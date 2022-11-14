ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WVNews

What to know if you've applied for student loan forgiveness

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plan to provide up to $20,000 in federal student loan forgiveness has been blocked by two federal courts, leaving millions of borrowers wondering what happens next. The Justice Department on Friday asked the Supreme Court to reverse one of the lower court decisions, warning that many Americans will face financial hardship if the plan remains blocked.
WVNews

Pelosi, dominant figure for the ages, leaves lasting imprint

WASHINGTON (AP) — There are two searing scenes of Nancy Pelosi confronting the violent extremism that spilled into the open late in her storied political career. In one, she's uncharacteristically shaken in a TV interview as she recounts the brutal attack on her husband. In the other, the House...
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Man who blamed Trump’s ‘orders’ for Jan. 6 riot sentenced

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Friday sentenced an Ohio man who claimed he was only “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol to 3 years in prison. Dustin Byron Thompson was convicted in April by a jury that took less...
OHIO STATE
WVNews

U.S. Sen. Capito, of West Virginia, raises 'concerns' about new FCC draft broadband map

WASHINGTON (WV News) — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has "concerns" about the Federal Communication Commission's newly released draft broadband coverage maps. Capito, who has advocated for the agency to update its maps through her Capito Connect program and contributed to the development Broadband DATA Act of 2020, took to Twitter Friday to encourage constituents to check the accuracy of the new maps.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Appeals court strikes down federal horseracing rules act

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Congress unconstitutionally gave too much power to a nonprofit authority it created in 2020 to develop and enforce horseracing rules, a federal appeals court in New Orleans ruled Friday. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, or HISA,...
WVNews

Politics, climate conspire as Tigris and Euphrates dwindle

DAWWAYAH, Iraq and ILISU DAM, Turkey (AP) — Next year, the water will come. The pipes have been laid to Ata Yigit’s sprawling farm in Turkey’s southeast connecting it to a dam on the Euphrates River. A dream, soon to become a reality, he says. He’s already...
WVNews

Russian strikes force Ukraine to face hours-long power cuts

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's electricity grid chief warned of hours-long power outages Friday as Russia zeroed in on Ukraine's energy infrastructure with heavy artillery and missile attacks that have interrupted supplies to as much as 40% of the country's people at the onset of winter. Grid operator Ukrenergo...

