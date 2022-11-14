Read full article on original website
Related
Despite Climate Change Activists' Demands, 1.5°C Is Already Dead
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — "We'll either leave Egypt having kept 1.5C alive, or this will be the Cop where we lose 1.5C," warned Alok Sharma earlier this week at COP27. Sharma is the former U.K. cabinet minister who chaired last year's United Nations COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow. The communiqué issued at the Bali G-20 summit earlier this week confirmed the commitment of the world's largest economies to "pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C." Actually, 1.5 degrees C is already dead.
At the U.N.'s Climate Change Conference, Nuclear Power Is Finally Getting Some Respect
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — "People do need to understand the importance of atoms as part of the clean energy future," declared U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm at COP27. "Nuclear is finding its way back to acceptance and real enthusiasm." Granholm was speaking at the opening of a panel...
Permitting Hell vs. Climate Hell at COP27
Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt—"Demand for fossil fuels will decline in this decade," asserted Daniel Wetzel, the head of the International Energy Agency's Tracking Sustainable Transitions unit. He called this a "truly pivotal moment" in the way the world will produce energy in the future. He made this bold claim during a session today on scaling up global renewable energy production, based on an analysis of projected global energy production trends in a report by the IEA, World Energy Outlook 2022. Crucially the IEA's analysis relies on scenarios in which governments are expected to deliver on their promises with respect to the future deployment of renewable energy technologies.
Election Aftershocks for Cyberlaw
We open this episode of the Cyberlaw Podcast by considering the (still evolving) results of the 2022 federal election. Adam Klein and I trade thoughts on what Congress will do. Adam sees two years in which the Senate does a lot of nominations, the House does a lot of investigations, and neither does much legislation. Which could leave renewal of a critically important intelligence authority, Section 702 of FISA, out in the cold. As supporters of renewal, Adam and I conclude that the best hope for the provision is to package it with trust-building measures to guard against partisan misuse of national security authorities.
"The Sordid Business of Dividing Us Up"
The Cato Institute's fall "Cato's Letter" newsletter publishes a speech I gave at Cato on America's racial classification system. It begins:. Racial classifications by law have been as American as apple pie, since at least the 19th century. Modern Americans tend to shake their heads with revulsion when they think about or read about the lengths that government authorities went to back in the day to determine who was black for purposes of Jim Crow laws, or who was Asian for purposes of racist immigration and naturalization laws. But the irony is that while we don't really think about it very often, racial classification dictated by government rules is more common today than probably ever before in American history. So many common activities—when you register your kid for school, when you apply for a job, when you apply for a mortgage and many other everyday occurrences—involve checking a box saying first whether you're Hispanic or not and then which racial group you consider yourself to be a member of.
Beauty Pageants, National Security, and Pseudonymity
Jane Doe works for the Defense Intelligence Agency; when she was an intern at the DIA, she competed in the Miss United Nations pageant, but as Miss China; according to the Complaint in Doe v. Austin,. Uncertainty about her employment … led her to be a late entrant. By the...
What We Owe the Future Is Liberalism
What We Owe the Future, by William MacAskill, Basic Books, 352 pages, $32. "When we look to the future, there is a vast territory that civilization might expand into: space," the Oxford philosopher William MacAskill observes in What We Owe the Future. "There are tens of billions of other stars across our galaxy, and billions of galaxies are accessible to us."
Republicans Need an Actual Plan To Grow the Economy
After disappointing midterm election results for Republicans, many understandably pin blame on corrosive figures like former President Donald Trump. His losing record is impressive considering his cultlike persona appeal with MAGA voters. If Republicans finally learn to shed Trump and his ilk it will be a good thing. However, there's another looming issue for Republicans: their policy agenda (if this mishmash deserves such a name).
Americans for 40 Years
Today marks the 40th anniversary of our becoming U.S. citizens, seven years after we arrived here from what was then the U.S.S.R. It's been an excellent 40 years for us, and many thanks to our fellow citizens for that!
Brickbat: A Mockery of Justice
A Nigerian court has sentenced Mubarak Isa Muhammed and Muhammed Bula to 20 lashes each, fined them $25 each, and ordered them to clean the court building for 30 days after they pleaded guilty to mocking a government official. The duo made a TikTok video making fun of Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of the state of Kano, for alleged corruption and sleeping on the job.
Trump Says Taking Presidential Records to Mar-a-Lago Automatically Made Them His Property
Following the Watergate scandal, Congress enacted two laws aimed at preserving presidential records. The Presidential Recordings and Materials Preservation Act of 1974 applied specifically to Richard Nixon, blocking the destruction of his White House tapes. Four years later came the Presidential Records Act (PRA), which applied to future administrations. Under that law, "the United States shall reserve and retain complete ownership, possession, and control of Presidential records," which belong with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).
'Arbitrary and Capricious': Judge Blocks U.S. From Expelling Migrants Under COVID-Era Title 42 Order
Yesterday, Judge Emmet Sullivan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia vacated a pandemic-era public health order that has allowed border officials under both the Trump and Biden administrations to expedite the expulsion of migrants seeking asylum in the United States. Sullivan ruled that the order wasn't properly enacted and noted that the government's decision to ignore the potential harms of the policy "was arbitrary and capricious."
Amusing Passage from Gateway Pundit's Motion for TRO to Get Press Credentials
Understandably, the nation is fixated on this election. This is a matter of great national importance, and its importance stretches far beyond Arizona's borders. It is no surprise that there is great skepticism on one side of the political divide and there is unqualified trust on the other. Society has degraded to the point that many Americans are skeptical of the good faith, the competence, and the bias of governmental institutions. However, this skepticism almost always comes down as a "Red" versus "Blue" issue. If a Republican makes a claim, one can expect "Team Blue" to scream at the top of their lungs that she must be corrupt, or worse. If a Democrat does the same, the "Red Team" is not going to take her statement at face value. We then depend on the press, such as it is, to inform us all so that we can at least hope to know what in tarnation is going on.
Brickbat: Irish Eyes
The Irish government has vowed to pass by the end of the year the Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offenses Bill, which would make speech and other communication that could incite hatred on the basis of color, disability, national or ethnic origin, race, religion, gender, sex characteristics, or sexual orientation illegal even if that speech does not actually incite violence or hatred. The law would also make it illegal to possess material that could incite hatred.
Is Anybody But Trump Excited About the 2024 Election Beginning?
Didn't we just have an election? Yes, yes we did. In fact, the outcome of some 2022 midterm contests is still unknown. Nonetheless, former President Donald Trump has announced his next presidential run, thus kicking off the 2024 election season already. <bangs head against wall repeatedly>. Why did Trump choose...
Today in Supreme Court History: November 17, 1880
11/17/1880: The United States and China sign treaty that protects Chinese laborers residing in the United States. This treaty was implicated in Yick Wo v. Hopkins (1886).
Reports of Missiles Killing 2 in Poland Raise Prospect of Dangerous Escalation
American military officials are "looking into" reports that two Russian missiles may have hit Poland on Tuesday, killing two people near the country's eastern border with Ukraine. Poland's status as a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) means the reported incident, which seems to have occurred as part...
12 Republicans Support Same-Sex Marriage in Key Senate Vote
A bill that would provide federal protection to same-sex marriages cleared a crucial hurdle in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday. Twelve Republican senators voted to advance the bill—enough to remove the possibility of a filibuster. The 62–37 vote sets up the Respect for Marriage Act to easily pass the...
Reason.com
Washington, DC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 0