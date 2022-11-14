ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Minnesota & South Dakota KOA Campgrounds Receive Top Awards

Some of the best campgrounds in the country are the ones that have been around for decades. Whether privately owned or franchised. Camping is cool!. The first time we stayed at a KOA Campground we chose the West Gate KOA Holiday in Yellowstone Park. It was a long day of travel and dark by the time our tent was set up. Then we woke up to 10 inches of snow. Yes, camping is cool!
MINNESOTA STATE
South Dakota Getting New License Plates in 2023

Vehicles in South Dakota will be sporting a new look in the new year. Beginning January 1, 2023, the state will begin issuing a new license plate design for non-commercial and emblem plates with the titling of motor vehicles and registration renewals. The reissue will include standard non-commercial, motorcycle, emblem,...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
UPDATE: Taylor Swift Adds Second 2023 U.S. Bank Stadium Show

UPDATE [11/14/2022]: Due to high demand, Taylor and her team have added a SECOND stadium date for Minneapolis! They have added a show on Friday, June 23rd. Openers will be girl in red and Gracie Abrams for this show addition. Tickets for this date will also go on sale on Friday, November 18th at 10 a.m. Now that there are two shows, your chances for getting to see the superstar are much better.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
How Many Iowans Have Made the Ultimate Sacrifice for the U.S.A.?

Veterans Day is a time to reflect on those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for this nation. Since gaining statehood in 1846, Iowa has sent its very best to each and every conflict the U.S. has been involved in. From the Civil War, all the way to Iraq and Afghanistan, those who serve in the armed forces have brought great pride to the Hawkeye State.
IOWA STATE
Video of Truck Crashing on Louisiana Interstate Goes Viral as Viewers Debate Who is at Fault

Video of a truck crashing into a guardrail on a Louisiana highway earlier this year has resurfaced along with a debate on who was in the wrong. The video went viral earlier this year after it was posted in the IdiotsInCars subreddit by Reddit user Halfriican. The clip opens up as a pickup truck in the left lane of the highway rolls up quickly on a black car before abruptly shifting over to the right lane in front of the vehicle being driven by the person recording.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
