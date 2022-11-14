Read full article on original website
Eastern Kentucky deputy shot during deadly ambush has leg amputated
Fatal Vehicle Collision on Interstate 64 in Rowan Co
One person was killed Wednesday Morning following a single-vehicle crash on I-64 near Morehead. According to the Morehead Police Dept. Dispatch received a call just before 7:00 Am Wednesday morning reporting a single vehicle accident approximately 1 mile east of Morehead on interstate 64. First responders arrived at the scene and found a single pickup truck off of the roadway, down an embankment, at approximately the 138mm west bound.
Kentucky deputy injured in shootout has leg amputated
Roads blocked as crews fight fire in Greenup County
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Firefighters say two senior citizens and a caregiver escaped a burning home in Russell, Kentucky. The fire happened Friday morning at a house on Fox Drive. Firefighters told WSAZ all three people have been checked out and there were no serious injuries. The assistant...
1 dead, Carter County, Kentucky Judge-Executive injured in Rowan County crash
Active structure fire in Kentucky, residents advised to avoid the area
RUSSELL, KY (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of what dispatchers say is a working structure fire in the community of Russell. They are asking people to avoid the area of Thompson and Barkley Roads and Fox Drive. Pictures from crews on the scene show flames shooting from the top of the home. According […]
USPS truck hit in minor Huntington, West Virginia, crash
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County dispatchers say no one was injured in a crash between a car and a USPS vehicle this evening. Dispatchers say the call came in around 5:51 p.m. regarding the crash at 1st Street and 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Witnesses tell WOWK 13 News the mail truck was sitting at […]
11 students released from hospital following Kentucky bus wreck
Eleven of the 18 students involved in Magoffin County's Monday morning bus crash have been released from the hospital.
Magoffin County School Receives Threat
The Kentucky State Police are investigating an alleged threat made to Magoffin Co High School. School Officials said a student made a “threatening statement” Wednesday evening. on social media and they contacted the Kentucky State Police immediately after being notified of the “threat”. The student will not be allowed back on school property until the KSP investigation is complete. In a release made on the Magoffin Co H.S. Facebook page, Officials said, “Magoffin County Schools is taking the necessary precautions to address the issue with the safety of our students remaining the highest priority.”
One person killed, one injured in Interstate 64 crash in Kentucky
School bus safety questioned following Magoffin Co. crash
Monday's Magoffin County school bus crash has state officials brainstorming how to improve bus safety. School bus safety questioned following Magoffin Co. …. Monday's Magoffin County school bus crash has state officials brainstorming how to improve bus safety. Nov. 15: Population up, traveling, and a comic. Here are five things...
Body found in Clay County identified
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay County on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies said she had been entered as a missing person in Clay County. Byrd had been last...
1 dead, Carter County Judge-Executive injured in single-vehicle collision
Several critical, serious injuries reported with Ky. school bus crash
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple students and a bus driver are hurt after a school bus crash near Salyersville Monday morning. Officials held a press conference early Monday afternoon to give an update on the situation:. The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville. First...
Carter County Schools in Kentucky cut school bus routes following staffing shortages, drivers being sick
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Parents in Carter County say they’re scrambling after the school district cut school bus routes this week due to staffing shortages and bus drivers being sick. These cuts impact students at Prichard Elementary School, East Carter Middle and East Carter High School, Tygart Creek Elementary, West Carter Middle and West […]
How has Kentucky improved school bus safety?
Kentucky tightened school bus safety laws after a deadly crash in Carroll County in 1988.
FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods
Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning...
Perry County Central High School on soft lockdown
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a soft lockdown at Perry County Central High School. Schools officials posted Thursday morning that the school was placed on the soft lockdown. They say all students are safe and secure. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle says a man was...
44-year-old man killed in Mt. Sterling shooting
A man has died after a shooting in Mt. Sterling, Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams confirms to LEX 18.
Sheriff: Lengthy drug investigation leads to several arrests in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Several people were arrested in a drug raid in Mingo County that resulted from a lengthy investigation. Law enforcement at the scene said they hoped to make more arrests overnight. Several agencies, including the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force and the Mingo County Sheriff’s...
