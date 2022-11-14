Read full article on original website
Fighting RSV in babies starts with a mother’s antibodies
An intensive care nurse holds the foot of an infant suffering from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in Olga Hospital in Stuttgart, Germany. A Pfizer vaccine may soon be on the way. Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty ImagesInfants have underdeveloped immune systems. Maternal antibodies, boosted through vaccines, could be their best hope.
Long COVID patients at risk, whether hospitalized or not
Researchers in Spain have discovered that patients who have so-called long COVID two years after their initial infection are more likely to have symptoms if they were not hospitalized after contracting the disease than those who were hospitalized. In research published Tuesday in Infectious Diseases, the Spanish researchers reported in...
Pictor, Rako Science, Tasso providing COVID-19 antibody testing in New Zealand
Immunodiagnostics company Pictor on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with Rako Science and Tasso to give New Zealanders access to Pictor’s COVID-19 antibody test. Pictor said its antibody test will be accessible through Tasso’s Tasso+ in-clinic and remote blood collection device, while Rako Science will make the test accessible to New Zealanders and healthcare organizations labeled as Test2Detect.
High-throughput lab near UPS facility to provide rapid PCR test results
Diagnostic testing company HealthTrackRx on Friday announced the opening of a high-throughput laboratory in Clarksville, IN, that will collaborate with UPS to provide patients with polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results the morning after it collects samples for testing. HealthTrackRx said that it has invested nearly $3.5 million in the...
Universal Diagnostics study assesses methylation biomarkers' role in early colorectal cancer
Bioinformatics and multiomics company Universal Diagnostics on Thursday announced the results of a study assessing methylation biomarkers in early colorectal cancer (CRC) development. The company will present the findings at the AACR Special Conference on Precisions, Prevention, Early Detection, and Interception of Cancer being held in Austin, TX, November 17-19.
Virusight, Technogenetics developing 20-second COVID-19 diagnostic test
Israel-based Virusight Diagnostic and Technogenetics on Tuesday announced they have signed a memorandum of understanding to expand a collaboration that aims to commercialize a 20-second COVID-19 diagnostic test and develop additional diagnostic applications using the same spectrophotometer- and artificial intelligence (AI)-based technology. Earlier this year, the firms launched a COVID-19...
Blu Biotech collaborates with University of Michigan on breath biomarkers for sepsis and ARDS detection
Diagnostics company Blu Biotech announced on Tuesday its collaboration with the University of Michigan and its Max Harry Weil Institute for Critical Care Research and Innovation to develop breath biomarkers for the detection of sepsis and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Once the biomarkers have been developed, Blu Biotech will...
