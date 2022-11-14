Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
David Francis Loveland Sr.
OSWEGO – David “Dave” Francis Loveland Sr., age 74, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his home. Dave was born in Auburn, New York, to the late Whitman and Muriel (MacDavit) Loveland Jr. He was also predeceased by his sister, Deborah Millard.
Dolores M. Joy
OSWEGO – Dolores M. Joy, of Oswego, New York, passed away on November 17, 2022, at home. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary (Castiglia) Joy. Dolores worked as a secretary and did accounting for Syracuse and Oswego Motor Lines, for 35 years. She had a passion for animals and loved her dogs and cats very much. She also enjoyed gardening.
Kathleen A. Bartley
OSWEGO – Kathleen A. Bartley, 72, of Oswego, New York, passed on November 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Kathleen was born in Buffalo, New York, to the late Edward and Gladys (McQuade) Baier. Kathy met her husband Jim in the fall of 1966. She was a cashier...
Carl J. Ditoro Jr.
FULTON – Carl J. Ditoro Jr., 74, of Fulton, New York, passed away on November 15, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Born in Fulton, he was the son of the late Carl J. Sr. and Doris (Johnson) McCollum. Carl was a graduate of Fulton High School....
Diane M. Lopez
OSWEGO – Diane M. Lopez, born September 30, 1952 was a lifelong resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on November 14, 2022. Diane was predeceased by her parents, Donald and Shirley Thompson; siblings, Pam McRae, Carol Polisse and Donald Thompson Jr. Diane is survived by her loving companion,...
Kelly Lee Mosher
OSWEGO – Kelly Lee Mosher, 62, of Oswego, New York, courageously fought for many years against cancer. She passed Tuesday afternoon, November 15, in the loving arms of her husband Wayne and surrounded by her devoted family. Kelly had previously worked as a home elder caregiver, and as a...
Ellis Singleton III
OSWEGO – Ellis Singleton III was born on June 20, 1990, to Delores Blackmon and Ellis Singleton Jr. He was one of four children – being the oldest son. Ellis attended Oswego High School and graduated in 2009. He was employed by Novelis for three years. He relocated to Florida for a short while and then returned back to Oswego.
James Winterhalt
OSWEGO – James Winterhalt, 92, passed away Friday November 11, 2022 at his home in Oswego, New York. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, son of the late John and Mary (Ring) Perry. James served in the US Air Force in Germany post World War II, installing telephone systems...
Flora A. Cincotta
FULTON – Flora A. Cincotta, 97, of Fulton, New York, and later Oswego, New York, died Saturday November 12, 2022, in Seneca Hill Manor. Mrs. Cincotta was born in Norwich, New York, the daughter of the late Gaetano and Grazia (Maiurano) Spadaro. She received her bachelor degree from Syracuse...
Miller Named Regional Property Manager at Christopher Community
Miller began his career as a leasing consultant 10 years ago at a market rate property in Orlando, Florida. After being promoted to Assistant Property Manager at that location, he later became Property Manager at luxury apartments in that market. Since 2013, he has managed several communities in South and Central Florida, as well as US Virgin Islands, and most recently in Syracuse.
Oswego Festival Chorus Concert To Be Held November 29
OSWEGO – The Oswego Festival Chorus, Oswego State Singers, and Laker Chorale, under the direction of SUNY Oswego music professor Dr. Ben May, will present a choral concert entitled “Magnificat | My Soul Doth Magnify, A Concert Exploring the Centuries-old Tradition of Marian Choral Music” on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:30 pm at St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 103 W. 7th St., Oswego.
Internationally Read, Student-Staffed Subnivean Opens Local Scholarship Competition
OSWEGO – Subnivean — a literary publication staffed by SUNY Oswego students and celebrated by the national Community of Literary Magazines and Presses — is offering a special opportunity to recognize some of Central New York’s talented high-school-aged writers. Thanks in part to a generous grant...
Mayor Barlow Announces Opening Of Winter Warming Shelter In Oswego For Homeless
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Friday, November 18, the city of Oswego has once again partnered with Victory Transformation to provide a warming shelter for the homeless and those seeking shelter during the cold winter months. Mayor Barlow and Victory have established a partnership over the last...
Jeanne M. Austic
RICHLAND, NY – Jeanne M. Austic, 92, of Richland Township Pulaski, New York, passed away at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney town, New York, on Wednesday November 9, 2022. She was born in Syracuse, New York, to her late parents, Rosalie Lydia Marie (Elwell) and Verne Porter Murdoch on July 11, 1930. Jeanne was a Phoenix High School graduate.
Meet The Cast Of The Oswego Players Production Of “Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker”
OSWEGO – The Oswego Players has a fantastic talented cast in “Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker.” This new version of the Nutcracker was written by Ramonda Huff. “Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker” is directed by Amy C. Metz. It is based on the story by ETA Hoffman’s ”The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” and Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Ballet.” The cast includes both experienced actors and wonderful newcomers to the Francis Marion Brown Theatre.
CiTi BOCES Recognizes First Marking Period Honor Roll Students
MEXICO, NY – The faculty and staff CiTi BOCES would like to congratulate the following career and technical education (CTE) and New Visions students for achieving honor roll for Marking Period 1 of the 2022-23 school year. High Honor Roll: 95-100, Honor Roll: 90-94, Merit Roll: 85-89 CTE Half...
Cayuga Nursing Program Again Named Among Best In New York State
AUBURN, NY – Cayuga Community College’s Nursing program received its latest accolade this month when an organization of medical professionals named the College’s program among the best registered nurse programs in New York. Consistently named a top program by different evaluators, Cayuga’s Nursing program was honored by...
“Sounds Of The Season” By Auburn Chamber Orchestra To Be Presented December 11
AUBURN, NY – “Sounds of the Season” by Auburn Chamber Orchestra (ACO) will be presented at The Rev Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, 6877 East Lake Road, Auburn, New York on Sunday, December 11 at 2 p.m. This concert will feature a variety of music, including songs from The Polar...
Oswego Valley Snowbelters Christmas Show To Be Held December 10
OSWEGO – After a three year covid hiatus, the Oswego Valley Barbershop Chorus will present their “Home For the Holidays” Christmas concert. Matinee only at 2:01 pm on December 10 at the Hall Newman Center, SUNY Oswego, 36 New St., Oswego, New York. Admission $7 adults children...
Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 11/1/22 – 11/7/22
Time/Date: 01:09:00 – 11/07/22 Booking Number: 9079. 01:01:06 11/07/22 VTL0411.03 I0 (4296) MOTORCYCLE VIOL:IMPROPER PLATE. 01:01:06 11/07/22 VTL0511.02A4 UM2 (6665) AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS. 01:01:06 11/07/22 VTL0410.01 I0 (5693) OPER UNREGISTERED MOTORCYCLE. 01:01:06 11/07/22 VTL0381.06 I0 (4275) MOTORCYCLE HELMETS VIOL. 01:01:06 11/07/22 VTL0319.01U I0 (7042) OPERATE VEHICLE W/O INSURANCE. 01:01:06...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
746K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0