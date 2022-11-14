ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers RB Najee Harris says team is working to rebuild the culture of the team

By Curt Popejoy
 4 days ago
Sunday marked a breakout performance for Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris. After struggling for much of the season, Harris showed new life on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in the team’s 20-10 win and ran with an energy and vision we hadn’t seen all season on his way to 99 rushing yards.

Why such a sudden improvement? There probably wasn’t a singular reason but it was interesting to note when Harris spoke to the media after the game he talked about the changing of the culture of the entire franchise and how this is helping.

What exactly does that mean? It’s hard to say but one can speculate. Pittsburgh seems to be must more physical on Sunday on both sides of the ball and seemed far more prepared and disciplined. All things that can be attributed to a team taking preparation more seriously and with more professionalism. Will it continue? That remains to be seen.

