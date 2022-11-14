The Kentucky State Police are investigating an alleged threat made to Magoffin Co High School. School Officials said a student made a “threatening statement” Wednesday evening. on social media and they contacted the Kentucky State Police immediately after being notified of the “threat”. The student will not be allowed back on school property until the KSP investigation is complete. In a release made on the Magoffin Co H.S. Facebook page, Officials said, “Magoffin County Schools is taking the necessary precautions to address the issue with the safety of our students remaining the highest priority.”

1 DAY AGO