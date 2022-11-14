Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Florida Destination is Listed Among World-Wide Destinations You Should Visit Off-Season Right NowL. CaneFlorida State
The Haunting Florida History of Robert the DollL. CaneKey West, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
speedonthewater.com
Sequence Of The Week, II: PlayTradez Glass With Jackhammer
For the Super Stock-class PlayTradez team of Randy Sweers and Bryan Marquardt, Key West, Fla., has been a less-than-kind offshore racing venue. Fridays, as it happens, have been particularly rough on the team and its 32-foot Doug Wright raceboat. For the second year in a row, the PlayTradez raceboat took...
speedonthewater.com
Sequence Of The Week: Sheriff Lobo Takes A Quick Spin
When it came to spectacular spin-outs during last week’s offshore powerboat racing world championships in Key West, Fla., the V-bottom classes delivered immediately, starting Friday when the Mod V-class Sheriff Lobo raceboat piloted by Shameel Mohammed and Pete Riviero swapped ends in turn No. 1 on the first lap. Running inside of Steve and Stephen Kildahl in Boatfloater.com, the 30-foot Sheriff Lobo Phantom raceboat spun hard and connected with the transom of the Kildahl’s 29-foot Extreme.
keysweekly.com
LACK OF OFFICIALS STILL PLAGUES KEYS SPORTS
Key West has the finest athletic facilities this side of Miami, but so far this season, its soccer fields have seen little of their scheduled action. Several games set to be played on Key West’s turf fields nicknamed “The Backyard” were instead played at Marathon or Coral Shores due to a lack of officials in the Lower Keys. Key West is not alone in this struggle; finding officials across the islands is becoming problematic for athletic directors, and inevitably it is the student athletes who will suffer if a solution isn’t put in place soon.
southdadenewsleader.com
Large bicycle ride this weekend may impact traffic
The SMART Ride (Southernmost AIDS/HIV Ride) is a 165-mile bicycle ride from Miami to Key West set for Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. • Hundreds of bicyclists are expected to take part in this event. • The riders will not be riding in a pack, but will...
keysweekly.com
STONE CRAB SPEED-EATER SETS NEW RECORD IN FLORIDA KEYS
A Florida Keys commercial fisherman set a new record to win this year’s Keys Fisheries’ Stone Crab Eating Contest in the Florida Keys. Twenty-eight participants, divided into individual and team divisions, participated in the raucous amateur eating competition in Marathon. Contestants had to crack and eat 25 stone...
lazytrips.com
How Long Does It Take To Drive From Miami To Key West?
Enjoying year-round sunshine and views across the Atlantic Ocean, Miami and the Florida Keys are among the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Located in the far Southeastern corner of the United States, the chain of coral islands known as the Keys stretch out around Florida Bay and on into the Gulf of Mexico.
keysweekly.com
HOGFISH BAR & GRILL HOSTS ITS 20TH BIRTHDAY PARTY
Michelle Mongelli didn’t believe her husband 20 years ago, when he showed her the place he wanted to buy on Stock Island. “I thought he was kidding. This place was rough. I mean rough,” she said. “When we took over, we didn’t tell anyone, and we never closed the place. But we did raise the price of beer by 50 cents — to clear out the crackheads.”
This Florida Destination is Listed Among World-Wide Destinations You Should Visit Off-Season Right Now
Many popular destinations are equally as attractive off-season. There are still things to do, see, and enjoy, but there may be fewer crowds, cheaper hotel rates, and sometimes, better weather. In the case of Florida, off-season often means avoiding the heat and humidity of summer, a time when many families choose to travel to Florida.
keysweekly.com
IS THERE A LAWYER IN THE HOUSE? KEY WEST NEEDS A NEW ATTORNEY
Key West needs a new city attorney to replace Shawn Smith, who, after 16 years on the job, submitted a sharply worded resignation letter on Nov. 9 that criticizes the mayor’s overreach and questions her honesty. Officials discussed the process for replacing Smith during the Nov. 15 city commission...
cw34.com
Deputies: Man steals 85 pounds of shrimp in Key West
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail after stealing 85 pounds of shrimp and a GPS unit on Sunday. The victim contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office around 10 a.m. on Nov. 13 after finding the lock to his storage facility on 5th Avenue had been broken off.
Motorcyclist hits 117 mph in 45 zone, says he was late for flight, deputies say
A motorcyclist who was pulled over for going 115 mph in a 45 mph zone told authorities he was late for a flight, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
keysweekly.com
FORMER KEY WEST YACHT CLUB MANAGER ARRESTED FOR THEFT, THEN GUN THREATS
The former general manager of the Key West Yacht Club, who had legal troubles in 2016 as co-owner of the now-closed Michaels restaurant, was arrested Nov. 5 for allegedly stealing $10,000 to $20,000 worth of money and wine from the Key West Yacht Club while employed as its general manager. Wilson and his wife also had been members of the yacht club, where their personal account was also in arrears, according to police documents.
Florida man says he was ‘having a bad day’ after allegedly fleeing from deputy
A Florida man said he was "having a bad day" after he allegedly fled from a deputy on Wednesday.
Woman threatens ex-husband with butcher knife over dogs
A South Florida woman was arrested after she threatened her ex-husband with a butcher knife.
cw34.com
Deputies: Man threatens to kill people with metal pipe over an electric bicycle
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail after he threatened two men with a metal pipe. On Nov. 13 the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called to 7th Avenue around 7:53 p.m. about a burglary. The victims told deputies that the suspect, 66-year-old Rinardo Williams,...
Comments / 0