Key West has the finest athletic facilities this side of Miami, but so far this season, its soccer fields have seen little of their scheduled action. Several games set to be played on Key West’s turf fields nicknamed “The Backyard” were instead played at Marathon or Coral Shores due to a lack of officials in the Lower Keys. Key West is not alone in this struggle; finding officials across the islands is becoming problematic for athletic directors, and inevitably it is the student athletes who will suffer if a solution isn’t put in place soon.

KEY WEST, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO