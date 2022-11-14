ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
speedonthewater.com

Sequence Of The Week, II: PlayTradez Glass With Jackhammer

For the Super Stock-class PlayTradez team of Randy Sweers and Bryan Marquardt, Key West, Fla., has been a less-than-kind offshore racing venue. Fridays, as it happens, have been particularly rough on the team and its 32-foot Doug Wright raceboat. For the second year in a row, the PlayTradez raceboat took...
KEY WEST, FL
speedonthewater.com

Sequence Of The Week: Sheriff Lobo Takes A Quick Spin

When it came to spectacular spin-outs during last week’s offshore powerboat racing world championships in Key West, Fla., the V-bottom classes delivered immediately, starting Friday when the Mod V-class Sheriff Lobo raceboat piloted by Shameel Mohammed and Pete Riviero swapped ends in turn No. 1 on the first lap. Running inside of Steve and Stephen Kildahl in Boatfloater.com, the 30-foot Sheriff Lobo Phantom raceboat spun hard and connected with the transom of the Kildahl’s 29-foot Extreme.
keysweekly.com

LACK OF OFFICIALS STILL PLAGUES KEYS SPORTS

Key West has the finest athletic facilities this side of Miami, but so far this season, its soccer fields have seen little of their scheduled action. Several games set to be played on Key West’s turf fields nicknamed “The Backyard” were instead played at Marathon or Coral Shores due to a lack of officials in the Lower Keys. Key West is not alone in this struggle; finding officials across the islands is becoming problematic for athletic directors, and inevitably it is the student athletes who will suffer if a solution isn’t put in place soon.
KEY WEST, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Large bicycle ride this weekend may impact traffic

The SMART Ride (Southernmost AIDS/HIV Ride) is a 165-mile bicycle ride from Miami to Key West set for Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. • Hundreds of bicyclists are expected to take part in this event. • The riders will not be riding in a pack, but will...
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

STONE CRAB SPEED-EATER SETS NEW RECORD IN FLORIDA KEYS

A Florida Keys commercial fisherman set a new record to win this year’s Keys Fisheries’ Stone Crab Eating Contest in the Florida Keys. Twenty-eight participants, divided into individual and team divisions, participated in the raucous amateur eating competition in Marathon. Contestants had to crack and eat 25 stone...
MARATHON, FL
lazytrips.com

How Long Does It Take To Drive From Miami To Key West?

Enjoying year-round sunshine and views across the Atlantic Ocean, Miami and the Florida Keys are among the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Located in the far Southeastern corner of the United States, the chain of coral islands known as the Keys stretch out around Florida Bay and on into the Gulf of Mexico.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

HOGFISH BAR & GRILL HOSTS ITS 20TH BIRTHDAY PARTY

Michelle Mongelli didn’t believe her husband 20 years ago, when he showed her the place he wanted to buy on Stock Island. “I thought he was kidding. This place was rough. I mean rough,” she said. “When we took over, we didn’t tell anyone, and we never closed the place. But we did raise the price of beer by 50 cents — to clear out the crackheads.”
STOCK ISLAND, FL
keysweekly.com

IS THERE A LAWYER IN THE HOUSE? KEY WEST NEEDS A NEW ATTORNEY

Key West needs a new city attorney to replace Shawn Smith, who, after 16 years on the job, submitted a sharply worded resignation letter on Nov. 9 that criticizes the mayor’s overreach and questions her honesty. Officials discussed the process for replacing Smith during the Nov. 15 city commission...
KEY WEST, FL
cw34.com

Deputies: Man steals 85 pounds of shrimp in Key West

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail after stealing 85 pounds of shrimp and a GPS unit on Sunday. The victim contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office around 10 a.m. on Nov. 13 after finding the lock to his storage facility on 5th Avenue had been broken off.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

FORMER KEY WEST YACHT CLUB MANAGER ARRESTED FOR THEFT, THEN GUN THREATS

The former general manager of the Key West Yacht Club, who had legal troubles in 2016 as co-owner of the now-closed Michaels restaurant, was arrested Nov. 5 for allegedly stealing $10,000 to $20,000 worth of money and wine from the Key West Yacht Club while employed as its general manager. Wilson and his wife also had been members of the yacht club, where their personal account was also in arrears, according to police documents.
KEY WEST, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy