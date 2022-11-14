ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU Reveille

LSU becomes first SEC school to implement soft interview room in police department

The LSU Police Department became the first in the SEC to implement a soft interview room with the help of Project Beloved, according to LSU Sergeant Sarah Drake. Drake said she has been interviewing victims in the soft interview room at the LSU Police Department for the past eight months. She said that the room offers victims an inviting setting different from a police station.
Opinion: Student Government represents us. But what does it actually do?

LSU Student Government’s mission statement says that it aims “to advocate tirelessly the interests of LSU students.”. But to most students—including me, until recently—what SG actually does to better the community is sometimes unclear. The legislative branch, or Student Senate, includes elected representatives from each senior...
