Holland, MI

Rose Park Ranch has finally launched with barn, greenhouse and goats

By Mitchell Boatman, The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago

PARK TWP. — Three years later, Rose Park Ranch is officially open at Holland Christian’s Rose Park Elementary.

The school held a ribbon cutting hootenanny for its long-awaited barn — currently home to two goats — and greenhouse on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Both buildings will be cared for by students and tied into classroom learning at the school.

“We have curricular connections the teachers have woven in,” said Rose Park Principal Miska Rynsburger. "It lends itself to chores, play, physical work, getting hands in the dirt and caring for the earth.

“We’re at a point where the fifth-graders are running all the math (for the greenhouse). How many cubic feet of soil do we need, what percentage of the content has to be topsoil, all the growing needs.”

The school currently has two goats — appropriately named Rosie and Parker. Three chickens are expected to join the ranch soon. Rynsburger said the school is looking into adding a barn cat, and a classroom bunny will eventually move into the barn.

Classrooms will rotate “barn days” to tackle chores and care for animals and crops at the ranch. Each week, a family at Rose Park will be named “farmer for a week” to care for the animals and greenhouse at night and on the weekend.

Rose Park has been working toward Rose Park Ranch since 2019. Students at the school wrote persuasive papers they presented to the Holland Township Planning Commission to seek a zoning amendment.

In December 2019, the township approved the amendment , allowing a maximum of five barn animals at a school with at least five acres of land. An initial plan for the ranch, designed by students, was approved in early 2020, just before the pandemic.

COVID-19 put the project on pause, but an updated construction plan was approved by the planning commission in May. Rynsburger is a planning commissioner, but abstained from voting on the item. The buildings were constructed over the summer.

Students have been at the forefront of the project the whole way, Rynsburger said.

“This is truly their project,” she said. “From the persuasion papers and the public speaking in front of the planning commission ... and then we had students design the barn."

Rynsburger thanked the community for their support throughout the project.

“We’re so grateful for the community in making this possible,” she said. “We need that engine behind all of the kids’ ideas.”

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com . Follow him on Twitter @SentinelMitch.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Rose Park Ranch has finally launched with barn, greenhouse and goats

