Read full article on original website
Related
America’s Least Reliable Car Brand
In the latest Consumer Reports reliability study, this renowned luxury brand scored the worst out of the 24 brands covered.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Softail Puts American Tuners In Check
Germans have unmatched prowess when it comes to automotive engineering, and Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes are all proof of it. Now, these may be the popular examples, but there’s a lot more to unravel about Germans, especially in customizing Harley-Davidsons. Yes, you heard that right, Deutsche folks love customizing hogs, and Thunderbike has some stunning examples in its portfolio to back this up. And it's latest creation - a custom Harley-Davidson Softail - is a chic masterpiece in every way.
msn.com
Ford Share Price Jumps 25%
Ford’s share price has risen 25% in the last month, as all of its recent sins have been forgiven. The rise compares to 15% for the Dow over the same period. The increase comes as Ford fights several headwinds. It has unexpectedly upped the prices of its two most popular electric vehicles. These are the F-150 Lighting and the Mustang Mach-E. Ford's management missed its expense estimates for the last quarter by about $1 billion. Supply chain problems have hurt vehicle deliveries, but it shares that problem with most other manufacturers. A coming recession may dent car and light truck demand. Rising interest rates could also hurt sales, at least for those who want to finance their car purchase.
Road & Track
2023 Toyota Prius Is All New With Slick Looks, Optional Solar Roof Panels
The 2023 Toyota Prius was unveiled Wednesday in Europe, giving prospective U.S. buyers a first look at the company's iconic hybrid before its reveal at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this week. The Prius has gone plug-in permanently for 2023, with 220 hp in Europe and optional solar roof panels.
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
Street-Legal Bentley Continental GT Drag Car For Sale Has 10.2-Liter Engine With 3,000 HP
A Bentley Continental GT doesn't appear to be the ideal candidate for a drag car, but that didn't stop one UK-based racer from deciding to break the norm. The custom creation cost around $300,000 to build and is for sale for roughly half that via racecarsdirect.com. This unique British brute is particularly special because the 3,000-horsepower build is fully street-legal, even though it's capable of crossing the quarter-mile in a scant seven seconds at over 200 mph.
A startup claims to improve ICE engines' torque by 30 percent with a small design change
A small design change in the engine could improve the performance and efficiency of internal combustion engines, a recently funded company, Transcend Energy Group, has claimed. The group showcased its design change at the recently concluded SEMA show in Las Vegas. When the world is looking at electric vehicles to...
speedonthewater.com
Mercury Marine Launching V-10 Verado Outboards
During a press event yesterday at its Lake X product development and testing facility, Mercury Marine introduced the first-ever V-10 outboard engines in the form of 350- and 400-hp Verado models. According to a press release from the Fond du Lac, Wis., company, the SmartCraft-compatible, 5.7-liter engines are the quietest in their class.
torquenews.com
McLaren Latest Automaker To Abandon High Tax State For Texas
The migration of automakers and other businesses from high-tax states to Texas continues. This time it’s New York that loses a company. McLaren, The Americas has a brand-new North American headquarters in Coppell, Texas. The company’s President, Nicolas Brown, and the Mayor of Coppell, Wes Mays, were joined by more than 50 enthusiastic McLaren supercar owners on Saturday to officially inaugurate the company’s grand opening.
This Ram Is the Cheapest New 2022 4×4 Half-Ton Truck in America
Here it is, the cheapest half-ton pickup with four-wheel drive you can buy in 2022. The post This Ram Is the Cheapest New 2022 4×4 Half-Ton Truck in America appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Diesel Truck Rolls Coal Into Corvette
This is why you should just do the zipper merge instead of being a jerk…. We’ve all been there, sitting in heavy rush hour traffic merging from one freeway to another when one of the lanes is eliminated. Some people do the right thing and let one car from the other lane merge in front of them, doing what’s called the “zipper merge” like teeth from a zipper coming together. This, along with whether or not you put your shopping cart into the corral in the story parking lot, determines just what kind of person you are. A Corvette driver recently showed he wasn’t that kind of a courteous person and paid dearly for it.
Rare 1970 Chevy Chevelle Found Rotting Away In Yard
Stores like this seem to be as old as time. A young buck strollers into a dealership by himself a beautiful muscle car from the 1970s, drives it until the wheels fall off, and eventually the car ends up rotting in some field. In the case of this particular gentleman, that story hits particularly hard. Originally purchasing the car brand new from the factory, the automobile spent its life driving at high speeds showing off its pretty colors. Eventually it landed where many have seen it today, the owner’s yard.
The 2023 Honda Pilot’s Tough New Exterior Has America Written All Over It
There's a lot more American influence in the 2023 Honda Pilot's tough new exterior than you might expect. The post The 2023 Honda Pilot’s Tough New Exterior Has America Written All Over It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A Rare, Pioneering 1938 Car-Tractor Mashup Is For Sale
The Minneapolis-Moline UDLX was one of the world's first attempts at combining a tractor and a car. It wasn't very successful but it is cool.
Freethink
A $75k fantasy house you can build yourself in weeks
There’s no shortage of problems associated with conventional home construction: cost overruns, long build times, and all the carbon generated during construction. Add to that a national housing shortage and an uptick in violent wildfires (on the West Coast, anyway), and it’s no wonder why more people are welcoming fresh visions of what homes can be.
boatingmag.com
Sea-Doo Introduces Limited Edition RXP-X APEX 300
Model offers one-of-a-kind look, hydraulic steering damper and must be ordered by November 30th. Sea-Doo teased a hotrod version of their RXP-X 300 speedster earlier this year, putting F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo in the saddle for a high-speed romp around Miami. As summer waned, we got our own turn at the controls.
Top Speed
The Keeway C1002V Cruiser Is A Serious Threat To Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson has long been the manufacturer to beat in the cruiser segment, and it has fended off several rivals. For 2023 though, there’s a new player in town - Keeway - which has introduced the MBP C1002V cruiser at the EICMA. Now, the name might be odd, but the Italian motorcycle has all the makings of a capable cruiser and could very well draw away sales from the popular American giant.
Autoblog
Least reliable cars and trucks of 2022
Every year, Consumer Reports ranks new cars based on their predicted reliability. We often see Toyota, Lexus, and a few other automakers near the top. But on the other side of the coin, the list of least reliable vehicles sometimes contains surprises. The organization surveys its members to determine the...
Brondell Can Upgrade Your Bathroom With the Thinnest Luxury Bidet Seat on the Market
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. At SPY, we’ve covered many products in the wellness space that enhance your quality of life without wreaking havoc on the environment. Brondell is one of the leading pioneers in taking a conscious approach to sustainable health and personal care. From the air you breathe and the water you drink down to how you cleanse, their product lineup covers all the essentials utilized in your daily life. And now, they’re turning the dial forward for bathroom hygiene by introducing The Swash Thinline,...
Top Speed
Fantic Caballero 700: An Italian Scrambler That Could Take America By Storm
Fantic, though a relatively unheard Italian company, has tasted plenty of success in the small displacement scrambler segment with its 125cc and 500cc motorcycles. But the ultimate goal is always excelling at big bikes, and the company is finally stretching its arms in that direction with the unveil of the 2023 Caballero 700. This is the company’s first multi-cylinder motorcycle, and it looks perfect for the American audience, especially those who like the 700cc Yamahas.
Comments / 0