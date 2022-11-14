ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

‘Polluted’ white dwarfs could unveil the secrets of how planetary systems are formed

By Sade Agard
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ulRbY_0jAIucMs00
Study suggests that planets grow at the same time as their parent star

Some of the oldest stars in the universe, the building blocks for planets like Jupiter and Saturn start to form when a young star is growing, suggests a new study published on Nov. 14 in the journal Nature Astronomy.

The recent findings indicate that stars and planets ‘grow up' together, challenging a leading belief that planets only form once a star has reached its final size.

Significantly, it alters our understanding of how planetary systems, including our own Solar System, came to be and may help to resolve a significant astronomical enigma.

"Some white dwarfs are amazing laboratories, because their thin atmospheres are almost like celestial graveyards"

"We have a pretty good idea of how planets form, but one outstanding question we've had is when they form: does planet formation start early, when the parent star is still growing, or millions of years later?" said the study's lead author Dr. Amy Bonsor from Cambridge's Institute of Astronomy in a press release.

To understand the fundamental elements of planet formation, Bonsor and her coworkers examined the atmospheres of white dwarf stars, the ancient, dim remains of stars like our Sun.

"Some white dwarfs are amazing laboratories, because their thin atmospheres are almost like celestial graveyards," said Bonsor.

Usually, telescopes are unable to observe the interiors of planets. However, a particular group of white dwarfs, referred to as "polluted" systems, have heavy elements like calcium, magnesium, and iron in their ordinarily pure atmospheres.

Two hundred polluted white dwarfs from nearby galaxies had their atmospheres' spectroscopic measurements examined

Apparently these substances must have originated from tiny objects like asteroids left over during planet formation. They collided with the white dwarfs before igniting in their atmospheres.

Therefore, the interiors of those fragmented asteroids can be explored through spectroscopic investigations of polluted white dwarfs, providing astronomers with a clear understanding of the conditions under which they evolved.

Most Popular

In the new study, two hundred polluted white dwarfs from nearby galaxies had their atmospheres' spectroscopic measurements examined. According to their analysis, the composition white dwarf atmospheres can only be explained if many of the original asteroids had once melted.

This would have caused heavy iron to sink to the core and lighter components to float on the surface. Known as differentiation, this is the same process that gave rise to the Earth's iron-rich core.

The study demonstrated that "the process of planet formation must kick off very quickly" supporting a growing theory in the field

"The cause of the melting can only be attributed to very short-lived radioactive elements, which existed in the earliest stages of the planetary system but decay away in just a million years," said Bonsor.

"In other words, if these asteroids were melted by something which only exists for a very brief time at the dawn of the planetary system, then the process of planet formation must kick off very quickly," she explained.

According to the study, the early-formation model is likely accurate, which means Jupiter and Saturn had plenty of time to expand to their present sizes.

"Our study complements a growing consensus in the field that planet formation got going early, with the first bodies forming concurrently with the star," said Bonsor.

Future white dwarf discoveries will aid more understanding of how planets are formed

"This is just the beginning – every time we find a new white dwarf, we can gather more evidence and learn more about how planets form," stated Bonsor.

"We can trace elements like nickel and chromium and say how big an asteroid must have been when it formed its iron core. It's amazing that we're able to probe processes like this in exoplanetary systems."

Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research in Gottingen, the University of Oxford, Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität in Munich, the University of Groningen, and other institutions participated in the study.

For You

We had the chance to speak to Dr. Stiavelli, the head of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope project

| 10/12/2022

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

We might be alone in the universe and a new NASA theory explains why

Alien civilizations may have slowly wiped themselves out due to climate catastrophes on their home planets. In a new paper published in the pre-print server ArXiv, a group of NASA scientists analyzed the 'Great Filter' theory, which posits that ancient alien civilizations may have wiped themselves out before they had any chance of making contact with humanity.
Andrei Tapalaga

NASA Confirms Mission To Explore Asteroid That Could Make Everyone on Earth a Billionaire

NASA has confirmed it’s launching a mission next year to explore an asteroid worth a whopping $10,000 quadrillionImage by Alexander Antropov from Pixabay. NASA has stated that it would deploy a mission to investigate an asteroid worth a staggering $10,000 quadrillion in 2019. This amount is sufficient to hypothetically make every person on Earth a millionaire. The Psyche mission's survey is focused on the 140-mile-wide asteroid that orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. The metal-rich Psyche asteroid "appears to resemble the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet," according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
iheart.com

Enormous Asteroid Headed Toward Earth

A gigantic, "potentially hazardous" asteroid is expected to within a stone's throw of Earth next week -- at least in space terms. The 2,400-foot asteroid -- known as 2022 RM4 -- will come as close as 1.5 million miles from the planet when it zips by at 52,500 miles per hour on November 1st, NASA reports. Astronomers consider any space object that comes within 120 million miles of the planet a "near-Earth object." And any large space rock that comes within 4.6 million miles of Earth is deemed a "potentially hazardous asteroid."
People

Asteroid Discovered Hiding in Sun's Glare Could Be a 'Planet Killer' for Earth — But Not Anytime Soon

"If this one hits the Earth, it would cause planetwide destruction. It would be very bad for life as we know it," Dr. Scott Sheppard, an astronomer at the Carnegie Institution for Science, said A large asteroid — estimated to be nearly a mile long and dubbed a "planet killer" — has been discovered by scientists. The space rock, which could potentially pose a danger to planet Earth — though not anytime soon — had been hidden behind the glare of the sun, according to a press...
WASHINGTON STATE
sciencealert.com

Destroyed Observatory Issues Final Asteroid Warning After Fatal Collapse

After collapsing into pieces in December 2020, the mighty Arecibo Observatory has a final parting gift for humanity – and it's a doozy. Using data collected by Arecibo between December 2017 and December 2019, scientists have released the largest radar-based report on near-Earth asteroids ever published. The report, published...
AFP

Meteorite that smashed into Mars shook planet, NASA says

Scientists who study Mars on Thursday revealed the remarkable Christmas gift they received from the planet last year. - 'Useful' ice presence - The valuable information gathered in studying the crash will contribute to deeper knowledge of Mars' interior and the history of how the planet was created, scientists said.
The Independent

Nuclear fusion discovery uncovers strange behaviour of limitless energy source OLD

Despite promises of imminent breakthroughs in nuclear fusion power going back decades, the ultimate clean energy source remains out of scientists’ reach. A new study published Monday in the journal Nature Physics may help explain why fusion is such a tough puzzle to solve: despite more advanced computer modeling than ever, researchers recently found that particles in fusion reactions at the US National Ignition Facility (NIF) behave very differently than models said they should. Energy seems to be seeping out of the reaction in a fashion scientists currently cannot explain, hinting that a more fundamental understanding of high energy nuclear...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

Astronomers found a massive ‘extragalactic structure’ hiding in outer space

Scientists have discovered something mysterious in space. According to a new study shared on a preprint website, scientists have discovered an extragalactic structure inside an area of space known as the “zone of avoidance.” The structure isn’t a space station or anything of the sort, instead, it’s believed to be a galactic cluster, similar to others we have discovered beyond our solar system.
BGR.com

Dazzling dwarf galaxy photo shows how incredible the Webb telescope truly is

Space is infinitely bigger than you could possibly imagine. And, while the way that the universe expands is still a mystery to scientists, we continue to observe what we can of the universe to learn more about it. Now, scientists are hopeful that observations of a nearby dwarf galaxy could provide more insight into how galaxies form and evolve over time.
The Independent

Astronomers spot ‘planet killer’ monster asteroid – largest seen in last eight years

Astronomers have spotted an asteroid in the glare of the Sun that is the largest object to be discovered in the last eight years and is “potentially hazardous” to Earth.The study, published recently in The Astronomical Journal, found three new near-Earth asteroids (NEAs) hiding in the inner Solar System in the region interior to the orbits of Earth and Venus.Of these three space rocks, one is a 1.5km-wide asteroid called 2022 AP7 which has an orbit that could place it in the Earth’s path someday, say researchers, including those from the US National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab.The other two asteroids,...
sciencealert.com

Strange Mystery of 'Missing' Planets Across Space May Be Solved

Today, the number of confirmed exoplanets stands at 5,197 in 3,888 planetary systems, with another 8,992 candidates awaiting confirmation. The majority have been particularly massive planets, ranging from Jupiter and Neptune-sized gas giants, which have radii about 2.5 times that of Earth. Another statistically significant population has been rocky planets...
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
126K+
Followers
12K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy