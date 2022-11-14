State police at Frackville reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers in Schuylkill County. • A two-vehicle crash was reported at 9:32 p.m. on Sunday along Route 309 (Claremont Avenue) in Rush Township. Troopers said Andy K. Sweigart, 19, of Leesport, Berks County, was driving a 2016 Honda Civic southbound in the left lane when a deer entered the road in front of him. The front of the Honda struck the deer. After impact the Honda traveled across the road into the oncoming lanes where it was struck in the right lane by a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Joshua M. Kraintz, 42, of Dickson City, Lackawanna County.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO