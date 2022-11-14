Read full article on original website
LSU Reveille
'Everyone deserves to live a taste of their dream': LSU senior finds encouragement to pursue path as musician
Rising musician, Damien Henry, is an LSU senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies. Music is a huge part of his life. “Plenty of days have passed throughout my college experience, and all I can say is that I wouldn’t have made it through without my favorite songs,” Henry said.
LSU Reveille
LSU set to oversee development of Louisiana Space Campus, central hub for space-related industries
LSU will be one of the major partners in the development of the Louisiana Space Campus, a central hub for space-related industrial developments in the state, according to Bob Fudickar, executive director of the National Center for Advanced Manufacturing. “The cool thing about the campus is that anything that is...
LSU Reveille
LSU seniors say goodbye to Saturday nights in Death Valley's student section
Being a senior in college brings on so many emotions. Seniors will experience many "lasts" in their time before graduation. This Saturday, LSU vs UAB will be the last home game of the 2022 football season. And the last time in the student section for many graduating seniors, including biology major Ben Neck.
LSU Reveille
LSU student hosts forum to address safety concerns within the Baton Rouge community
Mathematics graduate student Jake Weber hosted a safety forum in the Student Union Monday in collaboration with the Graduate Student Association for an open discussion about safety concerns within the LSU and Baton Rouge community. Weber, who is from Waterloo, Iowa, and previously attended the University of Northern Iowa, said...
LSU Reveille
Opinion: What I've learned in my first three months as an out-of-state student
When considering college, most students include schools out of their state. College provides education, opportunities and a new sense of community. Moving away from home can be risky but offers a large reward, too. As a freshman from Florida, those risks and rewards have become clear to me over my first few months at LSU.
LSU Reveille
LSU becomes first SEC school to implement soft interview room in police department
The LSU Police Department became the first in the SEC to implement a soft interview room with the help of Project Beloved, according to LSU Sergeant Sarah Drake. Drake said she has been interviewing victims in the soft interview room at the LSU Police Department for the past eight months. She said that the room offers victims an inviting setting different from a police station.
LSU Reveille
Column: Anything can happen: The three most likely endings to LSU's football season
It seems like the near future is relatively straightforward when it comes to the LSU football team, especially with it now having the SEC West crown under wraps. Win against Georgia and it probably makes the College Football Playoff. Lose against Georgia and it lands in a New Year’s Six Bowl.
LSU Reveille
Opinion: Student Government represents us. But what does it actually do?
LSU Student Government’s mission statement says that it aims “to advocate tirelessly the interests of LSU students.”. But to most students—including me, until recently—what SG actually does to better the community is sometimes unclear. The legislative branch, or Student Senate, includes elected representatives from each senior...
LSU Reveille
LSU Women's Basketball continues its win streak against Houston Christian
The 100-point game streak extends to four games for LSU Women’s Basketball. But more importantly, the win streak stays alive as well. With a 101-47 win over Houston Christian, the Tigers move to 4-0 in the regular season. The game against Houston Christian was a bit different for the...
