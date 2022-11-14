ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Fans Are Attacking Chris Evans for the Stupidest Reason

In the same week he became People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive,” Chris Evans quietly revealed his newest girlfriend to the world. The former Captain America went public with Warrior Nun star Alba Baptista, a Portuguese actress who is 16 years his junior. The pair were seen holding hands in public at the same time as “sources” told People of their romance. News of a major heartthrob finding love is always going to stir up emotions among fandom, but there was something rather odd about the fervor with which some Evans fans reacted to the news.Some people seemed furious not necessarily...
Parade

Kris Jenner Reveals First Christmas Card With Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner is kicking off the holiday season with a snapshot of her first-ever Christmas card with her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble. The 67-year-old reality TV star—who is known to go big for the holidays—has often orchestrated larger-than-life holiday photo shoots with her famous family in Christmases past, but this year, she has a special card just from her and Gamble, 42.

Comments / 0

Community Policy