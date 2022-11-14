Read full article on original website
Gas tanker truck overturns, fuel spill forces Bethlehem residents to be evacuated
Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes after a gasoline tanker truck overturned spilling thousands of gallons of fuel in the Lehigh Valley.
Times News
Tamaqua grateful for help on recent fires
Tamaqua officials intend to thank every fire department, business and organization that helped when fires broke out recently in the borough. “I just want to give a shout out to the fire department on the recent calls that we’ve had in town, and the surrounding communities that came in to assist,” council President Brian Connely said during Tuesday’s council meeting. “I think that once again it proves we have great emergency services in Tamaqua and surrounding communities.”
WFMZ-TV Online
Cause undetermined in fire that tore through Tamaqua buildings
TAMAQUA, Pa. - Investigators have figured out where a raging fire in Schuylkill County started, but not how it started. The Oct. 29 blaze that damaged six buildings in downtown Tamaqua started on the fire escape of one of the apartments, according to a fire report. It started outside the...
Times News
Oil spill In Bethlehem, nearby homes evacuated
An overturned tanker truck leaking gasoline and diesel fuel at Paul Avenue and Union Boulevard caused the evacuation of hundreds of nearby homes just after 2 a.m. Thursday. Bethlehem Fire Chief Warren Achey in a release reported no injuries or property damage, and emergency services, including city and Lehigh County HazMat teams as well as a hazardous waste company were deployed to manage the spill.
Woman survives devastating crash in Wayne County
LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A wreck in Wayne County looks much worse than it turned out. It happened right around midnight on the Mount Cobb Highway in Lake Ariel. Officials say the driver hit a pole, splitting her vehicle in half and causing all that destruction. Crews cleared the...
Times News
Fire damages 3 homes in Tamaqua
No one was injured when flames tore through a home at 223 Orwigsburg St. and damaged two adjoining properties in Tamaqua Monday morning. No one was home when the fire broke out around 10:13 a.m., according to Tamaqua Fire Chief James Connely. Crews were originally dispatched to 218 Orwigsburg St.
Car slams into house, ends up on roof
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A car ended up on the roof of a house after a crash in Wyoming County. That crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday along Route 307 in Tunkhannock Township, near Tunkhannock. One person was involved in the crash. Their condition is unknown. Officials say the cause...
Times News
State police at Fern Ridge - crashes
State police at the Fern Ridge barracks reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers. • A one-vehicle crash was reported at 2:02 a.m. on Wednesday along Interstate 80 in Tobyhanna Township, Monroe County. Troopers said Ronald W. Haney Jr., 64, of Scotrun, was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck eastbound when he fell asleep. The truck went onto the left berm and struck a tree head-on.
wkok.com
Snow Plow Accident in Snyder County
SHAMOKIN DAM— State Police in Selinsgrove investigated a crash involving a car and a snow plow. 55-year-old Shane Fawver of Mount Pleasant Mills was driving the plow on Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 62-year-old Melanie Wallace of Watsontown attempted to pass the plow. Snow hit her windshield causing her to run into the plow. Wallace was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Fawver was not injured.
Officers smell smoke inside home in Lackawanna County
ARCHBALD, Pa. — Firefighters were called to a home in Lackawanna County after officers smelled smoke. Archbald Police were at the condemned home on Salem Road in Archbald around 4:15 p.m. The house was condemned and didn't have working heat, but the family was still inside using space heaters.
Times News
Schuylkill County - crashes
State police at Frackville reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers in Schuylkill County. • A two-vehicle crash was reported at 9:32 p.m. on Sunday along Route 309 (Claremont Avenue) in Rush Township. Troopers said Andy K. Sweigart, 19, of Leesport, Berks County, was driving a 2016 Honda Civic southbound in the left lane when a deer entered the road in front of him. The front of the Honda struck the deer. After impact the Honda traveled across the road into the oncoming lanes where it was struck in the right lane by a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Joshua M. Kraintz, 42, of Dickson City, Lackawanna County.
Times News
Franklin Township police log
The following investigations are being conducted by the Franklin Township Police Department:. • A 22-year-old Lehighton man was charged with multiple counts of terroristic threats, harassment and cyber harassment of a child, for an incident that occurred on Oct. 16, 2022. Township residents reported receiving threats of violence and lewd and lascivious messages and pictures via electronic communications. He was remanded to the Carbon County Correctional Facility.
School district in Schuylkill County closed due to water main break
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Pottsville Area School District is closed Thursday, November 17, due to a water main break. Transportation will be provided for students who attend the IU, non-public schools, and Gillingham. See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.
Times News
State police at Hazleton - crashes
State police at Hazleton reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers. • A two-vehicle crash was reported at 3:56 p.m. on Oct. 29 along East Market Street in Banks Township, Carbon County. Troopers said Colleen M. Hodge, 59, of Junedale, was driving a 2003 Buick Century and negotiating a curve when she entered the left lane and struck the driver’s side of a 2013 GMC Terrain operated by Leah M. Rehal, 30, of Hazleton. After impact the Buick rotated counterclockwise and traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch and a utility pole. It then rotated clockwise to final rest off the road.
wkok.com
Herndon Man Killed in Perry County Crash
LIVERPOOL—A Northumberland County man was killed Wednesday following a crash on Route 11 in Perry County. State Police at Newport say 44-year-old Keith Krieger of Herndon died after his car hit a guide rail, became airborne, and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene following that 7:30 a.m. accident. The crash happened near the Route 322 West exit ramp in Watts Township.
Times News
State police at Bethlehem
State police at Bethlehem releases details on incidents:. • Police were dispatched to 4105 Levans Road in North Whitehall Township on Oct. 4 at 9:21 a.m. for a theft report. On scene troopers said a 63-year-old Walnutport man said someone had broken into a garage and removed a Zero Turn lawnmower valued at $6,000 and a chainsaw valued at $300. There was $300 in damages to a window on a door.
Driver dies in crash after going airborne, hitting tree in Perry County
A 44-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning when his car crashed into a Perry County guard rail and went airborne, hitting a tree before it came to a rest, authorities said. Keith A. Krieger, of Herndon, Northumberland County, was driving south on Route 11/15 in Watts Township when the crash...
Times News
Police investigate golf club break-in
State police at Fern Ridge are investigating a burglary at a Carbon County business. On Sunday at 10:23 p.m. a white man entered the Mount Laurel Golf Club in East Side Boro. He was described as being in his 20s to 30s, short fade haircut, Michigan sweatshirt, and gray shorts. He unlocked the door, then disarmed the alarm system.
Lane restriction on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is issuing a lane restriction on Interstate 81 for Thursday near the Butler Township exit. According to PennDOT officials, there is a lane restriction on I-81 northbound beginning at mile marker 149 in Butler Township, Luzerne County. The estimated time for reopening the lane is 2:00 p.m. Motorists can check […]
1 person injured in school bus crash in Bethlehem
One person was injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Bethlehem. The crash at 8:10 a.m. involved a Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 bus and an SUV at Pembroke Road and East Washington Avenue, city police said. The driver of the SUV was injured in the...
