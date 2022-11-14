Read full article on original website
NHL
AEG & CUP NOODLESⓇ Launch Strategic Partnership With The Kings & Reign
Multiyear Agreement Makes the Iconic Japanese Food Brand an Official Partner of both Southern California Hockey Teams. AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company, has announced a new marketing partnership with Cup Noodles, one of the beloved brands by Nissin Foods USA. The multiyear agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, makes Cup Noodles an official partner of the LA Kings (NHL) and the Ontario Reign (AHL). Additionally, the partnership marks the brand's first official entry into the National Hockey League, deepening its ties to enthusiastic hockey fans and Southern California's professional sports community.
NHL
Devils to Wear Reverse Retro Four Times | RELEASE
The Devils have released their Reverse Retro Jersey Series, presented by Pepsi. The New Jersey Devils today announced the four games where they will wear the adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO Authentic jersey, as part of the Reverse Retro Jersey Series Presented by Pepsi®. The Devils will wear the jerseys for the first time on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. ET vs. the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
NHL
Caps Can't Catch up to Cats
Two games into a three-game road trip, the Caps are still empty-handed. Following Tuesday night's 5-2 loss to the Panthers, the Caps are oh-for-Florida, and they've off to St. Louis for the journey's finale on Thursday night. The Caps found themselves chasing the Panthers all night and couldn't quite catch...
NHL
Blue Jackets welcome Grateful Dead fans to Nationwide Arena
Special jerseys, pregame and postgame live music highlighted Thursday night's event. Almost an hour after the Blue Jackets' rollicking 6-4 victory Thursday night against Montreal at Nationwide Arena, the music was still blaring and the party still going. We're not talking about inside the locker room, where the Jackets could...
NHL
U.S. Olympian Megan Bozek to Join Upcoming VGK and HSK Broadcasts
VEGAS (November 16, 2022) - United States Olympic veteran Megan Bozek will join three upcoming Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights broadcasts as an analyst, the teams announced today. Bozek, who won silver medals with the 2022 and 2014 U.S. Olympic women's hockey teams, will work alongside Daren Millard...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Capitals 2
Winning three of their last four games, the Panthers now sit at 9-6-1 in the standings. "Like every game, we came out and had a strong start," said Carter Verhaeghe, who scored a pair of goals in the win. "It was a gritty one. The special teams were huge with the PK. It was a solid win throughout."
NHL
Selanne, Numminen inducted into Jets Hall of Fame in pregame ceremony
Retired Finnish stars honored in Winnipeg, perform ceremonial puck drop. The Winnipeg Jets enshrine Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen in the team's Hall of Fame, and hang their jersey numbers in the rafters. 06:58 •. Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen were enshrined in Winnipeg Jets history Thursday. The Finnish stars...
NHL
Greiss makes 47 saves, Blues top Capitals for fifth straight win
ST. LOUIS -- Thomas Greiss made 47 saves, and the St. Louis Blues won their fifth straight game by holding off the Washington Capitals, 5-4 in a six-round shootout at Enterprise Center on Thursday. Ryan O'Reilly scored to extend his point streak to four games, Vladimir Tarasenko had two assists,...
NHL
RECAP: Seven different Red Wings score in 7-4 win over Sharks
Seider scored to break a 4-4 tie with 6:06 remaining in the third period, and the Red Wings snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night at SAP Center. "We wanna finish on a positive way and get as many points...
NHL
Crosby has two goals, two assists to push Penguins past Wild
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Sidney Crosby had two goals and two assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Minnesota Wild 6-4 at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Jake Guentzel had a goal and two assists, and Tristan Jarry made 19 saves for the Penguins (7-7-3), who won for the third time in their past five games.
NHL
The Backcheck: Lightning complete undefeated homestand
Beat writer Chris Krenn recaps Tampa Bay's 4-1 victory over the Flames. The Tampa Bay Lightning wrapped up a perfect, three-game homestand on Thursday night with a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames. Surprisingly, it marked the first time through 17 games this season that the Bolts held an opponent to less than two goals.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Senators
UPDATE (5:40 p.m.) - Anders Bjork will enter the lineup at forward in place of Riley Sheahan, Don Granato announced. Bjork will make his season debut. He has six points (3+3) in 11 games with the Rochester Americans. "Bjork adds speed," Granato said. "Hopefully he adds some fresh energy and...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Face First-Place Golden Knights in Vegas on Thursday
Keller & Boyd enter the matchup with five-game point streaks as teams meet for the first time this season. Nov. 17, 2022 | 8:00 pm MST | T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nev. Following a few days of rest, the Arizona Coyotes are back on the road. Arizona is set to face-off...
NHL
Blue Jackets defeat Canadiens, extend point streak to four
COLUMBUS -- Sean Kuraly had two goals and an assist in the third period for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 6-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Nationwide Arena on Thursday. Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist, Erik Gudbranson had two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 38...
NHL
Analytics With Alison: Inside the New Look Penalty Kill
The Kraken penalty kill is using a new forecheck and it's delivering results. Penalty killing is hard work. As a unit of four (or even sometimes three) you are trying to prevent a goal against from an opposing team that has more skaters on the ice than you do. But, instead of just trying to squelch scoring chances, what if you never even let the other team get into the offensive zone in the first place?
NHL
Chicago, Detroit expansion teams played 1926-27 "home" games in Canada
Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler takes us back to the late 1920s during the National Hockey League's first major expansion. Although new franchises had been awarded to Detroit and Chicago, their respective new arenas had not been completed in time. Hence, they played their "home" games away from home.
NHL
Schultz scores twice, lifts Kraken past Rangers in OT
SEATTLE -- Justin Schultz scored his second goal of the game at 3:39 of overtime to give the Seattle Kraken a 3-2 win against the New York Rangers at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday. Jordan Eberle carried the puck down the left side in front to draw New York goalie...
NHL
Bruins Activate Jeremy Swayman; Assign Keith Kinkaid
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 16, that the team has added goaltender Jeremy Swayman to the active roster and assigned goaltender Keith Kinkaid to Providence. Swayman, 23, has made four appearances with Boston this season, posting a 2-1-0 record with a 3.45 goals against...
NHL
'I'M HAPPY WITH MY GAME'
TAMPA - When you head out on a lengthy six-game, 12-day roadie there's always a lot to pack. When you factor in you'll be travelling first to sunny Florida for a pair of tilts, then dipping up north through Philly, Pittsburgh and D.C., before going back south to North Carolina, you really have to think about what you're jamming in the suitcase.
NHL
Moore gets first NHL hat trick, Kings shut down Oilers
Arvidsson has three assists for Los Angeles; McDavid, Draisaitl point streaks end. Trevor Moore scored all 3 goals, earning his first career NHL hat trick, Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots, helping Kings earn 3-1 win over Oilers. 04:53 •. Trevor Moore got his first NHL hat trick in the Los...
