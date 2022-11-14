ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, IL

herscherpilot.com

Fun Holiday Experiences to Put on Your List

(StatePoint) It's the time of year when you want to get out and celebrate the season. You want to find the perfect spot for that winter photo, where you can feel the charm of the holidays. Luckily, Illinois has perfect spots to make this wish come true. The following places...
GENEVA, IL
Q985

Avoid Red Cup Chaos At These Amazingly Delicious Local Illinois Coffee Joints

An on-the-go coffee company has been in the news a lot recently when stories of unionizing became making headlines and, dare I say, becoming coffee shop talk. There have been claims that the coffee giant closed locations where baristas were vocal about interest in forming a union, some saying employees were fired because of it. On one of the biggest business days for the company, workers at 100 locations went on strike causing some big headaches.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

This WI Home Alone Case Stars Horrible Parents Of Year Nominees

In this Wisconsin home-alone scenario, there isn't a happy ending because the dumb parents go to jail. I'm not embarrassed to admit that I enjoyed the movie, "Home Alone." It was fun and cute. Of course, it was completely unrealistic. I was a latchkey kid growing up because both my parents worked. It was for only a couple of hours after school and I was usually hanging out with my friends in the neighborhood anyway. It was no big deal and pretty common back in those days. Nothing like the fictional movie.
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

Rockford Church Will Host Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner

While most of us think of Thanksgiving as a time to come together with friends and family and reconnect, the truth is that thousands of people, many here in Rockford, won't have a feast to sit down to on Thursday. That's why hundreds of local residents will be thankful for...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

5 Dazzling Holiday Light Shows in Illinois You Shouldn't Miss

When is time to pack into the car to go on a Christmas light display tour in northern Illinois with some hot chocolate, these are some great stops to make. There is no shortage of great places to take in all the illuminated colors of the holiday season. Once you've made it through all your favorite neighborhoods to see all the beautifully lit homes, it's on to something even bigger.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGNtv.com

The List: Tombstones that Pat found funny

CHICAGO – It’s not a place known for humor, but on occasion, people like to leave this world with a laugh. That was the focus of Pat Tomasulo’s submission for “The List” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News. He went around and found tombstones of people who tried to have a little fun with those who would visit the cemetery.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Dive Into Pool of Sprinkles at Popular Illinois Museum of Ice Cream

When I was in grade school and it was field trip day, it was always exciting that it would be a day away from school, but I still knew I was going to a boring "museum." Nothing could be boring about this museum in Chicago that's recently been way more popular on TikTok than traditional visits like the Field Museum and Adler Planetarium.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Sonny Acres Farm presents Winter Wonderland

Santa’s Workshop has moved from the North Pole to West Chicago!. Sonny Acres Farm is open for their annual Winter Wonderland beginning November 21 through December 18. Fun for all ages, holiday happenings include a light show experience, photos with Santa, fresh cut Christmas trees, handmade wreaths, hot cocoa creations & more.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Three New Businesses In Naperville Have Me Excited!

I have to tell you about a few new businesses in Naperville that have me really, really pumped!. The first is a really cool diner concept that is owned by a Vietnam veteran. It’s called Rosie’s Home Cooking, named after Rosie the Riveter. It’s owned by US Marine Lynn Lowder (love that name!) as a way to honor not only servicepeople, but everyone who is going through a tough spot in their lives. Here’s what Lynn had to tell NCTV 17 during a profile piece they did, which you can watch below.
NAPERVILLE, IL
97ZOK

New Store In Orland Park, Illinois Is Like A Shopping Time Capsule

A new store in Orland Park is triggering a sense of nostalgia for some residents. It's not the current store but the faded memories of a defunct big box store many Illinois residents might remember. A new Meijer store in Orland Park may look different on the inside but some of the exteriors is like looking into a time machine.
ORLAND PARK, IL
Q985

