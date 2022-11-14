Read full article on original website
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Laying Hands On Her
Rhea Ripley is not afraid to mix it up with the male stars in WWE. In recent weeks, she's attacked all three members of The O.C. stable, comprised of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Notably, Ripley delivered a low blow to Anderson in his match against Finn Balor after then body-slammed the 300-pound Gallows at ringside. Her actions sent Anderson and Gallows to the backstage trainer's room, where they looked for a solution to combat Ripley's high jinks.
Triple H Really Wants 2 Former WWE Stars To Return To The Company
Ever since Triple H took over WWE creative back in July he’s been bringing former stars back to the company, and there’s been a lot of talk about former stars who could return in the months to come. Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE) is...
Saraya Is Not Coming To AEW Dynamite Alone
We are only three days away from Saraya's comeback being complete, with the AEW star scheduled for her first match in five years this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Full Gear. And with Baker having reinforcements in the form of Rebel and the number one contender for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter, it appears Saraya has decided to bring in her own support system prior to the big match.
Bianca Belair Discusses Her Future Goals After Signing With Major Talent Agency
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Metro about signing with William Morris Endeavors (WME), her future goals, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On signing with WME: “I’m super excited for it. I’m someone who – I don’t like to...
Stephanie McMahon Celebrates Unique First In Raw History
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has once again made history. WWE has come a long ways from the Attitude Era with how they present women on the screen, really cranking up in the image back in 2015 during the Women’s Evolution when Stephanie McMahon was a part of the programming, bringing on talents such as Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch to WWE Monday Night Raw.
Logan Paul's Injury Appears To Be Serious
Logan Paul unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his third-ever WWE match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. Nearly halfway through the match, Paul reportedly suffered a torn meniscus, torn MCL, and a potentially torn ACL. During a recent episode of "Impaulsive," Paul stated that his injury is "very bad" without revealing the official diagnosis.
Roman Reigns Beating Up Seth Rollins Got Them Out Of A WWE Drill
Before they were members of The Shield, and two of the top stars within WWE, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were two guys trying to make it in WWE's developmental system at the time, Florida Championship Wrestling. Both men's entry into wrestling couldn't have been different, Reigns, a second generation wrestler, coming from a college football background, while Rollins was a veteran of the independent scene, where he wrestled as Tyler Black.
Various News: The Bella Twins React To Mandy Rose Dressing As Nikki, Several WWE Pre-Sales Available, Lineup For Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion
– On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose dressed as Nikki Bella, which was alluded to by the WWE Twitter account. The Bella twins reacted with an emoji. – Several WWE events will have pre-sales tomorrow and the company has made the codes available. The pre-sales end at 11:59 PM local time, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday.
Former WWE Manager Put The Undertaker On Trial In Wrestler’s Court For “Romancing”
Wrestler’s court is the stuff of legend. What started out as a bit of fun became a serious way for those backstage in WWE to settle their differences with The Undertaker acting as both judge and jury. However, that doesn’t mean that The Deadman himself was immune from being...
WWE's Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and AEW's Jon Moxley Reflect on Legacy of The Shield on 10 Year Anniversary
10 years have somehow passed since The Shield started their takeover of WWE, which all kicked off at Survivor Series in 2012. At the time they were enforcers for CM Punk, but they would go on to become one of WWE's biggest factions and launch three of wrestling's future heavy hitters. Reigns is currently having the best run of his career as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and head of the Bloodline, and Rollins has built yet another standout year for his resume and is the current United States Champion. Meanwhile, Moxley has been one of AEW's biggest stars since joining the company and is currently holding the AEW World Championship for the third time, and all three stars reflected on their beginnings in The Shield in a new interview with Sports Illustrated.
Omos Is One Of Many Basketball Players To Become Pro Wrestlers
Professional wrestling has a rich history of performers from athletic backgrounds, and its current generation of stars is no different. In WWE, one of the promotion's fiercest big men in the ring was also once a dominant force on the court. Jordan Omogbehin, who wrestles as Omos in WWE, enjoyed...
Former Bryan Danielson WWE Tag Team Partner Calls Pairing 'A Blessing'
Joseph Ruud, who performs as Erick Redbeard and was formerly known as Erick Rowan, spent nearly a decade in WWE. During his tenure, he was part of a memorable tag team with Luke Harper (aka the late Brodie Lee) as members of the Wyatt Family and later as The Bludgeon Brothers. Later in his WWE run, he formed an alliance with "The New" Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson), who was looking to create a more environmentally friendly planet. The two would go on to become "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions in 2019. Ruud recently took time on Reddit to answer what he enjoyed about his pairing with "The Planet's Champion."
WWE Reportedly Makes Offer To Another Released Superstar
Over the last few years mass WWE releases became a common thing and fans never knew when one of their favorite Superstars was going to get cut from the main roster or NXT. Bronson Reed happened to be one of the names that got released from the company and he has since gone on to work as JONAH in companies like NJPW and Impact Wrestling. However, it seems that WWE officials want to bring JONAH back into the fold as Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE has made him an offer.
Switch Em Up: WWE Reportedly Changes WarGames Plans Due To Injuries
What could have been. We are in a different time in WWE as there are several things taking place that would have seemed more than a bit strange in years past. This includes the introduction of some new concepts, or at least concepts that have not been used in WWE before. We will be seeing another of those later this month, but now WWE seems likely to be changing plans.
WWE Reportedly Introducing New Gimmick Match
WWE is constantly filing for new trademarks, and the company recently turned some heads when they filed to trademark “Iron Survivor Challenge” with the USPTO. Fightful Select reports that the Iron Survivor Challenge is a new type of match that is set to be introduced on the NXT brand. Exact details on how the match will play out are unknown at this point in time, but it’s being said that it involves some type of “scramble” element. It’s also being said that other “unique” elements are being discussed for the match.
WWE Calling Off Planned Surprise
We’re currently on the road to Survivor Series: WarGames, and slowly but surely the two WarGames matches are coming together. Last week chaos ensued on SmackDown and it seemed that WWE was setting up The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes for Survivor Series: WarGames. Drew McIntyre...
Major AEW Return Confirmed For Full Gear
This week on AEW Dynamite, Death Triangle faced off against Top Flight & AR Fox in a match that saw Death Triangle pick up the victory. After the match PAC got on the mic and referenced The Elite when he said that they’ve heard the rumors about certain individuals who could be planning to return to the company at Full Gear.
Another former WWE star expected to return soon
It’s looking more likely that Chelsea Green will be the latest former WWE star to be brought back by Triple H. As previously reported, WWE is interested in bringing Green back to the company. She finished up with Impact Wrestling last week and was written off of television after she lost to Knockouts Champion Mickie James on the show.
Multiple Released WWE Superstars Rejected Offers From WOW Women Of Wrestling
WOW Women of Wrestling brought their show back with AJ Lee as a cornerstone of the brand. Things didn’t work out with Tessa Blanchard, but there were other attempts to load up the all-female show with big names. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, WOW Women of Wrestling...
Bianca Belair doesn’t want to see a Roman Reigns-like title consolidation in WWE’s women’s division
Bianca Belair is rightfully proud of her current run as WWE Raw Women’s Champion, and she’d like to regain the SmackDown Women’s Championship someday too. She just doesn’t see a need to have both titles at the same time. Matthew Aguilar of ComicBook.com recently asked Belair her thoughts on combining the two main women’s titles in the context of a new update to the WWE SuperCard mobile game, which allows for Undisputed Champions — like Roman Reigns, who currently holds both the WWE and Universal Championships. While confirming that she would “love to eventually go back to that and have a longer...
