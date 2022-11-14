Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UPDATE: Crews battle blaze at Wausau home
Fire crews were called Friday morning to a fire at a home on the city’s west side with a portion of Thomas Street blocked off to traffic. The blaze was reported at about 8 a.m. at 1040 S. 12th Ave, near Rosecrans Street. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review they saw flames along one entire side of the home, with smoke pouring from the structure.
WSAW
Fire causes extensive damage to Wausau duplex
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a Wausau duplex Friday morning. The Wausau Fire Department responded to a home on the corner of S 12th Ave and Thomas St just after 8 a.m. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building.
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to One Vehicle Accident
The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a one vehicle accident yesterday afternoon. The Department received the call just before 6pm Monday afternoon. Due to the slippery conditions, a driver slid into the ditch, with the vehicle flipping on its side, just east of the City of Neillsville on Highway 10 near Tif Avenue.
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Police Department Reminds Resident of Winter Parking Restrictions
The Neillsville Police Department reminds residents that winter parking restrictions are in effect for the City of Neillsville. The restrictions are part of a city ordinance. It reads, “It shall be unlawful for any person or persons to leave unattended any automobile, truck, or other vehicles on the streets of the City of Neillsville between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. between the following dates: November 15 and April 15 of each year;”
stevenspoint.news
One dead in Portage County crash
PORTAGE COUNTY – One man has died in a Portage County crash. On Nov. 18, shortly after 7 a.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash on USH 10 west of County Highway B in the village of Amherst Junction. “Upon arrival of...
onfocus.news
Medford Woman Dies in Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck tree, coming to rest on its side.
WEAU-TV 13
Crews respond to fire at Sparta Family Restaurant
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District responded to a fire at Sparta Family Restaurant Monday. According to a media release from Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District, at 12:52 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2022, the Sparta Area Fire District responded to the Sparta Family Restaurant located 741 Avon Road for a report of a fire. Upon the Fire Departments arrival heavy smoke was coming from the roof of the building. The restaurant was evacuated. A fire started in the kitchen and spread through the exhaust ventilation system up through the ceiling and roof areas. The fire was extinguished, and the building was ventilated.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead after crash in Clark County
TOWNSHIP OF MAYVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash in Clark County. According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash around 3:13 p.m. on Nov. 14 on US Highway 13 near Water Road in the Township of Mayville. Investigation shows an SUV was northbound on US Highway 13 when the driver lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered a ditch, went over a driveway, and hit a tree before coming to rest on its side.
cwbradio.com
One Killed in Crash on Highway 13 in the Township of Mayville
One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
Medford woman dead, 3 injured in single-vehicle crash
A Medford woman is dead and three people are seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Clark County, officials said. The crash, on Hwy. 13 in the town of Mayville, was reported at about 3:15 p.m. Monday near Water Road. Police say the driver of a northbound SUV lost...
Wausau Police Department issues overnight parking reminder as winter approaches
The Wausau Police Department issued a reminder of overnight parking this winter on their Facebook page:. As the snow begins to fly, it’s good to remind ourselves on what the rules are for overnight parking in the City of Wausau, as well as Snow Emergency Rules. – Year-Round Parking...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Responds to Man with a Knife
The Marshfield Police Department responded to reports of a man with a knife. An anonymous caller had called to report a man walking around the building with a knife in his hand and knocking on people's doors. Additionally, a caller reported a man acting bizarre and holding a knife in a parking lot in the 1500 block of W. McMillian Street.
Fire shuts down portion of Hwy. 21
A portion of Hwy. 21 in Adams County is closed to traffic Wednesday due to a fire, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. All lanes are blocked in both directions. The fire was reported at about 7:40 a.m. No official information about the blaze has been released. But officials...
spmetrowire.com
DEVELOPING: PCSO investigating suspicious death
Portage Co. deputies are investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Saturday. According to Sheriff Mike Lukas, dispatchers were called at 5:23 p.m. on Nov. 12 by someone reporting a body lying on 110th St. North, just south of Washington Ave. Deputies arrived and determined the person was deceased, Lukas...
onfocus.news
Highway Department Expresses Support for Roundabout at Wood County Intersection
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – Wood County Highway Department has expressed their support to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WISDOT) to review the intersection of WIS 80/73 and CTH A and consider a roundabout at that location (by Pittsville). According to the letter, residents have contacted the Highway Department...
onfocus.news
Two Adults Found Dead with Apparent Gunshot Wounds
OnFocus (Marshfield) According to a press release from the Marshfield Police Department. On November 15th at about 10:42am Marshfield officers along with Wood County Deputies responded to a residence located in the City of Marshfield. Upon arrival the officers found the front door of the residence damaged consistent with a break-in. A protective sweep of the residence was completed, during which an adult female and adult male was found deceased of apparent gunshot wounds.
WEAU-TV 13
2 people dead after Marshfield murder-suicide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department has released more information regarding an incident at a Marshfield home Tuesday morning. According to a press release, police responded to a home on Sycamore Ave for a welfare check of 41-year-old Melissa Wright. Police say a co-worker called police concerned after Wright did not show up for work.
hubcitytimes.com
Two dead in Marshfield from gunshot wounds
MARSHFIELD – Two people are dead in Marshfield – the apparent victims of gunshot wounds. According to a Marshfield Police Department news release, Marshfield officers – along with Wood County Sheriff’s Deputies – responded shortly before 11 a.m. on Nov. 15 to a residence in the city of Marshfield.
UPMATTERS
Two cabins in northern Wisconsin vandalized, Sheriff asking for public’s help
MERRILL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in relation to two separate incidents of cabins getting vandalized, one of which had multiple items stolen. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about two separate cabin incidents that happened in Merrill. The...
Update: Fatal Marshfield shooting was murder-suicide, police say
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Chat online at 988lifeline.org. UPDATED: Police say a shooting at a Marshfield home that left two people dead was a murder-suicide. According to...
Comments / 0