Magoffin County, KY

wklw.com

Fatal Vehicle Collision on Interstate 64 in Rowan Co

One person was killed Wednesday Morning following a single-vehicle crash on I-64 near Morehead. According to the Morehead Police Dept. Dispatch received a call just before 7:00 Am Wednesday morning reporting a single vehicle accident approximately 1 mile east of Morehead on interstate 64. First responders arrived at the scene and found a single pickup truck off of the roadway, down an embankment, at approximately the 138mm west bound.
MOREHEAD, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky deputy injured in shootout has leg amputated

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A Floyd County Deputy injured in the line of duty had surgery to amputate his leg. Deputy Darrin Lawson was injured during the tragic ambush attack that killed three law enforcement officers and a K-9 on June 30. He was one of several people shot during the attack in Allen. His fiancé […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Roads blocked as crews fight fire in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Firefighters say two senior citizens and a caregiver escaped a burning home in Russell, Kentucky. The fire happened Friday morning at a house on Fox Drive. Firefighters told WSAZ all three people have been checked out and there were no serious injuries. The assistant...
RUSSELL, KY
WOWK 13 News

USPS truck hit in minor Huntington, West Virginia, crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County dispatchers say no one was injured in a crash between a car and a USPS vehicle this evening. Dispatchers say the call came in around 5:51 p.m. regarding the crash at 1st Street and 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Witnesses tell WOWK 13 News the mail truck was sitting at […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wklw.com

Magoffin County School Receives Threat

The Kentucky State Police are investigating an alleged threat made to Magoffin Co High School. School Officials said a student made a “threatening statement” Wednesday evening. on social media and they contacted the Kentucky State Police immediately after being notified of the “threat”. The student will not be allowed back on school property until the KSP investigation is complete. In a release made on the Magoffin Co H.S. Facebook page, Officials said, “Magoffin County Schools is taking the necessary precautions to address the issue with the safety of our students remaining the highest priority.”
wchstv.com

One person killed, one injured in Interstate 64 crash in Kentucky

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — One person was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 64 in Kentucky on Wednesday, officials said. A pickup truck was found over an embankment about 7 a.m. just east of Morehead, according to the Rowan County Coroner’s Office.
MOREHEAD, KY
fox56news.com

School bus safety questioned following Magoffin Co. crash

Monday's Magoffin County school bus crash has state officials brainstorming how to improve bus safety. School bus safety questioned following Magoffin Co. …. Monday's Magoffin County school bus crash has state officials brainstorming how to improve bus safety. Nov. 15: Population up, traveling, and a comic. Here are five things...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Body found in Clay County identified

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay County on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies said she had been entered as a missing person in Clay County. Byrd had been last...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

1 dead, Carter County Judge-Executive injured in single-vehicle collision

Morehead police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday to reports of a single-vehicle accident on I-64 east of Morehead. 1 dead, Carter County Judge-Executive injured in …. Morehead police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday to reports of a single-vehicle accident on...
MOREHEAD, KY
WKYT 27

Several critical, serious injuries reported with Ky. school bus crash

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple students and a bus driver are hurt after a school bus crash near Salyersville Monday morning. Officials held a press conference early Monday afternoon to give an update on the situation:. The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville. First...
SALYERSVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Carter County Schools in Kentucky cut school bus routes following staffing shortages, drivers being sick

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Parents in Carter County say they’re scrambling after the school district cut school bus routes this week due to staffing shortages and bus drivers being sick. These cuts impact students at Prichard Elementary School, East Carter Middle and East Carter High School, Tygart Creek Elementary, West Carter Middle and West […]
CARTER COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods

Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Perry County Central High School on soft lockdown

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a soft lockdown at Perry County Central High School. Schools officials posted Thursday morning that the school was placed on the soft lockdown. They say all students are safe and secure. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle says a man was...
PERRY COUNTY, KY

