkeye State and Mount Rushmore State are among the ten unsafest in the country. Iowa...
Minnesota & South Dakota KOA Campgrounds Receive Top Awards
Some of the best campgrounds in the country are the ones that have been around for decades. Whether privately owned or franchised. Camping is cool!. The first time we stayed at a KOA Campground we chose the West Gate KOA Holiday in Yellowstone Park. It was a long day of travel and dark by the time our tent was set up. Then we woke up to 10 inches of snow. Yes, camping is cool!
Iowa Is One of the Most Underrated States in America
One of the things about living in the 'flyover' part of the United States is that constant feeling that the rest of the country has no idea how good we have it here and what 'hidden gems' we have to offer if someone would just take the time to check us out.
South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age
As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota Thanksgiving Gas Prices To Be Highest Ever!
If you are traveling for the Thanksgiving Holiday you can expect to pay a record-high price to fill your gas tank in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. But even though gas prices might not be as high here in the midwest as in other places, you can expect to pay the highest price per gallon you've ever paid to get to where you are going for a Thanksgiving holiday.
Most-Regretted College Majors In Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota
Have you ever purchased something really expensive only to find out afterward you don't really want it now? Can you imagine if that expensive thing was your education?. You can expect to pay tens of thousands of dollars to complete a degree at the University Of Minnesota, University Of Iowa, University Of South Dakota, and about any other college or university.
South Dakota Getting New License Plates in 2023
Vehicles in South Dakota will be sporting a new look in the new year. Beginning January 1, 2023, the state will begin issuing a new license plate design for non-commercial and emblem plates with the titling of motor vehicles and registration renewals. The reissue will include standard non-commercial, motorcycle, emblem,...
ATTENTION Minnesota & South Dakota Anglers, You Could Win A New Boat
In both South Dakota and Minnesota playing in the outdoors is more than a sport. Both states see the economic impact that hunting, fishing, and recreation have as well as the long-lasting traditions that are passed down to the next generations. We have a lot in common when it comes...
Tucked Away BBQ Joint Also Has Iowa’s Best Cinnamon Roll
There's no shortage of great places to get a cinnamon roll in the state of Iowa, but according to a recent article from Eat This, Not That, one unlikely spot takes the crown for having the best in the entire state. Where Is Iowa's Best Cinnamon Roll Found?. Here's what...
Iowa Sued Google for Millions of Dollars and Won: Here’s Why
I think it's pretty safe to say we all use Google on a daily basis. If you're an Android user, that's Google's phone OS. If you're an iPhone user like me who prefers their GPS, that's a way you may use Google regularly. Oh, and then they have a search engine as well. Admit it, you use it as a spellcheck if nothing else.
Iowa’s Only ‘Island City’ is a Must Visit
When thinking of the state of Iowa, cities on islands aren't exactly the first thing that come to mind. But there is one island city in the Hawkeye State that you'll definitely want to put on your bucket list. There are plenty of great American cities and towns that are...
Hotel Room Rates Are Skyrocketing in Minnesota’s Biggest City
There are lots of great reasons to visit Minneapolis any time of the year, but with the holiday shopping season fast approaching and the Vikings' and Timberwolves' seasons in full swing, this is a particularly popular time to head to Minnesota's largest city. But if you're planning on grabbing a...
South Dakota High School State Volleyball Tournament Begins Thursday
The first rounds of the South Dakota High School State Volleyball Tournament begin Thursday, November 17 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls with all three classes. Championship games will be held Saturday, November 18. Starting off the three-day tournament is Class AA:. 1st Round – Thursday, November...
South Dakota GOP Candidate Arrested On Rape Charge
It is being reported that District 27 House Republican candidate Bud Marty May has been arrested and charged with rape. Dakota News Now posted that 37-year-old Bud Marty May was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with second-degree rape by force, coercion, and threats. May is being held without bond...
UPDATE: Taylor Swift Adds Second 2023 U.S. Bank Stadium Show
UPDATE [11/14/2022]: Due to high demand, Taylor and her team have added a SECOND stadium date for Minneapolis! They have added a show on Friday, June 23rd. Openers will be girl in red and Gracie Abrams for this show addition. Tickets for this date will also go on sale on Friday, November 18th at 10 a.m. Now that there are two shows, your chances for getting to see the superstar are much better.
Found Old Amusement Park Coins from Mall of America! Money or Memories?
Growing up North of the Twin Cities about four hours in Minnesota, it was always a major treat going down to the Mall of America as a kid. It happened once, maybe twice a year and when we went, my brothers and I lived it up! Shopping, enjoying usually the food court or sometimes Rainforest Cafe, and last but not least the adventures of "Knott's Camp Snoopy"!
How Many Iowans Have Made the Ultimate Sacrifice for the U.S.A.?
Veterans Day is a time to reflect on those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for this nation. Since gaining statehood in 1846, Iowa has sent its very best to each and every conflict the U.S. has been involved in. From the Civil War, all the way to Iraq and Afghanistan, those who serve in the armed forces have brought great pride to the Hawkeye State.
Minnesota, This Is How Long Your Thanksgiving Leftovers Will Last
Thanksgiving leftovers are one of the best parts of the celebration. But how long can you keep them in your fridge before you'll make your family sick!?. If you are blessed enough to have a good 'ol Minnesota Thanksgiving get-together with a large group of family and friends chances are you'll have tasty leftovers.
Video of Truck Crashing on Louisiana Interstate Goes Viral as Viewers Debate Who is at Fault
Video of a truck crashing into a guardrail on a Louisiana highway earlier this year has resurfaced along with a debate on who was in the wrong. The video went viral earlier this year after it was posted in the IdiotsInCars subreddit by Reddit user Halfriican. The clip opens up as a pickup truck in the left lane of the highway rolls up quickly on a black car before abruptly shifting over to the right lane in front of the vehicle being driven by the person recording.
Get a FREE Thanksgiving Dinner This Year at Minnesota Wal-Marts
Turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing; an entire Thanksgiving feast can be yours for free this upcoming Turkey Day. Walmart has teamed up with the free cashback rewards and payments app, Ibotta to give you all of the essential items you need for a delicious and free meal this Thanksgiving. According to...
973 KKRC Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97-3 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s, and 90s and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://973kkrc.com/
Comments / 0