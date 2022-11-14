OSWEGO – Dolores M. Joy, of Oswego, New York, passed away on November 17, 2022, at home. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary (Castiglia) Joy. Dolores worked as a secretary and did accounting for Syracuse and Oswego Motor Lines, for 35 years. She had a passion for animals and loved her dogs and cats very much. She also enjoyed gardening.

