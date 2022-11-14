He should stay Despite nigh-criminal mismanagement of his injuries, Robert still posted average-ish WAR in his abbreviated campaign, which should give a hint as to how productive he was before things went off the rails. His 2023 salary is still less than eight figures, so he’s by no means an albatross. La Pantera is still a dynamic talent with a blend of speed, power, defense, and contact that is rare, indeed.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO